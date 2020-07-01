 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Kiss My Bezos; Detroit Amazon delivery driver quits midshift via Twitter rant on Uber ride home, informing interested parties where to score a half-full truck with keys in the ignition   (wxyz.com) divider line
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No good ever comes from rage quitting publicly. Do it at the end of the day and just turn in your stuff and say I quit.
 
Nullav
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is very much not how you quit. That's how you give an ex-employer all the leverage they need to sue you into orbit.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he hated his job, he's really going to hate looking for work after abandoning that truck.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: No good ever comes from rage quitting publicly. Do it at the end of the day and just turn in your stuff and say I quit.


Yeah, but that sweet internet karma tho.
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was wondering where my variety pack of vibrators went to.
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait... A snowflake had a job?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was overpaid based on the quality of his work.

Also, unless his sister is 8, there's literally no reason to get so butthurt over missing a birthday party.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why can't he just work from home like the rest of us?  And buy more money?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nullav: That is very much not how you quit. That's how you give an ex-employer all the leverage they need to sue you into orbit.


And it being very public... put that on your resume.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Why can't he just work from home like the rest of us?  And buy more money?


You should hire him.

You clearly have money to waste since you pay $5/month to comment early on articles on a free website.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nullav: That is very much not how you quit. That's how you give an ex-employer all the leverage they need to sue you into orbit.


fark off this rules
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Strikes are popping up again as well.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.


What a country!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Also, unless his sister is 8, there's literally no reason to get so butthurt over missing a birthday party.


Welcome to adulthood.  You're not going to get to do every fun thing you want.  In fact, you'll rarely get to do anything fun at all.
 
p89tech
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fake news.

It was a Lyft, not an Uber. As a (former) Amazon Driver, he couldn't afford Uber.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: The Googles Do Nothing: Why can't he just work from home like the rest of us?  And buy more money?

You should hire him.

You clearly have money to waste since you pay $5/month to comment early on articles on a free website.


It's true.  I'm so lame!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Boojum2k: No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.

What a country!


Oh yeah, the poster child for why everyone should be on the dole.

Ain't No Eyeroll Large Enough.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But the commercials are full of happy employees saying how wonderful Amazon is to work for!
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope he and his family are prepared to live on an income of Likes and Retweets...
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nullav: That is very much not how you quit. That's how you give an ex-employer all the leverage they need to sue you into orbit.


You can say that and you're right, but quitting like this sure brought a lot more attention to the issue of poor working conditions for amazon employees.  I feel like it's the same way with protests, you can say that getting all rioty hurts your cause but TBH I'd say it has helped.  Way more people payed attention after shiat started burning.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, Amazon drivers are not paid enough. If I remember correctly from an article some time ago they have to maintain a delivery quota. On low volume days it is not bad, but on high volume days, some drivers barely have time to stop to go to the bathroom as it will fark their delivery quote. So some of them just piss in a bottle in the back of the truck. And there is no concern for how many packages they are sent out with each day. If they can fit on the truck they are put on the truck. 

Same with workers at their distribution centers. They have to meet quotas on pulling products from the appropriate shelve and getting an order together. They are under a time requirement and if they do not meet it they get in trouble. Get in trouble too many times and they are fired. Bathrooms are not convenient at these places and are often out of the way and if you cannot hold it until your break you can screw up your quota.

Yeah, if this is true I can certainly understand the guy's frustration, but I do not condone how he quit.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wish my job was just delivering packages but then I remember I can't comment on Fark while driving.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ye may have quit in a poor manner, but I have seen how some of these drivers are treated.   They are contracted companies and are paid poorly for the work they do.  So yes, bring attention to abusive working practices.

This likely happens more frequently than they admit, it's just not done publicly.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Take him to Detroit Amazon!
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Sometimes I wish my job was just delivering packages but then I remember I can't comment on Fark while driving.


Not with that attitude.

Pansy.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: But the commercials are full of happy employees saying how wonderful Amazon is to work for!


TFA says one of the responses to him quitting over things like too many 12-hour days was "my sister works there and loves all the overtime options!"
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So while I have sympathy for declaring 'fark this I'm out of here" like......don't do that until you've delivered the stuff that people have paid for?  You aren't screwing over Jeff Bezos one bit, but like, every one of us who can't go anywhere because of the pandemic need at least 10% of that stuff we ordered, like dude, quit when you finish the shift or don't show up that day for work, don't fark up 50 other people's shait while you're quitting your job.

