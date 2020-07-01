 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   NYC MTA installing PPE vending machines at 10 subway stations. PP on the platforms and trains by the homeless to continue as normal   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, New York City, reusable face masks, NEW YORK, different subway stations, New York City Subway, national increase, hand sanitizer, New York  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've been assured for years homeless people are only homeless because they want to be homeless.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTA, but I hope auto-dispensing of sanitizer is part of that package, otherwise you are touching the surfaces that others before you did.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: DNRTA, but I hope auto-dispensing of sanitizer is part of that package, otherwise you are touching the surfaces that others before you did.


Do you understand what sanitizer does?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nah they're homeless because they want to live in manhattan without having the skillset/jobs to make enough money for it. id be homeless too if i tried to go live there. (i'm Canadian so not going to happen doh)
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: We've been assured for years homeless people are only homeless because they want to be homeless.


And there's about to be a several million more happily homeless thanks to COVID-19
Maybe they can party in the streets
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


KN95 masks are commie Chinee devil masks! I want good ol' American N95 freedom masks dammit!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've had those in Japan for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They've had those in Japan for years.

[Fark user image image 425x435]


Those are meant to protect a different kind of P.

/you down with PPE?
//yeah, you know me!
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never forget being dumb enough to try to pull off the "I'm tying my shoe" piss at 3:30 am at the end of the platform when I could have just turned around and done it and exactly as many people would have cared.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Vandalised into inoperability by Nurglings in three, two...
 
Iczer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought they were legally required to keep PPE available for all riders that rode the NYC subways due to the conditions they've been in 3 hours after rolling off the assembly line...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.