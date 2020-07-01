 Skip to content
(Fox News)   🎶 Gimme head with hair, slave labor hair. Shining, gleaming, streaming, flaxen, waxen. Give me down to there hair, Uighur internment hair. Here baby, there mama, prison hair daddy daddy 🎶   (foxnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is what happens when democracy faulters: evil flourishes.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She asked me why, I'm just some Uighur guy
In prison noon and night, God it's a fright
In prison high and low, don't ask me why.  Don't know!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This is what happens when democracy faulters: evil flourishes.


China isn't a democracy.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not news, really.

Good Hair
Youtube PpgIJUW0VxE
 