I mean if there are extenuating circumstances like its asking you to drive into a zone of covid zombies walking around infecting everyone and killing you, sure, you can abandon your shift midway through, but if you just hate your job before or after that shift, not during.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

karl2025: If he hated his job, he's really going to hate looking for work after abandoning that truck.


That's assuming Amazon doesn't have him arrested and press charges. This is exactly the kind of stuff that large companies like Amazon use to make examples out of employees who discontinue their employment in such a distasteful manner.

Also, he was pissed about having a constantly shifting work schedule? As a delivery driver that makes hourly pay? That poor, sweet, summer child...What was he expecting? An 8-4, Monday through Friday workweek, and the ability to take off time whenever he damn well pleased? I've been in the workforce for 20+ years, I've NEVER had a favorable schedule, days off, or consistent schedule.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: I hope he and his family are prepared to live on an income of Likes and Retweets...


TFA says he's 22 years old. I doubt he has a family to support.

Also, an awful lot of Farkers are expecting a high level of maturity from a 22 year old...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

  Approves.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Many employers can fire you at will.

An employee quit at will.

It happens.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, Amazon drivers are not paid enough. If I remember correctly from an article some time ago they have to maintain a delivery quota. On low volume days it is not bad, but on high volume days, some drivers barely have time to stop to go to the bathroom as it will fark their delivery quote. So some of them just piss in a bottle in the back of the truck. And there is no concern for how many packages they are sent out with each day. If they can fit on the truck they are put on the truck. 

Same with workers at their distribution centers. They have to meet quotas on pulling products from the appropriate shelve and getting an order together. They are under a time requirement and if they do not meet it they get in trouble. Get in trouble too many times and they are fired. Bathrooms are not convenient at these places and are often out of the way and if you cannot hold it until your break you can screw up your quota.

Yeah, if this is true I can certainly understand the guy's frustration, but I do not condone how he quit.


I worked in an Amazon distribution center last year. Yes, there are quotas, but they're pretty easy to meet as long as you're actually doing your job. I was one of the slowest (ankle issue made walking the carts out to the trucks cumbersome for me) but I always met quota. And I would even take a bathroom break outside of my designated break time. As long as you aren't standing around chatting or taking an exorbitant amount of time getting the packages moved, it's not hard to meet quota.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Nadie_AZ: Boojum2k: No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.

What a country!

Oh yeah, the poster child for why everyone should be on the dole.

Ain't No Eyeroll Large Enough.


I've done package delivery. If you deliver 100 packages or if you deliver 150, you get paid the same. i eventually walked off the job.

I see no reason to punish someone who put their needs above that of the company who is taking advantage of them.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Typical of a LOT of the youth today.  They want a job, but don't want to WORK.
15 bucks an hour for delivering packages?  You know how many people in the 40's,
50's, 60's, 70's would KILL to have a job that pays that much?
Oh!  but the cost of living was less back then.   So flipping what!
Be RESPONSIBLE.  If you don't like your job, QUIT but in a responsible way.
Now, this guy will probably find it HARD to get a job, ends up on public assistance, and
will be mad at the world, regardless of his skin color.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

6nome: I was wondering where my variety pack of vibrators went to.


....mom?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Boojum2k: Nadie_AZ: Boojum2k: No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.

What a country!

Oh yeah, the poster child for why everyone should be on the dole.

Ain't No Eyeroll Large Enough.

I've done package delivery. If you deliver 100 packages or if you deliver 150, you get paid the same. i eventually walked off the job.

I see no reason to punish someone who put their needs above that of the company who is taking advantage of them.


Oh, the job sounds crappy as hell. I've managed truck drivers for a chicken processing plant before and pretty sure they had it better.

Don't abandon a company vehicle though. As pointed out, all it really does is screw yourself and the customers, not the company.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Typical of a LOT of the youth today.  They want a job, but don't want to WORK.


"And they're always on my lawn!"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mock26

Same with workers at their distribution centers. They have to meet quotas on pulling products from the appropriate shelve and getting an order together. They are under a time requirement and if they do not meet it they get in trouble. Get in trouble too many times and they are fired.

I worked in a warehouse/distribution center (not Amazon) 25 years ago and we had quotas then, it is nothing new. There are extreme situations but quotas are a good way to find lazy employees.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: No unemployment, unemployable by any decent paying position, and probably going to have his wages garnished for life.

Probably would have hurt less to set himself on fire in the middle of the street in protest.


If he managed to pile up all the boxes with their amazon smiley logos, get on top and set him and the boxes ablaze on Twitch, that would've been the most epic rage quit ever and given screensnaps on par with the Buddhist Monk self-emulating in protest in Saigon
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's almost like there should be some strong labor law and representation to protect employers and workers.
 
