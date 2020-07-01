 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   People who left Twitter for "Free Speech" Social Network, Parler are flocking back to Twitter to complain that they've been banned from Parler for speaking freely
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's hilarious
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.


It's only free if you agree with me!
Hey I made a rhyme!

/does anybody want a peanut?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet another "X, but conservative!" trainwreck slides into the station upside down, on fire, and stacked up like cordwood.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Armored Vomit Doll: abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.

It's only free if you agree with me!
Hey I made a rhyme!

/does anybody want a peanut?


Lol.  To be more clear, both Twitter and Parler have every right to ban anyone they want, to remove or edit people's messages, etc.  Because they are not run by any government.

My slashy, which was a bit of a non-sequitur, is just an observation that the freeze peach types are also the ones who are routinely trying to use the government to shut down speech they don't like.

Some examples from Canuckistan here:
- The Canadian Energy Centre (part of the Alberta government) tried to pressure a local newspaper to withdraw or edit an article criticizing the government.
- When the Ontario government was re-working rules on funding for autistic children, the minister responsible tried to force various agencies who worked with autistic children to give positive reviews of the changes, under threat of losing their funding
- Lindsay Shepherd (you can look her up) has routinely argued that there should be limitations put on events she doesn't like at Universities, enforced by the government.  She of course, also argues that she should be allowed to put on any events she wants at Universities and that all students should be forced to cover the expenses of those events, also enforced by the government.
- Ezra Levant (you can look him up) has routinely tried to get the government to rescind the licenses for television networks he doesn't like (because they cover things like LGBTQ issues positively or exclusively)

etc. etc. etc.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought I felt a disturbance in The Farce....like a million tiny violins were suddenly silenced, and replaced with the sound of infinite laughter.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They actually had to point out to their users that posting pictures of their own fecal matter in response to a post they don't like is inappropriate.   Bwahahahahahahahahahaha!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: They actually had to point out to their users that posting pictures of their own fecal matter in response to a post they don't like is inappropriate.   Bwahahahahahahahahahaha!


Advertising your site as a "free speech" site with no censorship? What could possibly go wrong?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't they get a job, shut the f*ck up and spare all of us their goddamn idiocy? Maybe?

No one cares that you hate the blacks and all the other mud people for stealing your night manager position at the gas station.

Whiny bunch of b*tches.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy: Why don't they get a job, shut the f*ck up and spare all of us their goddamn idiocy? Maybe?

They demean themselves to this but not to getting a job an immigrant would do at the drop of a hat.

No one cares that you hate the blacks and all the other mud people for stealing your night manager position at the gas station.

Whiny bunch of b*tches.

That's who they are: a bunch of immature teenagers disguised as adults.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: They demean themselves to this but not to getting a job an immigrant would do at the drop of a hat.


I was thinking about that when I was picking a few pints of strawberries this past weekend.

We RELY on immigrant labor in this country... immigrants are a vital part of who we are. And these lazy morons sh*t all over them.

I'm just done with hearing their bullsh*t.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: They demean themselves to this but not to getting a job an immigrant would do at the drop of a hat.

I was thinking about that when I was picking a few pints of strawberries this past weekend.

We RELY on immigrant labor in this country... immigrants are a vital part of who we are. And these lazy morons sh*t all over them.

I'm just done with hearing their bullsh*t.


They are willing to do the jobs most of the MAGAts wouldn't demean themselves in doing.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too many people don't realize that free speech also includes consequences, good or bad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But is Parler a big data mining privacy invading piece of sh*t app like the rest of them, or just slightly less bad?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a coincidence! "Flocking back to Twitter" is the name of my Flock of Seagulls virtual cover band.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh children.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Now shut up already
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: But is Parler a big data mining privacy invading piece of sh*t app like the rest of them, or just slightly less bad?


I would assume that is their end game, sure.

Why tamper with the model when you just want to carve out a niche in that market and the opportunity arises?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if the username 'come on Ted Cruz's face' would be allowed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL.
My opinion on this site and censo........... ..... ..... ...... ...... ....... ...... ......

😭
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.


They don't want free speech, they just don't like being piled on when they act like assholes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: But is Parler a big data mining privacy invading piece of sh*t app like the rest of them, or just slightly less bad?


From what I've heard, they aren't competent enough to do that yet.
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: They actually had to point out to their users that posting pictures of their own fecal matter in response to a post they don't like is inappropriate.   Bwahahahahahahahahahaha!


But what about someone else's decal matter?

Anyway, I'd like to see how long it would take me to be banned. Something tells me I would not last more than an hour
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should go ahead and join 4/8chan. Seems like that's what they're really looking for.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: They demean themselves to this but not to getting a job an immigrant would do at the drop of a hat.

I was thinking about that when I was picking a few pints of strawberries this past weekend.

We RELY on immigrant labor in this country... immigrants are a vital part of who we are. And these lazy morons sh*t all over them.

I'm just done with hearing their bullsh*t.


Same here except it was a a blueberry field. They are easy to pick but it takes forever to get a pint. I quickly gave up and just bought some pre-picked ones.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xalres: Armored Vomit Doll: abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.

They don't want free speech, they just don't like being piled on when they act like assholes.


Exactly. They want 'free speech' for themselves, and for nobody else. They want to be able to harass and abuse other people without consequence.

Kinda like how they feel about everything else; right-wingers should be able to do anything, without consequence, and everyone else should just have to suck it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: mud people


O_O

Why, I never. The socially-correct term is "Fracking Engineer"......
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordJiro: xalres: Armored Vomit Doll: abhorrent1:

That's hilarious not surprising in the least.

/The more someone whines about freeze peach, the more actively they oppose actual free speech.

They don't want free speech, they just don't like being piled on when they act like assholes.

Exactly. They want 'free speech' for themselves, and for nobody else. They want to be able to harass and abuse other people without consequence.

Kinda like how they feel about everything else; right-wingers should be able to do anything, without consequence, and everyone else should just have to suck it.


You mean the "fark your feelings" crowd that immediately cry when their feelings get hurt?
Let me find my shocked face. I know I left it around here somewhere.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pander.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They do seem to have some standards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Armored Vomit Doll: - When the Ontario government was re-working rules on funding for autistic children, the minister responsible tried to force various agencies who worked with autistic children to give positive reviews of the changes, under threat of losing their funding
- Lindsay Shepherd (you can look her up) has routinely argued that there should be limitations put on events she doesn't like at Universities, enforced by the government.  She of course, also argues that she should be allowed to put on any events she wants at Universities and that all students should be forced to cover the expenses of those events, also enforced by the government.
- Ezra Levant (you can look him up) has routinely tried to get the government to rescind the licenses for television networks he doesn't like (because they cover things like LGBTQ issues positively or exclusively)

Everywhere seems to have imported some of the crappier elements of American bullshiat lately.  Canada, Australia, NZ even (although there some shiat that won't fly there, the economic model has leaked into things pretty badly apparently.)  I'm starting to think they should have quarantined the U.S. a long time ago, apparently we've been contagious for a long time.

/I say that as an American
//we aren't just shiatting up our own house anymore
///gonna be a price for that even beyond what we'll pay for cleaning our own
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
