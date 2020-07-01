 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Has anyone blamed Covid on God being angry about Gay Stuff, because about that   (hivplusmag.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Antiretroviral drug, Reverse transcriptase, Reverse transcriptase inhibitor, HIV-positive Spaniards, Tenofovir, total patient cohort, general population, less risk  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God and gays have been getting along forever.


What has really pissed God is that you fake Christians have elected, and supported, a failed human being who ticks just about every box of (your own) qualifications to be the Antichrist.

He sent a Plague. In 2020. Pay attention!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: God and gays have been getting along forever.


What has really pissed God is that you fake Christians have elected, and supported, a failed human being who ticks just about every box of (your own) qualifications to be the Antichrist.

He sent a Plague. In 2020. Pay attention!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That god thing sure gets mad quite often about things it knew were going to happen since the beginning of time.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now people are going to be hoarding those drugs too.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x729]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is god going to get angry about politicians and preachers exploiting the trust of the public to line their own pockets and sexually abuse vulnerable/marginalized people? Until then god can go piss up a rope.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) backbone of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)/emtricitabine (FTC)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AIDS was just God making us sleep on the couch. Covid-19 is his way of making us stay with our conspiracy theory uncle in the trailer park for a few months.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) backbone of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)/emtricitabine (FTC)

[Fark user image image 360x266]


TDF is the bizzarro TFD where people are attractive, helpful and nice
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x729]

[Fark user image image 425x326]


"Oh ok sorry"

I LOL'd.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) backbone of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)/emtricitabine (FTC)

[Fark user image image 360x266]


Lol, you should see the alphabet soup of my HAART regime.
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're just assuming gay people have AIDS.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So what you're saying is, to avoid COVID, I should go get AIDS"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our results suggest that the risk for COVID-19 diagnosis is not higher in HIV-positive persons than in the general population, and that HIV-positive patients receiving TDF/FTC had a lower risk for COVID-19 and related hospitalization than other HIV-positive persons."

They found that HIV positive people infected with Covid-19 who took the anti-retroviral drugs had a lower risk of being diagnosed with Covid-19 and being hospitalized as a result than those who were HIV positive and didn't take those drugs.

The first sentence in TFA appears to be misleading. They did find a somewhat lower diagnosis rate when compared with the general population, but nothing in TFA says how the frequency of hospitalization compared to the general population. 64% of the HIV positive people diagnosed were hospitalized, which sounds incredibly high.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a batty theory, Subby.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Which gay stuff? The boy-on-boy butt stuff or the girl-on-girl muff stuff?
I'm gonna need the gods to be really specific. Detailed, even.
Maybe some diagrams. Or a picture. Perhaps as a lurid paperback or a steamy novella.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

patrick767: "Our results suggest that the risk for COVID-19 diagnosis is not higher in HIV-positive persons than in the general population, and that HIV-positive patients receiving TDF/FTC had a lower risk for COVID-19 and related hospitalization than other HIV-positive persons."

They found that HIV positive people infected with Covid-19 who took the anti-retroviral drugs had a lower risk of being diagnosed with Covid-19 and being hospitalized as a result than those who were HIV positive and didn't take those drugs.

The first sentence in TFA appears to be misleading. They did find a somewhat lower diagnosis rate when compared with the general population, but nothing in TFA says how the frequency of hospitalization compared to the general population. 64% of the HIV positive people diagnosed were hospitalized, which sounds incredibly high.


Thank you!
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Common denominator:

Fark user imageView Full Size


When they laughed at the "gay plague" he was there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He was there when they everyone laughed at us because we were so inept at dealing with another plague.

Ergo, god is angry because Anthony Fauci is trying to combat a disease which in olden times could have been attributed to [spins wheel] gay people as meanwhile tax cuts for the 1% are just fine and dandy and pay no attention to those cuts to the CDC budget...

Not my best work, but I'm sensing I'm near bingo!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If god were capable of feeling hate or anger we'd have been wiped from existence a long time ago.  Seriously, in the last century alone we had two world wars killing tens of millions of people, multiple attempts at genocide, and used chemical and nuclear weapons on civilians, but god is punishing us for tolerating gay people?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x729]



That was a pretty good joke, and then LadyTan Davis had to go and derp all over it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

js34603: I guess we're just assuming gay people have AIDS.


Shame on you for judging subby.  What subby clearly meant to say is that if people have AIDS, it's because they're gay.  Obviously not all gay people are going to be promiscuous sluts and catch AIDS.  Just the gaywhore ones.   The upstanding ones are going to live deep in the closet, mainly as Republican Congressmen.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Faaaabulous
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
God (tm), hating gays?

Hell, back in the eighties, the std line was that lesbians must be God's Chosen People, since they weren't getting AIDS....
 
fargin a
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't blamed gays, or gay stuff, but looking at flu numbers the last ten years I'm wondering if it correlates with an increase in ass play...

Anal
ATM
Salad tossing
Human centipedes
Butt-chugging
Shocker
Just plain eating ass
Prostate stimulation

If you're willing to stay home, wear masks, get a vaccine, it might be worthwhile to take a break from checking people's oil for a few weeks. I know, it's hard. 

We can apparently rule out HIV-positives that are on anti-virals. Which is slightly different than Gay Stuff. Where's the obvious tag?
 
fargin a
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whitroth: God (tm), hating gays?

Hell, back in the eighties, the std line was that lesbians must be God's Chosen People, since they weren't getting AIDS....


In the eighties, when nobody knew wtf, my theory was something about mixing cum and shiat.

I wouldn't wipe my butt with a jizz rag for a long time.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patrick767: "Our results suggest that the risk for COVID-19 diagnosis is not higher in HIV-positive persons than in the general population, and that HIV-positive patients receiving TDF/FTC had a lower risk for COVID-19 and related hospitalization than other HIV-positive persons."

They found that HIV positive people infected with Covid-19 who took the anti-retroviral drugs had a lower risk of being diagnosed with Covid-19 and being hospitalized as a result than those who were HIV positive and didn't take those drugs.

The first sentence in TFA appears to be misleading. They did find a somewhat lower diagnosis rate when compared with the general population, but nothing in TFA says how the frequency of hospitalization compared to the general population. 64% of the HIV positive people diagnosed were hospitalized, which sounds incredibly high.


But the anti-viral use might be a rabbit trail worth going down. Could one or more of the drugs in the protocol be useful as a prophylactic?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.