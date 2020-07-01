 Skip to content
A professor in China says he's invented a jet engine that can turn electricity directly into thrust
    Electrodeless plasma thruster, Jet engine, Jet aircraft, Power, Turbofan, Jau Tang, Turboprop, Rocket  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Using this one weird trick (physicists hate him).
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Going to need a really long extension cord.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Black Vulcan Vs Racial Profiling
Youtube wKbGnzmidsw
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  a professor at Wuhan University


Hmmm...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Wuhan Tang clan?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Overall, both Combs and Heil questioned the feasibility of a practical Tang Jet based on the technology we have today. Without a quick fix to the energy problem, it's certainly a tall order

It's simple.  First, you take a large jet engine....
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this is real. it could make the shuttlecraft a real thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Going to need a really long extension cord.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And to provide the electricity to run the plasma jet we will install a wind turbine in the exhaust......

Now how much would you pay?!?!?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hell, our music used to be powerful enough to turn goat piss into gasoline!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can turn burritos into a mighty wind.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"jet engine" that turns electricity into thrust...

so he put a turbine blade made out of paper behind an ion thruster?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So Apple is going to jump on this and make an iPlane where you can't remove the battery, no ear phone jacks in the seating area, and high priced custom cables to do anything remotely productive while waiting over a year to get printing functionality unless you stick the plane on a photo copier?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: FTFA:  a professor at Wuhan University


Hmmm...


Yeah, I'm going to need to see the emissions test results on thing.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't someone claim some absurd crap like this 5 or 6 years ago and it turned out to be complete bs? The amount of energy it would have theoretically have needed could have powered a small country
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, I would post a picture of something that can already turn electricity into thrust, but I don't need Fark getting in more image-related trouble.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Interesting idea, and it might be possible... the engine itself that is.

Replacing fuel based engines though, nope.  To provide the kind of power you would need to provide practical thrust levels for a pasenger plane...  well, I don't see any progress on miniturized fusion reactors lately, do you?

Energy cells are farking HEAVY compared to fuel.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great, can it produce enough thrust to lift its battery source?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is where we say our reliance on fossil fuels is not without merit. To date, there is no replacement as energy dense, widely available, and practical as fossil fuels. That is not likely to change at any point in the near future.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing weird about it, just another concept that is regularly tried out but found impractical for general use. Seeing as how fuel is really good at "making things hot" but we still jam it through a turbine to make a fan spin, I doubt this is going to ever beat an electric motor that goes straight to spinning that big 'ol bypass fan. But it's not crazy to keep picking at it, it's real tech. Just not very practical or the best option in the real world, like those molten salt fuel cells the Germans tried to jam into cars a few decades ago.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
turn electricity directly into thrust


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Going to need a really long extension cord.


Yeah, as I understand it the main reason more money isn't being thrown into this type of propulsion technology is that there's still no way you can get the energy density (and therefore range) with electric propulsion (unless you're flying around with a nuclear reactor, but that shouldn't be something people are seriously proposing for atmospheric flights.

HOWEVER, there are some pretty cool ways around this: For instance, if you wanted to make an spaceplane that uses a plasma scramjet to avoid needing a first or second stage, you could beam power up to the plane using a laser or maser array fed by ground-based power stations.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA:
A thruster that doesn't require tanks of fuel

Is a lobotomy a requirement for being a reporter? It already previously stated it compressed air for thrust. Outside of atmosphere where do you think the air is coming from? It's not a reactionless thruster.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is no reason electrically heating air for a jet wouldn't work.

Providing it w/ enough electricity is the issue.

Batteries would be too heavy for long trips, solar isn't enough, some kind of reactor, nuclear, or particle decay would be dangerous in a flying vehicle.

Maybe you could microwave power to it off the power grid?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who has the very best electric jet technology?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Interesting idea, and it might be possible... the engine itself that is.

Replacing fuel based engines though, nope.  To provide the kind of power you would need to provide practical thrust levels for a pasenger plane...  well, I don't see any progress on miniturized fusion reactors lately, do you?

Energy cells are farking HEAVY compared to fuel.


