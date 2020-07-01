 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The real reason Kim Jong-un ordered the liaison office with South Korea to be blown up? He was furious after 'dirty photos' of his wife were shared on leaflets floating from the south (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Followup, North Korea, Korean War, anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign, South Korea, liaison office, North Korea defectors, Korean language, military action  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 4:15 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 674x370]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His angel was the centerfold?
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we see her dirty pillows?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TTIWWOP
 
Agarista
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could we turn THIS into a photoshop contest?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The dirty photograph in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He just wanted to eat it
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i wouldn't want to be that woman for a billion dollars. having to snozzle that fat doosh's snog to stay alive. bet you dollars to donuts she throws up every time. lord have mercy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 674x370]


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly, way more into Kim Yo-Jong.  She's just got that biatchy tsundere thing going.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The dirty photograph in question.

[Fark user image image 425x237]


Damn she's fine
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Until I see a whole lot more evidence, I'm going to continue assuming that Jong-Un is issuing these instructions via seance.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's still alive?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Honestly, way more into Kim Yo-Jong.  She's just got that biatchy tsundere thing going.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was it a picture of her smiling without him?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: He's still alive?


She's still alive?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: He's still alive?


he vengeance emanates from beyond
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had no idea he new his pixels so well.   Must have seen a few 'shops in his day.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The dirty photograph in question.

[Fark user image 425x237]


Look at this photograph, Look at the photograph......

I love Nickelback!  JKJK
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really? That's the reason? Here is 'murica "dirty photos" of our first lady are highly prized - by the potus himself!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Step 1 : do dirty pics of ivanka
Step 2 : tweet them/send them through the mail to trump and various GOP folks
Step 3 : winning
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i wouldn't want to be that woman for a billion dollars. having to snozzle that fat doosh's snog to stay alive. bet you dollars to donuts she throws up every time. lord have mercy.


Kim got his own personnal harem. She's just there to breed kids.

Of course his harem women are recruited in high school and the family has zero choice in the matter.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: His angel was the centerfold?


Then his blood ran cold. The South Koreans were all like, "Na na nana na na!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Kim isn't on Fark.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So....uh....is he dead? What's going on exactly? Why is his sister surreptitiously stepping as as a surrogate dear leader?
/yes we all know
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.