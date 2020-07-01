 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Police just found out about the two gun wielding lawyers and promise to investigate. One of these days   (yahoo.com) divider line
67
    More: Murica, Private property, Property, Wrought iron, NBC, Albert Watkins, Capitalism, Deadly force, Public property  
•       •       •

1019 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should have told police it was a 10 year old black kid with a squirt gun. They would have responded in minutes, guns a blazin'.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pig cops were busy shooting somebody's 12 year old basset hound.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


Good thing that's not what happened, trollboi .
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.


And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look up 'Castle Doctrine'. It does not extend outside the home. The protesters were never trespassed verbally by the owners of the community property. Being lawyers they should know that. Instead they came out of their home, and initiated contact. The fingers on the triggers aint good. That's intent.

If a swarm of bees is moving past your house, you don't go running into them, flaying your arms, crying you were being attacked.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I really thought it was storming the Bastille, that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it.

Not yet, but that option is still out there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Look up 'Castle Doctrine'. It does not extend outside the home. The protesters were never trespassed verbally by the owners of the community property. Being lawyers they should know that. Instead they came out of their home, and initiated contact. The fingers on the triggers aint good. That's intent.

If a swarm of bees is moving past your house, you don't go running into them, flaying your arms, crying you were being attacked.


There's only one legit reason as why you would go running around, flaying your arms and cry you're being attacked by bees:

BEES!! BEES EVERYWHERE!!!
Youtube 0l6SGApFMTM
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


Maybe.
But, only if it happens 100% percent of the time. Otherwise. Don't think so.
Like, I'd be okay, with the cops killing people, if they always did it. But, they always seem to catch the most interesting people alive. Even here in Texas they captured killer escapees that killed guards and police. In Texas, inmates who killed cops and guards we're captured alive and sent back to prison. And later executed.  If that can occur, why isn't the kneeling on the guy till he died consider outright ridiculous?
This whole nation is legit ridiculous.
Encounters that result in death should be more predictable than they are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I was looking at Portland Place in St. Louis on Google maps.  Both ends of the street are gated as are the sidewalks (Union and Kingshighway). Is this still a public street?  Do they receive services from the city?  Just wondering.

Years ago, a mayor put up flower planters to keep people from driving down some of the streets. They would close off one end of a street.  IIRC they were called Scheomel's barrels.  I know I misspelled that name.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Godscrack: Look up 'Castle Doctrine'. It does not extend outside the home. The protesters were never trespassed verbally by the owners of the community property. Being lawyers they should know that. Instead they came out of their home, and initiated contact. The fingers on the triggers aint good. That's intent.

If a swarm of bees is moving past your house, you don't go running into them, flaying your arms, crying you were being attacked.

There's only one legit reason as why you would go running around, flaying your arms and cry you're being attacked by bees:

[YouTube video: BEES!! BEES EVERYWHERE!!!]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the gun-wielding rich white lawyers are gonna lose a few points with the cops for failing to shoot black people.  They'll probably be charged with "failure to incite a crime."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.stlt​o​day.com/news/local/columns/joe-hollema​n/portland-place-where-couple-pointed-​guns-at-protesters-has-long-been-home-​to-wealthy-st/article_1764a072-9403-5b​1a-a452-ba5609608d56.amp.html

Nope. Private street.  The homeowners do the maintenance etc.  Be a shame if the road caved in. I hear there's subsidence around there.
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road


Gated communities like that tend to have private roads... so private property
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


I don't know man.


I'd rather have my insured property replaced later, then risk going to jail for life, like these clowns.

But it's good to know you value property over life.
 
Usurper4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, since it's been established that the gate wasn't destroyed while the protesters were walking through it (I've yet to see a video showing the gate broken while they were walking through), but these two are claiming that the protesters broke it down to get through...is there any doubt as to who actually destroyed the gate???
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


Because that's what REALLY happened to these poor, poor, terrified homeowners.  I mean, cmon, I watched that video! I am honestly surprised those poor, poor, terrified homeowners are still alive!  I saw blood, guts, rape, AND murder!  Fire everywhere!  Cats and Dogs living together!

The horror.....the horror....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.stlt​o​day.com/news/local/columns/joe-hollema​n/portland-place-where-couple-pointed-​guns-at-protesters-has-long-been-home-​to-wealthy-st/article_1764a072-9403-5b​1a-a452-ba5609608d56.amp.html

Nope. Private street.  The homeowners do the maintenance etc.  Be a shame if the road caved in. I hear there's subsidence around there.


Or shelling from Open Source Howitzers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

I don't know man.


I'd rather have my insured property replaced later, then risk going to jail for life, like these clowns.

But it's good to know you value property over life.


They didn't see them as humans.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


A pussy with a gun in his hand is still a pussy.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usurper4: So, since it's been established that the gate wasn't destroyed while the protesters were walking through it (I've yet to see a video showing the gate broken while they were walking through), but these two are claiming that the protesters broke it down to get through...is there any doubt as to who actually destroyed the gate???


