(Metro)   Man hospitalized after overdosing on horse anesthetic stolen from vet. Doctors say the man is now in stable condition   (metro.co.uk) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 Nice.
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And he will now be saddled with incredible debt
 
GreenSoundz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just say neigh to drugs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time harnessing this one!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: I'm having a hard time harnessing this one!


You sound like you're chomping at the bit.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: p51d007: I'm having a hard time harnessing this one!

You sound like you're chomping at the bit.


Might need to rein it in a bit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's this joke again.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
dr. ed.

of course.
 
Orallo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I sure hope he gets well soon and fully recovered so he can get back on the horse (anesthetics)
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 I thought keith moon was  dead
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Throw him a bridle shower.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Orallo: I sure hope he gets well soon and fully recovered so he can get back on the horse (anesthetics)


He might want to find another high, I hear this one gives you the trots.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This article belongs on the mane page
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-boxershorts: And he will now be saddled with incredible debt


Now we know the reason for the long face.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Viral marketing for the new Sex and the City?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
don't put a gift horse anesthetic in your mouth
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet he's deerly sorry now.

Wait....
 
sunilhari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hilarious puns.  But isoflurane is an inhaled anesthetic (NOT pain relieving), approved for use in humans as well.  To use it, you need a special vaporizer attached to an anesthesia machine.

WTF was this guy doing?
 
heel turn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
awesomegifs.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh look, it's this joke again.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sunilhari: Hilarious puns.  But isoflurane is an inhaled anesthetic (NOT pain relieving), approved for use in humans as well.  To use it, you need a special vaporizer attached to an anesthesia machine.

WTF was this guy doing?


Your dam?
 
zang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sunilhari: Hilarious puns.  But isoflurane is an inhaled anesthetic (NOT pain relieving), approved for use in humans as well.  To use it, you need a special vaporizer attached to an anesthesia machine.

WTF was this guy doing?


In junkie parlance, I believe that's called a "rag".
 
davynelson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I imagine this idiot saw Horse Tranq and thought

HEY THIS WILL BE FUN LIKE KETAMINE OR PCP!

but it wasn't cuz it isn't
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hay, that's not funny.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should have just gone to aurora and walked down a street at night, the police inject you with that for free then.
 
