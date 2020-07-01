 Skip to content
(BBC)   Pubby McDrunkface   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
6
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good enough here.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just remove the "Suggestions Welcome (Obviously)" part and keep the rest.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
colostomy arms
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think anything can top "Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface"
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Could be worse.... this was the sign in the pub round the corner from my house when I was growing up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