I would be shocked if there isn't a video camera pointed directly at the gate. I also wouldn't be shocked if there are several minutes of video "missing"

/from the videos I've seen of the protest it sure looks like the protesters didn't destroy the gate.... so the question is who did? Hmm. Hmmmmm.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police:  "We've investigated and found out they were awesome!  CASE CLOSED!!"

/They were defending their property, You were trespassing.
/You can pay alot of money to hear this from the judge or you can just accept it and move on.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The protestors had every right to be there.Proof.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great "responsible gun ownership" going on there.  She's holding her firearm poorly, aiming it at people she's not in the process of firing on, while looking in other directions with her finger on the trigger.  Not aware of a target, what's behind it, anything.  He's slightly better, but still pointing at people he's not in the process of firing on.

Violating half a dozen rules of safely handling firearms between them, all for a show of bravado in front of people who weren't threatening them.  Jackasses.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.


By a guy in a pink polo aiming his AR from the hip, and his gooch of a wife holding her pistol like a cell phone, a dent in her arm and her finger on the farking trigger?

And also, where does it say a gate was smashed? All I've read so far is 'gated community' and that the mayor lives in that subdivision.

/take your BS elsewhere
 
geggam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

akya: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

I don't know man.


I'd rather have my insured property replaced later, then risk going to jail for life, like these clowns.

But it's good to know you value property over life.


The clowns likely arent going to jail... some protesters might

From another story 

. Police are now investigating the incident to determine whether the protesters committed trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NINEv2: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

By a guy in a pink polo aiming his AR from the hip, and his gooch of a wife holding her pistol like a cell phone, a dent in her arm and her finger on the farking trigger?

And also, where does it say a gate was smashed? All I've read so far is 'gated community' and that the mayor lives in that subdivision.

/take your BS elsewhere


https://images.app.goo.gl/oYL3auTh85V​n​d6hd8
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

Maybe.
But, only if it happens 100% percent of the time. Otherwise. Don't think so.
Like, I'd be okay, with the cops killing people, if they always did it. But, they always seem to catch the most interesting people alive. Even here in Texas they captured killer escapees that killed guards and police. In Texas, inmates who killed cops and guards we're captured alive and sent back to prison. And later executed.  If that can occur, why isn't the kneeling on the guy till he died consider outright ridiculous?
This whole nation is legit ridiculous.
Encounters that result in death should be more predictable than they are.


Summary execution with a knee doesn't leave much opportunity for ongoing torture and rape.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Usurper4: So, since it's been established that the gate wasn't destroyed while the protesters were walking through it (I've yet to see a video showing the gate broken while they were walking through), but these two are claiming that the protesters broke it down to get through...is there any doubt as to who actually destroyed the gate???


I agree, the video shows that the gate wasn't broken when the first few protestors walked through, but come on, do either of the McCloskeys look like they've done a minute of manual labor in their lives?
 
Riothamus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Usurper4: So, since it's been established that the gate wasn't destroyed while the protesters were walking through it (I've yet to see a video showing the gate broken while they were walking through), but these two are claiming that the protesters broke it down to get through...is there any doubt as to who actually destroyed the gate???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.

And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.


a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SpectroBoy: King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.

And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]


Before.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

geggam: King Something: It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road

Gated communities like that tend to have private roads... so private property


Even if the road is private, it isnt the property of that particular homeowner. It's the property of the neighborhood association or HOA or whatever
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The protesters were never trespassed verbally by the owners of the community property.


See the above sign. Effective notice was given.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Uh... "Police Investigating Protestors"
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SpectroBoy: King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.

And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]


Wrought iron doesn't bend that easily. Not by human means anyhow. But keep propagating bullshiat.
 
geggam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: geggam: King Something: It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road

Gated communities like that tend to have private roads... so private property

Even if the road is private, it isnt the property of that particular homeowner. It's the property of the neighborhood association or HOA or whatever


Since I live in an HOA I can tell you the homeowners are considered shareholders of the said property. They have a right to protect that property just like any other property they own. 

Given the fact the mob came in hard and some were armed there really isnt a chance in hell these untrained buffoons waving guns are going to get prosecuted. 

Good chance some protesters are
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Valacirca: The protestors had every right to be there.Proof.


Funny, documents further down that thread indicate the opposite of your claim?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: NINEv2: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

By a guy in a pink polo aiming his AR from the hip, and his gooch of a wife holding her pistol like a cell phone, a dent in her arm and her finger on the farking trigger?

And also, where does it say a gate was smashed? All I've read so far is 'gated community' and that the mayor lives in that subdivision.

