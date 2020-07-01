 Skip to content
(CNN)   Walter White has joined ISIS   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Terrorism, Amphetamine, Organized crime, drug of Jihad, trafficking of synthetic drugs, Islamic State, US Drug Enforcement Administration, terrorist activities  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The polizia were suspicious when they saw a large caravan of Pontiac Azteks headed towards the port.
 
angryjd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
13 metric tons is quite a haul.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You asked me if I was in the meth business or the money business. Neither. I'm in the caliphate business.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is more Lydia's fault than Walter's fault. She was the one who was into international distribution.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alluah crackbar.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Sinaloa Cartel hangs its head in shame.
 
Geralt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Now, say my name."

"You're Abu Ali Zak...something something? Fark let me Google it again sorry."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course Walter White wouldn't need to sell pills if he lived in Italy and their healthcare system.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That works out to about $13 a pill, for what appears to be pharmaceutical-grade pills, which isn't totally horrible cop match for a change (CBP probably would have run that street value up to about $2 billion or more). And yeah, those weren't going to just one criminal outfit, because trying to find a place to store 13 tons of pills ain't easy (and somebody on the inside probably ratted the shipment out, because they weren't gonna get what they thought was their fair share of the load).
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walter White headline trifecta in play
 
