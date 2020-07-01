 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   CEO of conservative Twitter competitor Parler says he will ban users who write potty words. However the N-word and several racist words for Asians? Totally okay   (gizmodo.com) divider line
30
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x601]


And sprouts to you too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hehe

Poop
💩
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Disallows his lord and God-Emperor, doesn't that? What with the snithole countries and what-all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ironic tag still using Twitter subby?

I thought Parler was supposed to be free of censorship. You're telling me they were just full of shiat?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What kind of pearl-clutching website would censor shiat people post on it?
 
cefm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somehow I doubt that a social media platform specifically created to allow racists the freedom to be racists is going to police language at all.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'conservative' anything is just grift.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You don't understand, if we don't let black people use the Gamer Word, they will literal DIE
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ban "stink" while you at it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Parler CEO Says He'll Ban Users for Posting Bad Words, Dicks, Boobs, or Poop

At least he knows his audience.  If he banned people for posting things about pee his most important client would never show up.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like how it is worded as a "conservative" site.  Anyone can join.  If they are going to call this
new site Parler, a conservative site, then by all means Twitter should be tagged as a LIBERAL
site?

Parler CEO wants liberals to join conservatives on his site.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eh, it's a private soapbox so he can enforce whatever rules he wants there. Free speech doesn't apply. Thankfully I don't have to read his twaddle. What I'm saying is I will not be subscribing to his newsletter.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Parler is going down the terlet. But I would like to create an account to see how fast I could get banned from that hole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cefm: Somehow I doubt that a social media platform specifically created to allow racists the freedom to be racists is going to police language at all.


Fun fact, bringing up the GOP's racist Southern Strategy was an automatic ban on a certain conservative subreddit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm all for shiatting on twitter, but this clown app doesn't strike me as a killer.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Nuff said...

https://www.redwhiteandfyou.com/the-p​r​oblem-with-parler-how-a-free-speech-ap​p-turned-into-anything-but/
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Clicks on PigPoopBalls*
I can't stop laughing. That is so gross but I can't stop laughing.
*shows Mrs. Jeb*
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anchorman "Poop Mouth"
Youtube 7tKkJ7lesOs
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

p51d007: I like how it is worded as a "conservative" site.  Anyone can join.  If they are going to call this
new site Parler, a conservative site, then by all means Twitter should be tagged as a LIBERAL
site?

Parler CEO wants liberals to join conservatives on his site.


You can't be banned from Twitter for being a Conservative. They ban people who wish violence on others and use racial slurs. It just so happens that the Venn diagram is a circle.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As Fark is fond of reminding us every time this issue comes up for Facebook or Twitter, his private platform, his rules.
 
AeAe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So if I post a photoshop of Trump giving Putin a blowjob, that's cool, right?
 
LindenFark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Eh, it's a private soapbox so he can enforce whatever rules he wants there. Free speech doesn't apply. Thankfully I don't have to read his twaddle. What I'm saying is I will not be subscribing to his newsletter.


He should still be called out for his hypocrisy, for billing his site as the "free speech alternative to Twitter". Conservatives aren't acting in good faith, they don't believe in a single set of standards that apply to all people. They want a double standard where they have free speech and a lack of consequences, but can suppress the speech of others.

It's important to refute the BSAB arguments for the part of the public that is still formative, there are new voters every day. Both sides may have flaws but they are fundamentally different because different types of people gravitate to different sides.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These people consider themselves normal.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems like their problem isn't with liberal viewpoints. It's with incivility and profanity. So they will censor people for using profanity or being crude, but not for their opinions.

So they're setting up a place where people can have polite conversations about what people are subhuman and have a reasonable debate about the merits of eugenics and genocide. It will be a delightful place to foment racial cleansing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: It seems like their problem isn't with liberal viewpoints. It's with incivility and profanity. So they will censor people for using profanity or being crude, but not for their opinions.

So they're setting up a place where people can have polite conversations about what people are subhuman and have a reasonable debate about the merits of eugenics and genocide. It will be a delightful place to foment racial cleansing.


I thought that was just called the National Review.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: p51d007: I like how it is worded as a "conservative" site.  Anyone can join.  If they are going to call this
new site Parler, a conservative site, then by all means Twitter should be tagged as a LIBERAL
site?

Parler CEO wants liberals to join conservatives on his site.

You can't be banned from Twitter for being a Conservative. They ban people who wish violence on others and use racial slurs. It just so happens that the Venn diagram is a circle.


Rick Wilson and The Lincoln Project are chugging along nicely on Twitter, and they certainly ain't liberal.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To the CEO of Parler:

I understand that in an attempt to appeal to "conservative" internet users, you will permit them to use on your [censored] website certain descriptive words that Blacks and Asians find offensive.  May I suggest a slight change in policy, to wit that you take all of your servers and [censored, censored, censored]?  Such a policy may cause you some discomfort at first, but I think that in the long run you will find that all of us here at Fark will thank you for it.

Yours truly, tirob
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Matze also said that photos of poop "WILL NOT BE TOLERATED."


Fark user imageView Full Size

you've been censored and banned...
 
