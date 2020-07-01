 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) Weeners Finally an age old question for men has been answered: New research finds the perfect penis size to make a woman orgasm. Also helps if it's attached to George Clooney   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girl inches, so adjust all reported penile measurements by dividing in half.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cannot change your penis size.  You can however increase your skill at cunnilingus.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So on their list of 8 ways to increase your penis size, three of them do not work and can in fact be very dangerous, one involves dangerous and invasive surgery, and one involves medication sold widely online as scams. Not one of them involves "take time to learn what your partner enjoys."

This is the sort of article written for the man who's worried that his 5.5 inch micropenis is the only part of his body women care about. Guys, don't worry about it. Many men in the 4 - 6.5 inch "small" range have found great happiness in the bedroom. And if not, hey. That's what the cuckold lifestyle was invented for.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is yaw in there?!?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girth matters more than length.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone click a pop-up ad, and then submit that to Fark?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to update from George Clooney, dude's an old man now. But then again, maybe subby's into faking grandpa
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said it's a good size!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mygasm, you get yourgasm.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Need to update from George Clooney, dude's an old man now. But then again, maybe subby's into faking grandpa


When life gives you lemons...
 
setbos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Girth matters more than length.


Guess I'm lucky, I'm hung like a tuna can.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I've watched enough porn to know that my tiny 8 inch pecker will never satisfy a woman.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

setbos: mrmopar5287: Girth matters more than length.

Guess I'm lucky, I'm hung like a tuna can.


Cheesewheel
Youtube CkyJGC-Q6-g
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Length is great, until you hit her IUD.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: The clit is on the outside, guys.


Just the tip is.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: You cannot change your penis size.  You can however increase your skill at cunnilingus.


crazyhyena.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Length is great, until you hit her IUD.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: You cannot change your penis size.  You can however increase your skill at cunnilingus. income.


FTFY.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who do you think you are going to make happy with that?" she asked archly.

Me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.


Um, might want to check your anatomy books.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Look, I've watched enough porn to know that my tiny 8 inch pecker will never satisfy a woman.


She will never be truly satisfied until she cooks you breakfast in the morning.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: "Who do you think you are going to make happy with that?" she asked archly.

Me.


Pleased to meet you, Archly.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Peki: The clit is on the outside, guys.

Just the tip is.


Mileage may vary, but the inner parts don't seem to matter if you don't make the outside happy first. Fingering my pussy just makes it feel like you are imitating a tampon.

/at least for me
//but I'm not one of those women who can orgasm through intercourse alone
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.


Counterpoint (diagram, may be NSFW)
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All one as to do to figure out what the perfect size for most women is, just walk into the back of any adult toy store and see that the most widely available dildo sizes are 7-9 inches.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Length is great, until you hit her IUD.


"Too far!" is a mood killer. I've just wanted a woman to be on top and enjoy it without giving them cramps the next morning.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
149355670.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I'm in the bottom of the top half
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Peki: Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.

Counterpoint (diagram, may be NSFW)


I'm aware of the anatomy of the full clitoris.

Why people seem to think that equates to female pleasure being located 11" up the vagina I'll never know.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and 8 9 tips to make yours BIGGER

9. Slip a cardboard tube from wrapping paper over Mr. Winky, mark the desired length and cut.* Using crayon or marker, color it to match, and draw some veins on it. Bam! Instant wang extension. You'll thank me later.
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Safety first. Always ask an adult's permission first, and be sure the tube is removed from your junk when you do the cutting.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peki: Why people seem to think that equates to female pleasure being located 11" up the vagina I'll never know.


"Goin' for guts."
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peki: hobnail: Peki: Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.

Counterpoint (diagram, may be NSFW)

I'm aware of the anatomy of the full clitoris.

Why people seem to think that equates to female pleasure being located 11" up the vagina I'll never know.


Lol. Fair.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peki: hobnail: Peki: Um. . .

The clit is on the outside, guys.

Counterpoint (diagram, may be NSFW)

I'm aware of the anatomy of the full clitoris.

Why people seem to think that equates to female pleasure being located 11" up the vagina I'll never know.


I think most guys would have to pork a woman twice if she needed 11".
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: and 8 9 tips to make yours BIGGER

9. Slip a cardboard tube from wrapping paper over Mr. Winky, mark the desired length and cut.* Using crayon or marker, color it to match, and draw some veins on it. Bam! Instant wang extension. You'll thank me later.
[Fark user image 850x1259]

*Safety first. Always ask an adult's permission first, and be sure the tube is removed from your junk when you do the cutting.


I would suggest cutting a stress ball in half and jamming it on the end as well...for your partner's safety.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: I would suggest cutting a stress ball in half and jamming it on the end as well...for your partner's safety.


Now I'm just imagining a version of the line from A Christmas Story: "I...I can't do this...it...it's smiling at me."
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah but where are the articles of the ideal vagina depth to make a man orgasm? Huh? HUH?!

/elusive-male-orgasm-caught-on-tape.jp​g
 
metamax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: guestguy: I would suggest cutting a stress ball in half and jamming it on the end as well...for your partner's safety.

Now I'm just imagining a version of the line from A Christmas Story: "I...I can't do this...it...it's smiling at me."


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The clit is like an iceberg, only a little bit sticks above the surface and then you roll over and go to sleep.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tell women that I can give them a solid 9 inches. Mind you, I have to fark them twice, and there is a little simple math involved, but still, that is a solid 9 inches.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's the magician that matters, not the size of his wand.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice the Welsh are the most well-hung Brits?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a fallacy (phallusy?)

Women get their pleasure at the door, not further down the hallway.

The average dick size is what, 5.5 to 6 inches? But this article says 8 inches work best?

Poppycock (poppy penis?)

It's all about technique, knowledge and reacting correctly to how your partner reacts to what you're doing with whatever size willy you have.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Sun is there.  Ewww....
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ComaToast: It's the magician that matters, not the size of his wand.


... is what women tell men with little dicks
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: I tell women that I can give them a solid 9 inches. Mind you, I have to fark them twice, and there is a little simple math involved, but still, that is a solid 9 inches.


By "solid" you mean cubic, right?
 
