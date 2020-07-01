 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today in Slate's continuing series Oh my god, who the hell cares?   (slate.com) divider line
20
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure someone, somewhere, has invested more time in a more useless undertaking and then taken the additional time to write it up, but I'd be surprised if any of them got the work published.

/article is about my zip code
//had never noticed serif vs. san serif house numbers before
///doubt I'll ever be able to NOT notice them now.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I actually do find the aesthetics of fonts pretty interesting. Thought this article was dull and I quit reading it fairly early on.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
logicdesign.co.ukView Full Size


America (and Canada, judging from the one on the center-left) has always had a kerning problem.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything interesting has already been written about, so I'll write something dumb and silly. Besides, I'm only doing this writing thing for the money anyway.
 
fecalhook [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read it, loved it.  What a way to spend three months of your life!  Inspires me to try something similar in my neighbourhood.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took the numbers off my house to paint about 15 years ago. I really need to get them back up.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: ///doubt I'll ever be able to NOT notice them now.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to go outside and look, I had no idea what our address looks like.  It turns out we are sans serif, but not by design.  We have lived here 25 years, about 5 months after we moved in the pizza guy called and said I can't see your house number, my wife said yes, that happens a lot.  I went to Ace Hardware and bought the first numbers I saw, here we are.

The only thing this tells me is that when I say I have become lazy recently I am wrong, I was also lazy 25 years ago.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have I shown you my belly lint collection?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You're talking about most of the content ever published by Gawker/Gizmodo media.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands
Youtube 5XcKBmdfpWs
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a lot of bullshiat on slate, written by people with way too much time on their hands.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
<csb>This reminds me of one summer when I was a kid. I grew up in a small suburban town, population maybe 16,000. We had a few copies of the town map that had a little dot where every house was, and, of course, every street. One summer I decided that I was going to bike down every street in town and highlight them on the map as I did it.

I got bored and gave up after the first day.
</csb>
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I did the same, in a town the same size, except I finished.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got a little sand in your shorts, subby?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't even care about the font of the numbers on my own house.I literally just left the ones the previous owner put up (and spray painted in my basement, if the outlines on the floor are any indication).
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sweet, merciful God. The ennui.  The ennui.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was actually a lot more interesting than a whole lot of other stuff I see here that's advertised as must-read.

The builder of my house put up cheap tin address numbers over the garage because the fancy custom ceramic numbers weren't ready in time for closing. The house had both numbers up for decades until the last time I painted. It was easier to pull the cheap one off than it was to mask around them.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does Slate employ a bunch of very boring versions of Brian David Gilbert?
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Future historians of suburban planning will weep with joy when they see my block-by-block color-coded data

I'm weeping now, but not from joy.
 
