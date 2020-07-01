 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Todays Fark ready headline. Shepard quarantined for Coronavirus has dozen of sheep in a tizzy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure it is a herder and not a hoarder?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Shepard might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Them are goats, so he's a goatherd not a shepherd, Wally. I bet subby feels sheepish now.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not sheep. They're goats, see?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What a Shepard might look like

[Fark user image 425x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What a Shepard might look like

[Fark user image 425x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size

THPATH FORTH!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
(possible nsfw content on page)

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The headline wasn't Fark-ready if you had to change the wording.

That I can understand, but why did you have to go and change the correct spelling of shepherd?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So my brother laughed at me and said " yeah, but you got the ugly one."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: GRCooper: What a Shepard might look like

[Fark user image 425x432]

[Fark user image 533x542]
THPATH FORTH!


Oh, look, someone Trumpshiat in a completely unrelated thread.  That's original.
 
