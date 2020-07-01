 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Kounty Kommissioner Kathleen has an issue with one member's Zoom background during virtual meetings. Guess what it is and which member   (wfla.com) divider line
6
883 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 8:50 AM



6 Comments
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love her furrowed brow. BLM frightens her.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a meeting where elected representatives must bring together their thoughts, plans and proposals to better the community... she's concerned they've "now opened the door for any messaging to to be used as a background in the future."

Why would that be a bad thing, it's pretty much the point of the meetings.  One, as an elected official should put forth the message you represent.  If a councilperson puts up a Klan banner/Confederate Team Slave Owner's flag/White Lives Matter slogan, then that's who they are, that's the message they're trying to convey to the board.  May as well get it out in the open, so everyone can point and shame them.

The person, and it doesn't seem to be her, issued the directive on backgrounds seems to have been attempting a preemptive both sides are bad.  You know, because in their mind "please don't murder us" and "we have the god given right to murder you" are somehow equivalent in their mind.  Maybe instead of preemptive BSAB'ing, they should have banned background messages that promote hate speech against protected classes.  Just a thought.

The Karen in question didn't make the rule, but she's more concerned about brainless civility than about discussing the real issues facing the community.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I love her furrowed brow. BLM frightens her.


She's terrified that this will lead someday to Black Folks being allowed to own property, or even <gasp> vote!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I love her furrowed brow. BLM frightens her.


His smirk just screams: i'z Trollin'
He knew he's get this reaction out of her.
#played

/so what's Fark handle
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a petty thing to fixate on. Do these people actually pay any attention in these meetings to what other people are saying?
Or do they just check out the background, like Harvey Levin, and comment on their taste in furnishings?
 
