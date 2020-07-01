 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Roll Tide   (abc3340.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 2:29 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the original story must have mentioned Bama students but the editor likely got a call warning him no one was confirming they were UA students.

Just "students" in a college town. Could be anybody.🙄
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felt a little bad posting this in another thread but I'm starting to think it needs to become a billboard in some parts of this country:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great, let's tack another month on keeping everything closed. I think were up to 7 months now? Thanks jerks.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can lead a kid to college but you can't make him think.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You Zoomers are gonna kill us all.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't knowingly have sex with someone when you know you're HIV positive a crime? Why isn't this?
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
PSA - I learned It By Watching You!
Youtube KUXb7do9C-w


parents who  have trumpers have kids you are trumpers
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KUXb7do9​C-w]

parents who  have trumpers have kids you are trumpers


lol, wut?
 
chasd00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
young people are a lost cause when it comes to public health like this. It's like trying to kick start a nation wide abstinence program, why would you even think it would work?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wejash: I like how the original story must have mentioned Bama students but the editor likely got a call warning him no one was confirming they were UA students.

Just "students" in a college town. Could be anybody.🙄


Damn townies!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See the old folks / Tied in white robes /
Hear the banjo /
Don't it take you down home?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Governor Kemp is saying to wear a mask or else there won't be any football this year.  Alabama should adopt the same stance.  I can't think of anything more persuasive in the south.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the generation that will be choosing your nursing home.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That should be assault with a deadly weapon
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was definitely college students. Everything happened just as they broke for spring break. I'm certain when y'all were 18 and just released for spring break, you would have been more civic-minded.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: This is the generation that will be choosing your nursing home.


Oh great, I'm gonna end up in TikTok Vista.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, exactly the same as the dudes, back in the eighties, who *knew* they had HIV, and went out and had unprotected sex without telling their partners.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Isn't knowingly have sex with someone when you know you're HIV positive a crime? Why isn't this?


Having sex while HIV+ isn't illegal, but knowingly lying to a sex partner about your status is illegal.

This isn't because covid may be nasty, but it isn't an incurable 100% guaranteed death sentence.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean Tide smells good and all but idiots who ROLL, SNORT OR EAT IT do not deserve college education in my humble opinion.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is this different from firing a gun at random in a crowded area and not caring whether it might hit someone?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: You can lead a kid to college but you can't make him think.


Alabama made UA-Tuscaloosa for football wins and UA-Birmingham for GPAs above absolute zero.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

erik-k: Sexy Jesus: Isn't knowingly have sex with someone when you know you're HIV positive a crime? Why isn't this?

Having sex while HIV+ isn't illegal, but knowingly lying to a sex partner about your status is illegal.

This isn't because covid may be nasty, but it isn't an incurable 100% guaranteed death sentence.


If the students were knowingly trying to spread a contagious disease (no matter how nasty), I would certainly hope that's a crime in Alabama. I could see these guys trying to plead not guilty, claiming they were too farking stupid to know it was contagious, but that shouldn't be an excuse.
 
shroom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

erik-k: Sexy Jesus: Isn't knowingly have sex with someone when you know you're HIV positive a crime? Why isn't this?

Having sex while HIV+ isn't illegal, but knowingly lying to a sex partner about your status is illegal.

This isn't because covid may be nasty, but it isn't an incurable 100% guaranteed death sentence.


You've got that backwards.  HIV can pretty much be suppressed with drugs these days, and has been so for the last ~20 years.  COVID-19 not so much.
 
shroom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If the students were knowingly trying to spread a contagious disease (no matter how nasty), I would certainly hope that's a crime in Alabama.


Key word is "Alabama", so probably only a crime if one party is black and the other party is white.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.