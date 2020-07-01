 Skip to content
(Komo)   CHOP chopped   (komonews.com) divider line
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
large metal pipe and kitchen knife.

Uh. Rolling pin and work tool for a baker.

No apple pies for you, cops.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D_PaulAngel: And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...


Pretty sure they weren't libertarians.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL THIS IS WHY BIDEN LOOSES
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I panicked and thought that Chopped had been canceled.

I don't care about this, but thought you should all know what causes me to panic.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: large metal pipe and kitchen knife.

Uh. Rolling pin and work tool for a baker.

No apple pies for you, cops.


That's clearly a poop knife.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: D_PaulAngel: And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...

Pretty sure they weren't libertarians.


They are libertarians, not Libertarians.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's not very woke Seattle.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If removed only as a Trump talking point. this is a good development.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of the holdouts were simply homeless people with nowhere else to go?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess Fox News and the like are going to have to find a new group of dumbasses to provide pearl-clutching material.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope they were REALLY careful selecting the officers to carry this out.

Still wouldn't do any good. Those cops are running into an amusement park.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some had tipped over portable toilets in the area

.
That's a fitting end to this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers gave the order to disperse the area at 5 a.m. and gave protestors eight minutes to comply, informing them they could safely exit the region to the south.

Nothing says "peaceful removal" like waking people up before dawn and giving them just enough time to put on their pants before feeding them a baton. It's almost like they want to create a confrontation.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...


I'm not sure the business owners and residents of the area who have been under siege for weeks would agree with you.
 
stappawho [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...


I likened it to a tween throwing a fit and locking themselves in their bedroom.  As a parent you should not go banging on the door demanding they open it, instead, let them go through the emotions and then sooner or later they will come out for dinner.

While maybe the CHOP may have dissolved on it's own at some point, once the violence started it was time to break it up.
 
leviosaurus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... it was never going to work. Even if they had managed to keep order on their own, eventually some right wing gun nuts would've shown up and turned it into a bloodbath.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: LOL THIS IS WHY BIDEN LOOSES


And why Durkan had better be ousted as Mayor.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Well, I guess Fox News and the like are going to have to find a new group of dumbasses to provide pearl-clutching material.


You don't understand, one guy was in possession of a knife!
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: I panicked and thought that Chopped had been canceled.

I don't care about this, but thought you should all know what causes me to panic.


I had the same reaction.

They may take our lives but they'll never take our basket ingredients!
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


/amateurs
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go home, CHOP. You're drunk.
 
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...


Hmm. So self policing didn't go well?  I wonder if we should expand that to the rest of the country.   It only corresponded with a 2500% increase in crime and a shooting or two.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Yeah... it was never going to work. Even if they had managed to keep order on their own, eventually some right wing gun nuts would've shown up and turned it into a bloodbath.


Achievement Unlocked: LeftWing Fantasy Cop Blocked
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Honestly kind of surprised the experiment lasted that long.  Wish it had happened at a time when we weren't all trying to not accidentally kill each other by breathing.  Could've been a more useful "Summer of Love" type thing with less drug use and sex and more political activism and mobilization.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

browntimmy: El_Dan: Well, I guess Fox News and the like are going to have to find a new group of dumbasses to provide pearl-clutching material.

You don't understand, one guy was in possession of a knife!


Yeah.  It's not the 5 shot to death, one of whom was a 16 year old black male by "CHOP" security forces, it was the one guy with a knife.

IS BLM going to protest this as well?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"One of the arrestees, a 29-year-old man, was in possession of a large metal pipe

Only one had a pipe?  They must've started with a ton of edibles
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Yeah... it was never going to work. Even if they had managed to keep order on their own, eventually some right wing gun nuts would've shown up and turned it into a bloodbath.


They already were; "Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates."

I bet you dollars to donuts that these were either militia/alt-right a$$ clowns who were working with the police.

I knew this would happen eventually. They did it for Occupy, they did it for Standing Rock and now are doing it for BLM.

Funny, I don't remember them being this upfront with the Bundies when they stormed government offices with armed weapons and took over a few years back... it's almost like their biased or something...
 
pehvbot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: D_PaulAngel: And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...

Pretty sure they weren't libertarians.


I told you! We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune! We're taking turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week...
 
vestona22
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...


