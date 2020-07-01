 Skip to content
Kids don't really carry the virus. Daycare centers: Hold my glitter macaroni art while I lick the Jungle Jim
    Texas' day care centers, Texas, Human Services Commission, child care centers, day care centers  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 This didn't happen in NYC. What the hell is wrong with Texas.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gym, Subby. Gym. But you do you.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: Gym, Subby. Gym. But you do you.


Look, sometimes Subby likes to spell Rep. Jordan's name the way his parents did, don't judge him
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: This didn't happen in NYC. What the hell is wrong with Texas.


What didn't happen? That NYC doesn't have more cases or no day care centers are open in NYC?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But yeah, let's throw open the doors to schools with packed classrooms, no mask or distancing requirements, and forcing teachers to take temps 3 times a day in the middle of instruction! That's a FUNKING BRILLIANT IDEA!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shut_it_down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Jungle Jim" sounds like an episode of The Office that's been pulled from Netflix.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Jungle Jim" is the name I use for myself when I go out in public in my leopard skin loin cloth.

And subby, I'll be happy to hold your glitter macaroni art, you incorrigible scamp...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IgG4: This didn't happen in NYC. What the hell is wrong with Texas.


Former slave states monetize the cost of human suffering, even long term suffering.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: But yeah, let's throw open the doors to schools with packed classrooms, no mask or distancing requirements, and forcing teachers to take temps 3 times a day in the middle of instruction! That's a FUNKING BRILLIANT IDEA!


The American Academy of Pediatrics is suggesting normal school. I'm cautious here, but they're a generally reasonable voice.

https://services.aap.org/en/pages/201​9​-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections​/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-c​onsiderations-return-to-in-person-educ​ation-in-schools/
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

holdmybones: tudorgurl: But yeah, let's throw open the doors to schools with packed classrooms, no mask or distancing requirements, and forcing teachers to take temps 3 times a day in the middle of instruction! That's a FUNKING BRILLIANT IDEA!

The American Academy of Pediatrics is suggesting normal school. I'm cautious here, but they're a generally reasonable voice.

https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019​-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections​/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-c​onsiderations-return-to-in-person-educ​ation-in-schools/


*normal-ish. Physically present but aware and ready to adapt, if needed.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: tudorgurl: But yeah, let's throw open the doors to schools with packed classrooms, no mask or distancing requirements, and forcing teachers to take temps 3 times a day in the middle of instruction! That's a FUNKING BRILLIANT IDEA!

The American Academy of Pediatrics is suggesting normal school. I'm cautious here, but they're a generally reasonable voice.

https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019​-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections​/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-c​onsiderations-return-to-in-person-educ​ation-in-schools/


My main issue with their recommended approach is we can't get adults to follow anything close to these guidelines today.  The guidelines themselves seem reasonable.

Holding children, especially younger ones, to a higher standard than adults are following seems extremely optimistic.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IgG4: This didn't happen in NYC. What the hell is wrong with Texas.


Daycares there are still closed to non-essentials. In Texas they are open to all again.

It's annoying as fark. The good daycares often have waiting lists so to hold my toddler's spot I have to pay them, even if I don't feel its safe to send him back (newsflash: it isn't safe). Mine is letting us pay half, for now. But other parents I know are having to pay full tuition to hold their kid's spot.

After a couple of months of DIYing it while trying to maintain a reasonable work schedule we gave in and got a nanny, which is helpful but expensive as fark. We're pulling from savings to cover ~2500/mo childcare at the moment.

I don't blame the daycares for this predicament, it's the outrageous lack of affordable options that every other first world government helps with because quality, safe daycare is an essential need for workers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: holdmybones: tudorgurl: But yeah, let's throw open the doors to schools with packed classrooms, no mask or distancing requirements, and forcing teachers to take temps 3 times a day in the middle of instruction! That's a FUNKING BRILLIANT IDEA!

The American Academy of Pediatrics is suggesting normal school. I'm cautious here, but they're a generally reasonable voice.

https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019​-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections​/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-c​onsiderations-return-to-in-person-educ​ation-in-schools/

My main issue with their recommended approach is we can't get adults to follow anything close to these guidelines today.  The guidelines themselves seem reasonable.

Holding children, especially younger ones, to a higher standard than adults are following seems extremely optimistic.


Yeah. Kids will be obedient up until they start playing. Then all bets are off. That's my concern.

Until that point, I'd be easily convinced they're more responsible than the average American "adult".

I'm very happy I have an August baby and can keep him back one more year to (hopefully) avoid this.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like children, but I also recognize them for the mobilized miniature bio-weapon facilities that they are.
VECTOR ALL THE PATHOGENS!
 
