(The Hill)   Let's check into how the US is doing six months into the Coronavirus fight, and it's...oh, dear
42
•       •       •

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We broke 50k today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The idea of just dropping off the grid has never sounded better.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x383]


Correction for April 23: Inject the Clorox.

I mean I think W. was dumb, but he never suggested injecting disinfectants.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US is fighting Covid?

I thought we had just laid down on the mat and given up while it endlessly pummeled us with a folding chair
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So when do we go to war with China?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, pass the Imodium, Professor Holmes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JonBuck: We broke 50k today.

[Fark user image 552x306]


B-b-but happy hour at Applebees, man!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sorry about you shiatty leadership.

canada.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So when do we go to war with China?


Around August when trump needs a boost in the polls.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
don't believe your eyes or ears, trump is doing a great job.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So when do we go to war with China?


Be patient. He's working up to it.
These things require a certain finesse.
Convincing people that the enemy is outside the gates is getting harder and harder, y'know.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the filthy nose pickers in the blue states we'd be looking pretty damn good.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call what we've been doing "fighting" it.

It's more like Pythonesque pandemic theater

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Instead of calling it Covid-19 or the coronavirus, why not rename it Trump-2020 syndrome...... It's a little long but with Trump's ego and lack of intelligence, he'd probably take it as an honorable renaming for "everything" he's done to stop the spread of it.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The upcoming election is a de facto national referendum on whether the U.S. will actually, in fact, EVER have any response to the virus on a federal level.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sorry about you shiatty leadership.

canada.


We've truly become Canada's Mexico.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If it weren't for the filthy nose pickers in the blue states we'd be looking pretty damn good.


Was that originally posted in April?  It's the southern/stupid wave that's going on now, as predicted.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't win a fight you're not in.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you want lasting changes, it is time to begin interviewing people and naming the weak links in the supply chains, the weak links in the public health officials, and locating shareholders of hospitals that are causing damage. We have enough opinion already. Heck, I'd try doing myself but...I don't live there. I have no "in."
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, but if we had mounted an effective response to the pandemic, we might have inadvertently helped THOSE undeserving people!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It did just go away one day, didn't it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If you want lasting changes, it is time to begin interviewing people and naming the weak links in the supply chains, the weak links in the public health officials, and locating shareholders of hospitals that are causing damage. We have enough opinion already. Heck, I'd try doing myself but...I don't live there. I have no "in."


Weak link?  You mean the president?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Sean VasDeferens: If it weren't for the filthy nose pickers in the blue states we'd be looking pretty damn good.

Was that originally posted in April?  It's the southern/stupid wave that's going on now, as predicted.


It takes its conservatism seriously and truly lives in the past. Gotta admire its dedication.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So when do we go to war with China?


2025 or so we'll see.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People just want to get back to their lives. Luckily I had no life before COVID.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LessO2: The upcoming election is a de facto national referendum on whether the U.S. will actually, in fact, EVER have any response to the virus on a federal level.


Lol it's idiots like you that make me want to vote against my own interests.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.


Based on nothing. I bet they are way overestimating the number of people already infected/had it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So when do we go to war with China?


Trump couldn't manage a war with his niece. You think he has the attention span to handle a war with Gyna?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DOCTORD000M: In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.

Based on nothing. I bet they are way overestimating the number of people already infected/had it.


And what are you basing your assumption on?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well  what do you expect from a country that has people thinking its a fake lie made up by the Dems and even though the ENTIRE WORLD knows its a deadly virus.   Only the white trash Republicans know the truth that its a conspiracy of the Dems working for the NWO to enslave the last Patriots of the U S of A.
That if Sleepy Joe wins that the Virus will magically disappear because its all a Dem lie and if Trump wins then "the second wave" will be released.
Seriously, there's actually THOUSANDS of Americans that think this.
One woman said on National TV, at a committee that, She doesn't wear a mask for the same reason she doesn't wear underwear. Somethings have to breath.
Seriously, in front of a commitee, on Television with no shame...
Then they wonder why no other country on Earth will allow them to vacation there this year.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uncleacid: People just want to get back to their lives. Luckily I had no life before COVID.


I will say, living alone and WFH was kind of a bummer at the start of quarantine, but now that I've gotten used to it, it's quite pleasant.

There are some downsides. I talk to the cats more than I should. I'm probably eating more pot brownies than I should. I keep having violent fantasies about beating the crap out of people who aren't wearing masks, but I don't think that's unusual given the circumstances.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DOCTORD000M: In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.

Based on nothing. I bet they are way overestimating the number of people already infected/had it.


Didn't Tom Hank's get it? I just heard he's got a new movie coming? Whatever happened to him?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: some_beer_drinker: sorry about you shiatty leadership.

canada.

We've truly become Canada's Mexico.


i prefer to think of america as our soiled underpants
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DOCTORD000M: In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.

Based on nothing. I bet they are way overestimating the number of people already infected/had it.


Yeah I've got a call on line 1, it's bullshiat.

Based on realistic estimates of the true fatality rate (1.5-3%) and the US CFR thus far, it's reasonable to posit that there are twice as many cases as detected. MAYBE three times.

Ten? No farking way.

That's reaching the point of suggesting that the entire population of New York City has already been infected.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Didn't Tom Hank's get it?


He got better. Then he donated plasma to help someone else get better.
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DOCTORD000M: In the United States, health officials believe more than 20 million people have likely been infected.

Based on nothing. I bet they are way overestimating the number of people already infected/had it.


Which would mean it's a lot more deadly than your other baseless talking points suggest.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well lets take a look at the numbers so far.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn, Texas and Florida..   start wearing a mask you Farkwits.

Now lets take a look at a country that eventually got its shiat together to try and beat this virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ya we're not perfect and it SUCKS having to wear a mask in the heat when you wear glasses and they fog up all the time BUT I STILL DAMN WELL WEAR ONE.
Ontario, the most Americanized Province up here is struggling with pockets of mini outbreaks because we have lots of Citiots with the Fak You Got Mine attitude and do whatever they want but overall I guess it comes down to the Mental Health and State of a countries people.
Canadians on average don't believe in a Boogie Man whos out to get em at every turn.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Never forget. It didn't have to be this way. Vote in November.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LessO2: The upcoming election is a de facto national referendum on whether the U.S. will actually, in fact, EVER have any response to the virus on a federal level.


November will be a referendum on whether America will retain the internal strength and stability to remain a world power or not.

It may also be a referendum on whether anyone will be left alive in the red states when all is said and done.
 
