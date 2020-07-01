 Skip to content
 
(Bristol Post (UK))   "If the spirit of Jane Walford is present can you please make some sort of sound or signal to let us know?"........"F**k off"   (bristolpost.co.uk) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The potty-mouthed spook is said to be a 'woman in white' who apparently tells people - to 'f*** off'.


Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She sounds hot.  Maybe she'll let me have her number.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A woman dressed in white old fashioned clothing. Stevie Nicks?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Okay, second question.... Wafer thin mint, sir madam"?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If this were near me, I could totally see myself leading a drunken expedition to see if we could find her. I've never seen a ghost, much less a potty-mouthed one.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have had similarly dressed women in my bedroom utter the same phrase, and disappear.  I do not think they were ghosts, although on occasion they have thrown a chair through a window or destroyed a lamp against a closet door.  Poltergeist, maybe, but not ghosts.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need to send my ranty shouty sweary neighbour there. he'd fit right in.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Come on, if your ghost was stuck there for 200 years, you'd be pretty ticked off at all the idiots who want to come annoy you.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These are my new post-life goals.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, Calamity Jane?
 
