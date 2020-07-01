 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(11 Alive)   The latest edition of 'Take Down That Confederate Participation Trophy in the Middle of the Night' brought to you by the mayor of Conyers, Georgia   (11alive.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Georgia, Confederate States of America, last week, recent years, American Civil War, Confederate States Army, Confederate soldiers, serious conversations  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one down, how many to go?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, sounds like this was done right. Both sides had their say and it was done in the Democratic fashion. I've got no complaints on this one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.


Yeah, I saw that and cringed.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.


And there's no free Total Fark for pedants, either; otherwise, I'd be  a TF lifer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Meh, sounds like this was done right. Both sides had their say and it was done in the Democratic fashion. I've got no complaints on this one.


Phew, now I can finally stop holding my breath...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The statue also had syphyllis.

/local joke
 
clintster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: wage0048: FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.

And there's no free Total Fark for pedants, either; otherwise, I'd be  a TF lifer.


It's hardly pedantic to expect journalists to know the difference between two homophones.  Sight vs Site, They're vs Their vs There, etc.

Now, it would probably be somewhat pedantic to say that "was" in the above quote should be "were" since in the context of the article "police" is probably referring to more than one officer and therefore should be treated as plural.
 
joker420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have they taken Lincoln down yet or did someone school them?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
History is being erased.  The civil war will soon be forgotten.
No... seriously.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

joker420: Have they taken Lincoln down yet or did someone school them?


Meanwhile in Madison, WI:

https://www.foxnews.com/us/university​-​of-wisconsin-students-say-abraham-linc​oln-statue-at-madison-campus-must-come​-down
 
joker420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Another one down, how many to go?


Just wait until someone gives one of these BLM'ers a $20.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

clintster: I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB


Hi Conyers, Tucker says hi
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fox and Friends must be done...the MAGA crowd is shuffling into the threads now.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

joker420: Have they taken Lincoln down yet or did someone school them?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The famous monument to white-self congratulation with the kneeling slave is not doing well in Boston. It seems enough people have learned that Northern white supremacy isn't any more accurate or better than Southern, just because its more paternalistic and less overtly violent.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wage0048: thanksagainandagain: wage0048: FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.

And there's no free Total Fark for pedants, either; otherwise, I'd be  a TF lifer.

It's hardly pedantic to expect journalists to know the difference between two homophones.  Sight vs Site, They're vs Their vs There, etc.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But muh hurr-tage!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "Police was also on sight."

Apparently 11Alive doesn't have a budget for grammar checking.


Its a shame that there grammar is so bad.
 
joker420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Need to remove all traces of slavery!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Another one down, how many to go?


Quite a few. But the issue is more becoming how to choose from a plethora of historically more accurate monuments. Which is a better discussion to have, IMHO.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

joker420: Need to remove all traces of slavery!


Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


Going to have to redo much of the structure of "criminal justice" system and undo decades of redlining and inability to accumulate general wealth. Systemic Racism runs very very deep in our public and economic institutions. Better get busy, unless your bad faith is holding you back.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The monument has stood for more than 107 years, after it was erected in 1913

Right in the heart of the Jim Crow years.

Just a coincidence, I'm sure
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: clintster: I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB

Hi Conyers, Tucker says hi


Hello from Dallas, where we have Confederate Avenue. I don't give a damn about the name, so change it if you want, but any costs incurred by the name change should be paid for by fundraising from the individuals who have a problem with the name. Don't spend my tax dollars to change it.
 
Ocknard [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once nearby Decatur GA (not a lily-white suburb but close) finally got the nerve to take down their unwanted traitor phallus, under the legal cover of it being a hazard to public safety, with no rumbles of consequences from the State (yet), I can see a lot of these dumb-ass 20th century participation trophies coming down around Atlanta, especially.

/bout damn time
//danced a jig on the concrete square left from the one in Decatur
///got funny looks, didn't care
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joker420: Walker: Another one down, how many to go?

Just wait until someone gives one of these BLM'ers a $20.


You keep saying that as though it's a smart thing to say.

It isn't. Are you trying to make Trump supporters look stupid and racist? Because you're very good at it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: darkhorse23: clintster: I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB

Hi Conyers, Tucker says hi

Hello from Dallas, where we have Confederate Avenue. I don't give a damn about the name, so change it if you want, but any costs incurred by the name change should be paid for by fundraising from the individuals who have a problem with the name. Don't spend my tax dollars to change it.


We're looking at houses to buy.  One potential is on Stonewall Jackson Rd.

Oh hell no.

If we did buy the house, I'd absolutely petition to change it AND pay for it.  I don't care that it would come out of my pocket, either directly or indirectly.  I'm happy just for it to be changed.

These things need to be changed, even if it's a slight inconvenience that wouldn't even be noticed anyway................
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: darkhorse23: clintster: I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB

Hi Conyers, Tucker says hi

Hello from Dallas, where we have Confederate Avenue. I don't give a damn about the name, so change it if you want, but any costs incurred by the name change should be paid for by fundraising from the individuals who have a problem with the name. Don't spend my tax dollars to change it.


Does that apply to people changing street names to Ronald Reagan?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: But muh hurr-tage!!!
[Fark user image 425x419]
[Fark user image 425x439]
[Fark user image 425x373]


Star trek didn't kill 600k people.... well okay maybe, 'Enterprise' did.
 
caira
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: PTP_Professor: darkhorse23: clintster: I was there last night. There were several loud voices screaming about "muh heritage" but they were outnumbered by those who cheered as the column was dismantled. It took longer than everyone thought it would, mostly because it was put together as a series of blocks rather than a single column. Still, it was pretty cool watching the memorial come down. And I personally witnessed a Fark story.

/yeah yeah, CSB

Hi Conyers, Tucker says hi

Hello from Dallas, where we have Confederate Avenue. I don't give a damn about the name, so change it if you want, but any costs incurred by the name change should be paid for by fundraising from the individuals who have a problem with the name. Don't spend my tax dollars to change it.

We're looking at houses to buy.  One potential is on Stonewall Jackson Rd.

Oh hell no.

If we did buy the house, I'd absolutely petition to change it AND pay for it.  I don't care that it would come out of my pocket, either directly or indirectly.  I'm happy just for it to be changed.

These things need to be changed, even if it's a slight inconvenience that wouldn't even be noticed anyway................


I mean, good on you, but you don't want to cause unnecessary confusion with the name change.  Maybe Stonewall Inn Road?
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: joker420: Walker: Another one down, how many to go?

Just wait until someone gives one of these BLM'ers a $20.

You keep saying that as though it's a smart thing to say.

It isn't. Are you trying to make Trump supporters look stupid and racist? Because you're very good at it.


Lol, so being anti-terrorist is racist? SMH
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.