Lockheed Martin is still working on their Compact Fusion Reactor. While not a production model yet, they seem to have gone farther in a few short years than major research labs have done in decades.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: There is no reason electrically heating air for a jet wouldn't work.

Providing it w/ enough electricity is the issue.

Batteries would be too heavy for long trips, solar isn't enough, some kind of reactor, nuclear, or particle decay would be dangerous in a flying vehicle.

Maybe you could microwave power to it off the power grid?


What...  you don't want to see the 'BOOM' that happens when two jackoff pilots aren't paying attention, drop a plane from flight altitude to the runway at 4-10x the approved decent rate, forget to drop the landing gear, and bellyflop the plane on the runway...  then try for a go around, and drop the plane in a residential neighbourhood?  Then have the miniturized fusion reactor go critical, and turn a disaster into 'Whelp, when we rebuild the airport, it looks like we have a potential runway extension available'.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Interesting idea, and it might be possible... the engine itself that is.

Replacing fuel based engines though, nope.  To provide the kind of power you would need to provide practical thrust levels for a pasenger plane...  well, I don't see any progress on miniturized fusion reactors lately, do you?

Energy cells are farking HEAVY compared to fuel.


If there is a problem with energy density that can be solved later on.  IF this pans out it is still a great step forward.

/you know the russians don't give a fark about putting a nuclear power plant into a plane that they could have fly forever.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll bet he's working with the folks from Brigham Young that achieved cold fusion back in the 80's. https://apnews.com/b69cc8f4d753​5733e54​19d4ce80fe05c Both seem equally believable.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't decide if the Ancient Aliens meme or the Always Sunny Serial Killer Wall meme is more apt.  But then again, the technology has already been proven on a small scale in satellites.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Using microwaves to create plasma is not a new concept. If you put a grape in a microwave oven and it begins to spark, you just created a plasma.

Plasma lighting uses microwaves to excite metal halide salts into a high-pressure plasma within a bulb that gives off intense light.

Spark-gap devices sometimes uses microwave energy to ionize the air.

I would think if one could ionize the air (you need a huge voltage) and pressurize the ions one could make a jet out if it. Similar to the Ion engines that are used on space vehicles.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texas A&M  invented a fusion reaction that used water a few decades back, so now we have all the free energy we need.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
tl;dr:  uses air as reaction mass
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad the batteries for a 737-class plane weigh more than an aircraft carrier.
 
LucyBrew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for Giggity tag.
/and a fart joke
//my Giggity tag trifecta in play (see also shepherd with quarantined herd article)
///but cool tech if it can happen; still waiting for water batteries
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Going to need a really long extension cord.


Electric ion thrusters are common for maneuvering satellites. It's also used for deep space probes lie the Hayabusa asteroid mission.

They are weak engines, though. Nothing remotely powerful enough to launch off the ground.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, instead of CO emissions, we'll be spraying microwaves all over the atmosphere?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: GrogSmash: Interesting idea, and it might be possible... the engine itself that is.

Replacing fuel based engines though, nope.  To provide the kind of power you would need to provide practical thrust levels for a pasenger plane...  well, I don't see any progress on miniturized fusion reactors lately, do you?

Energy cells are farking HEAVY compared to fuel.

Lockheed Martin is still working on their Compact Fusion Reactor. While not a production model yet, they seem to have gone farther in a few short years than major research labs have done in decades.


Unfortunately, as you say, people have been working on this for decades without much success.  The concept is 'easy' enough, but the practical hurdles are nasty.

If LM succeeds... well, they just grabbed the monopoly on the energy market and military for the next few decades...  but I will believe it when I see it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I assume the plane will be powered by a fission reactor.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: OdradekRex: Going to need a really long extension cord.

Electric ion thrusters are common for maneuvering satellites. It's also used for deep space probes lie the Hayabusa asteroid mission.

They are weak engines, though. Nothing remotely powerful enough to launch off the ground.


Something like 3N/s aren't they?  Good enough for an ultralight satelitte in orbit in a frictionless environment, but thats it.
 
