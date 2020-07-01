 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Someone at Peloton realized the $2000 stationary bike was limiting their market, classes now available on Roku   (theverge.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Health club, Exercise, Peloton channel, Peloton app, Roku platform, late February, English Channel, Physical exercise  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 3:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peleton be like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


ROKU be like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$300 bike, endless YouTube vids.

Saved y'all a few thousand.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2000 stationary bike plus isn't the subscription to classes like $60 a month?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait until a gym closes and buy their equipment dirt cheap. I grabbed a power rack, treadmill, rowing machine and a bench for 700 bucks.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Wait until a gym closes and buy their equipment dirt cheap. I grabbed a power rack, treadmill, rowing machine and a bench for 700 bucks.


Best investment you ever made.  Home gyms are the best.

I put a squat rack and bench in my garage a couple of years ago because I just got tired of paying for a gym membership and I just love using it.  Especially now when you couldn't pay me to got to gym.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Peloton
/noun
Pel-a-tahn

1. An overly expensive stationary bike, with an overpriced subscription service
for another way for rich trophy wives or trophy husbands to keep busy until
their keeper comes back from work.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I use just the app and it's only $13/mo. I'm sure there's something else out there but I find myself really enjoying their diverse classes... I do a shtton of yoga and YouTube for yoga is only ok (with YT ads, they suck). They jump around a lot too because not all of them have a devoted class base, so I find they repeat a lot of instruction I don't need. After awhile, it's not easy to ad lib the classes on your own.
With the Peloton classes, I can pick from advanced classes that don't break down "high lunge."  The music is better than YouTube. I can also mix it up and do running or walking or HITT classes. For my money, which I used to spend triple on a membership at a studio, it's worth it and I recommend it to folks who don't need to "be" in a studio to work out.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

p51d007: Peloton
/noun
Pel-a-tahn

1. An overly expensive stationary bike, with an overpriced subscription service
for another way for rich trophy wives or trophy husbands to keep busy until
their keeper comes back from work.


"keep busy" ... no, more like a plausible excuse for why they are out of breath when answering the phone.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Release a flying bike and I'll be there.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stationary bike, treadmill, Roman chair, two benches (flat and incline), barbells (straight and curl), Preacher curl attachment, leg curl attachment, adjustable dumbbells (from 10 to 50 pounds in 5 pound increments), and bunch of weight plates from 2 1/2 to 45 pounds.  All for less than the cost of a single Peloton.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: $300 bike, endless YouTube vids.

Saved y'all a few thousand.


The difference between a $300 stationary bike and a $2,000 stationary bike is same as the difference between a $300 road bike and a $2,000 road bike, yuuuge difference.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: AsparagusFTW: $300 bike, endless YouTube vids.

Saved y'all a few thousand.

The difference between a $300 stationary bike and a $2,000 stationary bike is same as the difference between a $300 road bike and a $2,000 road bike, yuuuge difference.


The Peloton's pedals come separately?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.