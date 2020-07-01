 Skip to content
(Metro)   People desperate for a vacation despite the pandemic learning that the easiest way for resorts to make up for lost cash is charge ridiculous fees, like $14 for coffee and a minimum purchase of $90 before you can swim in the sea   (metro.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other words, business as usual for the hotel industry?

(They've been inventing ridiculous prices for normal things forever)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The charges at a 5 star hotel? If they can afford to stay at a 5 star, I have little sympathy.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

beezeltown: In other words, business as usual for the hotel industry?

(They've been inventing ridiculous prices for normal things forever)


Sooooo vacation somewhere else?

Look, I'm not saying there aren't ripoffs in every industry, but you can get an all-inclusive package at a number of first rate Mexican resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Cozumel, or Cabo for like $250/night for two.

The resorts charging exorbitant fees are catering to a wholly different clientele (like how Bentley and Honda essentially make the same thing, but at wildly different costs).

See also: cruise lines. What Carnival costs versus Regent Seven Seas, for instance.

In other words, stop complaining about Four Seasons prices if your budget is more EconoLodge.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, we now have two subbies who think the pound is worth $2?
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whaaaaaaat?  Such a thing has never happened before!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
/It's a trap
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rich people hotel prices.  Probably not that inflated compared to pre-Corona prices.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bodrum is not exactly cheap to begin with

HANDE YENER - Bodrum (www.balkanika.tv)
Youtube j9VoDFVJ7YM
 