A 16 year old black kid, no less.  I must've missed the protests against it.  Almost like his life didn't matter.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5a.m., 8 minutes to disperse, fark those pigs. It takes me more than 8 minutes to clear my head in the morning, and that's getting up at 9a.m. If they wonder why everyone is protesting against police they need only look in the mirror.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CHOP is the progressive version of the dildodians, but with fewer brain cells.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: large metal pipe and kitchen knife.

Uh. Rolling pin and work tool for a baker.

No apple pies for you, cops.


In a country where guns outnumber people, it's hilarious when cops display "dangerous weapons" like this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Officers are investigating several vehicles circling the area of today's operation," Seattle Police tweeted. "Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates."

Nothing in there about arresting the guys in cars. I guess they needed all that riot armor to stomp on sleeping hobos instead of confronting an actual dangerous scenario.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Peaceful protest is a trap by the powerful. Show me an American city that has made progress without burning. I wish Louisville would figure that out, and now I'm hoping the people of Seattle do too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: leviosaurus: Yeah... it was never going to work. Even if they had managed to keep order on their own, eventually some right wing gun nuts would've shown up and turned it into a bloodbath.

They already were; "Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates."

I bet you dollars to donuts that these were either militia/alt-right a$$ clowns who were working with the police.

I knew this would happen eventually. They did it for Occupy, they did it for Standing Rock and now are doing it for BLM.

Funny, I don't remember them being this upfront with the Bundies when they stormed government offices with armed weapons and took over a few years back... it's almost like their biased or something...


Do you check under your bed for militias before you go to sleep at night?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The three published demands (as much as spray paint on a board can be called publishing) were to
1. defund the police
2. fund black communities
3. free arrested protesters
1y4yclbm79aqghpm1xoezrdw-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


They definitely got some of that.
https://www.kuow.org/stories/mayor-du​r​kan-proposes-defunding-the-police-but-​only-by-5-percent
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alex10294: Hmm. So self policing didn't go well?  I wonder if we should expand that to the rest of the country.   It only corresponded with a 2500% increase in crime and a shooting or two.


Minneapolis is giving it a try.  Going for the Detroit approach to urban renewal, I guess.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: gar1013: D_PaulAngel: And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...

Pretty sure they weren't libertarians.

They are libertarians, not Libertarians.


True Libertarianism hasn't been tried?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chop slapped!

Nut loving to begin shortly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they didn't overstep their bounds and trespass in the elites' neighborhoods, they would still be allowed to exist.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: And just like that, another Libertarian Dream is winked out of existence...


No, it was yet another example of communism failing.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: mathamagical: Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...

I'm not sure the business owners and residents of the area who have been under siege for weeks would agree with you.


They could have had the police go in when emotions were at their hottest and watch the whole thing burn down, your call.

There is no textbook right or wrong way to deal with civil disturbances like this but as a general rule letting cooler heads prevail and then shutting it down is the best way to go.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: CHOP is the progressive version of the dildodians, but with fewer brain cells.


The Dildonians were absolute pacifists compared to the Chopistanis.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: mathamagical: Honestly this was probably the right way to handle it. Let the kids faff about for a while, don't let the cops March in and crack heads. When things start getting bad come in and clear it out that way you aren't further exacerbating the violence but setting a standard of "we will tolerate dissent as long as it is peaceful"

Though it should be noted that the standard for things getting out of hand in the chop was the point at which their security forces pulled a standard police move of shooting an unarmed person because they were scared ...

I'm not sure the business owners and residents of the area who have been under siege for weeks would agree with you.


Or the families of two dead Black men (well, one was a boy).
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: alex10294: Hmm. So self policing didn't go well?  I wonder if we should expand that to the rest of the country.   It only corresponded with a 2500% increase in crime and a shooting or two.

Minneapolis is giving it a try.  Going for the Detroit approach to urban renewal, I guess.


Detroit's problems are pretty much a direct result of white flight and deindustrialization, so I'm not sure what point you think you're making.
 
leviosaurus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Honestly kind of surprised the experiment lasted that long.  Wish it had happened at a time when we weren't all trying to not accidentally kill each other by breathing.  Could've been a more useful "Summer of Love" type thing with less drug use and sex and more political activism and mobilization.


Your Summer of Love sucks
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.