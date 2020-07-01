 Skip to content
    Hard math problems, reopening venues, and of course Florida Man doing his thing are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 21-27 Visit from Mom Edition  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So my Mom came to visit this past week. She had just scraped together enough money to pay her car off over a year early, and so was trying to get by until payday. I had the following conversation while we were at the grocery store:

Me: "So mom, what do you want for dinner tonight?"
Mom: "I'm out of money, so I'll just have whatever you're having."
Me: "Okay, we've got some Swai in the freezer, and I've got fresh spinach, so how about a Florentine? There doesn't seem to be any Alfredo left at any of the stores in town, but I've got cream cheese and parmesan and Italian seasoning and I can fake one good enough."
Mom: "What's swai?"
Me; "Fish."
Mom: "What kind of fish?"
Me: "It's a whitefish. Pretty mild flavor, kind of like cod or haddock."
Mom: "I've never had those."
Me: "If you've had a fish sandwich at  a burger chain, you've probably had cod or haddock or some other kind of whitefish."
Mom: "I don't like fish sandwiches, they'e all breading."
Me: "Okay, this isn't breaded - the fish is roasted on a bed of spinach."
Mom: "Yeah, but it's the same fish."
Me: "Okay, Mom, you know how Dad would take us fishing, and then you would cook up bream or crappie? That same kind of flavor - not strong like catfish, just kind of mild." (Yes, I know swai is actually a species of catfish, but it doesn't taste like the catfish she knows)
Mom: "I think I've got a dollar, I'll get some canned salmon."

I love my mom to death, but sometimes I just... I dunno.

Also, why the heck has every grocery store in my redneck town been out of Alfredo sauce for the past month? What are people doing with all this Alfredo? Do people in this area even eat it? Have the grocery stores and distributors been diverting supplies to larger cities where people know what it is?

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and your experiences with visits from Mom.

Winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter arriving in your inbox directly.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
im.idiva.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry edmo, once again squeaked past you...

/would have done better if I didn't have an attack of the dumbs on each quiz ... alas
//we're out of alfredo around here too, plenty of red spaghetti sauce but the white is all gone ... probably a racial statement given this weird timeline
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final Score:
9 out of 11 correct, total points = 777

You'll never catch me (in the next 6 minutes)
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks Quizzinator.  I bombed on the Hard version but aced the Easy.  The Hard version has been living up to its name recently!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn...  I don't think I've scored this low before.  532 for the loss!
 
