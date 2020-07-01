 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   China trolls India at disputed border, carves map, Mandarin characters into earth   (9news.com.au) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Bharatiya Janata Party, India, Chinese language, Narendra Modi, Chinese map, South China Sea, People's Republic of China, Chinese government's stance  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 11:45 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were Mandarin oranges involved?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh. Subby's mom have has a tramp stamp of my name.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you even allowed to teach/learn Cantonese in the mainland anymore?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 225x225]


54 strokes is way more than most Farkers can manage.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Were Mandarin oranges involved?


Trump supporters in my China?
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Are you even allowed to teach/learn Cantonese in the mainland anymore?


I'm pretty sure it's frowned apon to even refer to Mandarin as anything other then Chinese as it implies a second Chinese language exists.
 
Alunan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two worthless countries filled with asshole people. I am cheering for MAD.
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The map of China may have been there for some time -> Google Maps
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alunan: Two worthless countries filled with asshole people. I am cheering for MAD.


You sound isolated.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Are you even allowed to teach/learn Cantonese in the mainland anymore?


Very insightful. It's difficult to imagine the CPC tolerating it for much longer, given how important unity / harmony / conformity is to them, and the degree to which a second language embodies an "alternate cultural identity."

That one shouldn't be terribly hard for them to wipe out in a generation or two.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Alunan: Two worthless countries filled with asshole people. I am cheering for MAD.

You sound isolated.


That's the rona
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Burkina Faso? Disputed Zone? Who called these places?
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Alunan: Two worthless countries filled with asshole people. I am cheering for MAD.

You sound isolated.


Covid will do that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rfenster: The map of China may have been there for some time -> Google Maps


Jebus that place looks so remote, inhospitable, and worthless why do they even bother?!
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Rapmaster2000: Alunan: Two worthless countries filled with asshole people. I am cheering for MAD.

You sound isolated.

That's the rona


You beat me by minutes!
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: rfenster: The map of China may have been there for some time -> Google Maps

Jebus that place looks so remote, inhospitable, and worthless why do they even bother?!


But enough about west Texas.
/zing!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.