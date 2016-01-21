 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   PA Governor: "No parades. Not on state roads during a pandemic" Simple farmers, people of the land, common clay of Pennsylvania: "Side streets it is, then. Tractors, ho"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big do caltrops have to be for a tractor?  Asking for a friend
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I knew this would be Martinsburg.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tractor hos?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I honestly dont see anything to celebrate about July 4th anyway now that our country is a 3rd-rate disheveled mess.

Meh.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tractor ho!
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
wheatpennyandaglock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Live in central pa, not from here, this is one crazy place.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hos gotta ride tractors too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RankStranger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tractor hos?

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x478]


They appear to be adequately social distancing. Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's like they actively want to die....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as they do it safely, I'm OK with this.
 
buntz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got gonorrhea from riding a tractor in my bathing suit
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chewd: I honestly dont see anything to celebrate about July 4th anyway now that our country is a 3rd-rate disheveled mess.

Meh.


There never was anything to celebrate.

A country founded on the backs of slave labor, a legacy of division, hate, and discrimination.

Too wrapped up in the orgy of it's own birth to behead the monster before creation.

The US should have just stayed part of the British Empire.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tractor ho!
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 850x697]


I'd plow her field and trim her hedgerow.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is chaotic milling about on state roads in densely populated cities still okay as long as you're carrying the right signs?
 
chewd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol my cynicism has been largely declawed by being book-ended by bikini babes.

Not a bad way to go really, thanks ladies!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RankStranger: They appear to be adequately social distancing.


Be a safe ho, not a stank ho.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: I knew this would be Martinsburg.


They had pulled in the one cop from Saxton to help.
Unsure if he brought a bullet.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is chaotic milling about on state roads in densely populated cities still okay as long as you're carrying the right signs?


Viruses don't care what stupid shiat you believe.
No matter who you are.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is chaotic milling about on state roads in densely populated cities still okay as long as you're carrying the right signs?


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Morrison Cove
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought we decided a few weeks ago that large gatherings outside were ok.  We even had articles posted here about how scientists and experts said the risk was very small.  Now they're bad again?  This is getting worse than the drinking alcohol good/bad articles.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tractor hos?

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x478]


This thread went in a completely different direction than I was anticipating!
Needs more tractor-racing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: chewd: I honestly dont see anything to celebrate about July 4th anyway now that our country is a 3rd-rate disheveled mess.

Meh.

There never was anything to celebrate.

A country founded on the backs of slave labor, a legacy of division, hate, and discrimination.

Too wrapped up in the orgy of it's own birth to behead the monster before creation.

The US should have just stayed part of the British Empire.


Oh, yeah, because the British Empire was *SO* much better.

Not much of a fan of history, are you?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Pavia_Resistance: I knew this would be Martinsburg.

They had pulled in the one cop from Saxton to help.
Unsure if he brought a bullet.


Saxton is one of those fancy towns that has a cop? Next you'll tell me it has a library.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