/take your BS elsewhere

https://images.app.goo.gl/oYL3auTh85Vn​d6hd8


Fark user imageView Full Size

Context is everything
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

geggam: gnarlywizzard: geggam: King Something: It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road

Gated communities like that tend to have private roads... so private property

Even if the road is private, it isnt the property of that particular homeowner. It's the property of the neighborhood association or HOA or whatever

Since I live in an HOA I can tell you the homeowners are considered shareholders of the said property. They have a right to protect that property just like any other property they own. 

Given the fact the mob came in hard and some were armed there really isnt a chance in hell these untrained buffoons waving guns are going to get prosecuted. 

Good chance some protesters are


🙄

Okay, Zimmerman.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Alien Robot: SpectroBoy: King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.

And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

Wrought iron doesn't bend that easily. Not by human means anyhow. But keep propagating bullshiat.


Oh no, the "jet fuel can't melt beams" guy just showed up.
 
geggam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Okay, Zimmerman.


Insults are the defense of the lost argument. 

You could just say "You win" and quit being a biatch about it
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I find it obscene thst people can own weapons of war.  That is another thing that President Biden is  going to correct in January
 
geggam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MegaLib: I find it obscene thst people can own weapons of war.  That is another thing that President Biden is  going to correct in January


Biden wont stop that. 

Any private citizen can own fully automatic weapons cannons battleships or anything else. 

Just have to get that FFL,

Repealing the 2nd is the only way you remove weapons from people and given the current state of affairs with libs and conservatives arming to the teeth you dont stand a fiddlers chance in hell of doing that

Not to mention you wont fix the police with defunding. They will simply confiscate more money with asset seizure and keep going... so what now punky... you going to go as the police to stop hitting you ?
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

geggam: gnarlywizzard: geggam: King Something: It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road

Gated communities like that tend to have private roads... so private property

Even if the road is private, it isnt the property of that particular homeowner. It's the property of the neighborhood association or HOA or whatever

Since I live in an HOA I can tell you the homeowners are considered shareholders of the said property. They have a right to protect that property just like any other property they own. 

Given the fact the mob came in hard and some were armed there really isnt a chance in hell these untrained buffoons waving guns are going to get prosecuted. 

Good chance some protesters are


Thanks for the clarification.

I dont think castle doctrine would have covered them if they shot somebody because the MO law doesnt let you use deadly force against mere trespassers. The trespassers were not threatening his life. He threatened theirs, IMO unreasonably.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

geggam: waxbeans: Okay, Zimmerman.

Insults are the defense of the lost argument. 

You could just say "You win" and quit being a biatch about it


Odd. How is it an insult? Zimmerman and this pair of lawyers are exactly the same.  Under the law, they did aokay.
┐( ∵ )┌

Now, just let all people stand their ground, not just people with money.
I guess.
I don't agree. But, if we're as a people are going to use bad logic, it should apply to everything. Not just people we agree with.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Lumber Jack Off: Alien Robot: SpectroBoy: King Something: NutWrench: If you're standing on someone's property after destroying their gate and threatening them, the very least you should expect is to have a gun pointed at you.

It's a good thing the protesters were on the lawyers' porch and lawn instead of on the public road in front of their house -- because otherwise the lawyers would be in the wrong for pointing guns at random pedestrians, and you'd look like a damn fool for defending the lawyers.

And they "opened" the gate not "destroyed" the gate.
But it's all the same to MAGAt*rds and trolls isn't it.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

Wrought iron doesn't bend that easily. Not by human means anyhow. But keep propagating bullshiat.

Oh no, the "jet fuel can't melt beams" guy just showed up.


Not even close but nice try.

Unless the protestors were armed with blow torches or were all professional body builders there's no way a gate like that could be destroyed in that fashion. I'd love to see evidence that says otherwise but so far that has not surfaced (Shocking!)

And as I said before, for a community like this I would be shocked if there weren't video camera(s) pointed directly at the gate - if there honestly isn't that is just pure incompetence on the homeowner(s) part.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MegaLib: I find it obscene thst people can own weapons of war.  That is another thing that President Biden is  going to correct in January


Imagine being such a loser you pay an extra $5 a month to create an alt to start a flamewar on Fark.com, one of the least relevant news/social sites on the internet.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geggam: MegaLib: I find it obscene thst people can own weapons of war.  That is another thing that President Biden is  going to correct in January

Biden wont stop that. 

Any private citizen can own fully automatic weapons cannons battleships or anything else. 

Just have to get that FFL,

Repealing the 2nd is the only way you remove weapons from people and given the current state of affairs with libs and conservatives arming to the teeth you dont stand a fiddlers chance in hell of doing that

Not to mention you wont fix the police with defunding. They will simply confiscate more money with asset seizure and keep going... so what now punky... you going to go as the police to stop hitting you ?


I respect your opinion.  I just disagree. A proper SCOTUS will interprit "well regulated militia" to be the national guard
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.