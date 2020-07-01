 Skip to content
(KARK)   If you're close enough to brawl you really can't complain about people next to you at the bar not keeping their social distance. Bonus: it's not news, it's kark.com   (kark.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, if you want to ensure social distancing there's pretty easy ways to help achieve that, like not going to a farking bar in the middle of a plague, idiot.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a bar.  It's a steak house.  You can tell it's a fancy place because they're all dressed up in clean tank tops and they all have some sort of footwear on, which is nice attire for Arkansas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I know, my coastal bias is showing
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lol kark that noise.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this is just what 'they' want. social unrest. and it's spreading rapidly. people playing this card, that card, someone making an a-hole comment on faceybook. be careful and hold your tongue my friends.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: It's not a bar.  It's a steak house.  You can tell it's a fancy place because they're all dressed up in clean tank tops and they all have some sort of footwear on, which is nice attire for Arkansas.

[Fark user image 300x168]

/yeah, I know, my coastal bias is showing


It's the bar area inside a steak house.  You can tell because they have them tall tables and bar stools.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trash is trash.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment:

japantoday-asset.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.comView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People don't act like that at Waffle House.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not coming out of lockdown. Ever.

/biatches be krazy
 
Oysterman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fauci already said if you're at a bar, you're karking everything up already
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Not News, it's Kark.com

 
ctenidae
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of stupid going on there.

/I'm from Arkansas.
//we watched KARK, and listened to KWAK on the radio.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America. Canada's soiled underwear.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew trouble was a brewin' when that Cartman-sized Randy Marsh came waddling up from the back table.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Fauci already said if you're at a bar, you're karking everything up already


It would've been nice if he'd told us this back in April, while most states still had everything shut down. Bars should've been placed in the final phase of reopening, along with stadiums and concert halls.
 
