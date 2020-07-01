 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Airlines resume full flights, noting that you can't actually social distance on a plane. In other words, every time you get on a plane, you're marinating in one of my farts   (thehill.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All my travel plans are on hold to the foreseen future.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm cancelling my flight in August.  Southwest was still maintaining separation between seats, and deep cleaning between every flight, but then I read these stories about other airlines and I'm like, WTF, man?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember some science guy saying we're breathing in Julius Caesar's last breath
https://samkean.com/books/caesars-las​t​-breath/
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: I remember some science guy saying we're breathing in Julius Caesar's last breath
https://samkean.com/books/caesars-last​-breath/


From your link, " Of the sextillionsof molecules entering or leaving your lungs at this moment, some might well bear traces of Cleopatra's perfumes..."   SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One", subby? Really, just one?

/My two planned trips this spring and summer got canceled and I have no plans to fly for the foreseeable future.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: All my travel plans are on hold to the foreseen future.


As much as we want to hug our 3 grandchildren, we won't we going to see them anytime soon.  Thank good for smart phones and zoom.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There was never such a hive of scum and villainy in the Universe than an airplane fully loaded.

You could be sitting next to a terrist, or worse yet, to the Captain's Wife. I did once. She was a travel writer. Smart women, free flights!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: All my travel plans are on hold to the foreseen future.


Given your username, I can only imagine this is devastating to your line of work.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I guess this is the official stance on battling the spread of the Corona virus.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I smell a floral bouquet of lavender, mustard, peanut butter, and......turpentine?? You do you, girl.

apnpd-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

growinthings: FlyingBacon: All my travel plans are on hold to the foreseen future.

As much as we want to hug our 3 grandchildren, we won't we going to see them anytime soon.  Thank good for smart phones and zoom.


My aunt took my Mother out of the Residence recently and met some of her inlaws at the Gazebo in a village nearby. My Brother was allowed into her room. The Great Opening begins, but sadly, I would have to shelter in place for as much as two weeks if I went home, and thus would probably see almost no one but my Niece, who lives in her own little world of Hockey Games and Hallmark Card shows, although she does have some good DVDs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: spongeboob: I remember some science guy saying we're breathing in Julius Caesar's last breath
https://samkean.com/books/caesars-last​-breath/

From your link, " Of the sextillionsof molecules entering or leaving your lungs at this moment, some might well bear traces of Cleopatra's perfumes..."   SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!


That is a lot more romantic then bearing traces of Cleopatra's farts.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I cancelled my flight, from going nowhere.
It's all I can do.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last I heard, my parents were still planning on flying this month in an attempt to prove every mean thing I said about them as a teenager is true. I'm hoping they change their minds but I am impressed they found a new way to lose my respect.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
did somebody say farts?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jacinda Ardern for President of the World.

The sooner the better!

As I said in 2016, maybe we should allow only women to vote and to run things for a few hundred years and see how well they do.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've got about $1200 in Delta credit I have to use from a cancelled trip in March. They extended the expiration for two years, so I'm looking at late 2021 before I will have to consider flying commercial.

If shiats still bad, I'll probably have to eat it.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: All my travel plans are on hold to the foreseen future.


Cool.  Thanks for sharing.
 
