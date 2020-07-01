 Skip to content
(Reuters)   I was watching the news today and they said there's some kind of virus infecting people in the United States   (reuters.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(6/30/2020) Wakko's America: Confirmed Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube _dda8Qyk6UE
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, it appears the application of a board to the back of the head (in this case a virus) CAN get through R's thick skulls that this is a problem and should be addressed/not ignored!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Hey, it appears the application of a board to the back of the head (in this case a virus) CAN get through R's thick skulls that this is a problem and should be addressed/not ignored!


Don't count your boobies before they're hatched. If you think these people are going to listen to reason or start acting intelligent at this late date, you haven't been paying attention.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a hoax. It'll just go away. Just like that and it'll be gone...
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concerns jumping after the virus does is kind of a working definition of "a day late and a dollar short".
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm blaming large parts of 2020 on some kind of space madness influencing most of humanity.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who cares, i have a party to go to
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derpistan should be our new country name.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: I'm blaming large parts of 2020 on some kind of space madness influencing most of humanity.


Well, shiat, if starships can fly into negative space wedgies, planets can, too.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the corpses start piling up on Red States doorsteps, suddenly they are concerned.

Welcome to the party, pal...
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who cares, i have a party to go to


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you should be concerned.  You elected idiots in Texas, Florida, and several other populated states.  California tried to do the right thing but didn't quite make it, either.

Keeping the spread down requires dedication, and that is something a lot of people ain't got.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: When the corpses start piling up on Red States doorsteps, suddenly they are concerned.

Welcome to the party, pal...


The concern is only there when the skin colors are pale, too.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns out that it's not just a disease that only liberals get.  Nobody knew that!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Helen_Arigby: Wobambo: I'm blaming large parts of 2020 on some kind of space madness influencing most of humanity.

Well, shiat, if starships can fly into negative space wedgies, planets can, too.


I read somewhere Milky Way may be in a prolonged process of consuming another galaxy. And also something about repeating radio signals from space. There may be some Lovecraftian alien body transference huju happening under our very noses. It would explain a lot - like Sean Hannity's grotesquely swelling head.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've made every decision correctly," Trump claimed in remarks in the Rose Garden Friday morning (June 11). "We may have some embers or some ashes or we may have some flames coming, but we'll put them out. We'll stomp them out." Ok Trump, time to stomp out some flames. What ya' got?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Don't count your boobies before they're hatched. If you think these people are going to listen to reason or start acting intelligent at this late date, you haven't been paying attention.


I never said THAT.  I said that they were paying attention to it and recognizing that it's a problem that probably should be fixed.  Not that they'll actually DO anything.  Because it's for other people to do something about.  Not them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's called republicanism.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

d23: Yeah you should be concerned.  You elected idiots in Texas, Florida, and several other populated states.  California tried to do the right thing but didn't quite make it, either.

Keeping the spread down requires dedication, and that is something a lot of people ain't got.


Washington seemed like it was getting things under control for a while but we started to re-open and guess what is happening? New cases are as bad as they ever were. Governor ordered people to wear masks but compliance is voluntary. Most people in my area are complying. But I quite concerned because this thing is still growing even though people are trying to be responsible. Think April was bad? We're going to be longing for those innocent times in a couple of months.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah...it's called "stupidity"
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The poll found that 40% of Americans approve of the way Trump has responded to the coronavirus, while 56% disapproved. "

What?  What response?  Claiming it was fake.  Then saying you took it seriously, then claiming it was basically gone.  Going golfing?  Tweeting?  What response do these 40% of americans think he did?  I'd really like to know, because outside of a ban that wasn't really a ban, intercepting shipments of ppe that hospitals or even towns paid for and redistributing them to companies under control of his friends and donors to resell, I don't know what he did... if anything.  I'd say he even made it worse.

Refusing to wear a mask, emboldening his followers to do the same.  Claiming he was above the Law in NJ.  Telling his followers to not wear a mask in Tulsa and that jesus building in AZ.  So not only is he not doing anything, he is actively working against doing anything.


I'm failing how you can approve of an job not done.

Then again, we have Huckabee on sunday or monday telling fox news that nobody has taken it more seriously than trump, so I don't doubt people actually believe he did something.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the stragglers within the nation are slowly waking up to what the remainder already knew:  That everyone is now farked -- because of them, but more imporantly -- including them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I heard the news today..oh boy....
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, anyone else have a light go off on their hands, or know what this "ceremony" I am supposed to attend is all about?  Sounds sketchy.
 
