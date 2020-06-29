 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military Times)   Pentagon declares California, Florida, and Michigan no-go areas due to COVID-19 prevalence. US space force insists on nuking states from orbit, says it's the only way to be sure   (militarytimes.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Military of the United States, United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, North Carolina, U.S. state, The Pentagon, Sovereign state, Virginia  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 8:20 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tests in Oklahoma are coming back with 100% positive rates.

but yeah, travel through ok is fine.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Michigan? Texas and Oklahoma are OK, but Michigan is on the no-go list?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
General Grabaston approves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the US-Canada border is still quite open... 200 000 americans crossed into canada last week.

Great farking job Trudeau, you dumbfark.... letting the plague rats in.
 
Gramma
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Michigan is off limits, but Arizona is okay?
WTF
 
Muta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Michigan? Texas and Oklahoma are OK, but Michigan is on the no-go list?


I wonder if it has anything to do with "that woman from Michigan"?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Down here in NZ they are talking about renaming the Americas Cup to something else, because they worry that with the current name no one is going to take it seriously.

How did America become such a global joke in just 3-4 years?

Oh...right.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Tests in Oklahoma are coming back with 100% positive rates.

but yeah, travel through ok is fine.


i saw that. How is that even possible, just from a "how the world works" standpoint?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
.....Space Covid ?

....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They owe Ron DeSantis an apology!
 
Podna
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Down here in NZ they are talking about renaming the Americas Cup to something else, because they worry that with the current name no one is going to take it seriously.

How did America become such a global joke in just 3-4 years?

Oh...right.


Its been on decline since the aughts
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: General Grabaston approves...

[Fark user image 425x283]


I heard that was a flop.  Like a lot of people wanted it to be good, but it wasn't AS good as people thought it would be...

I don't have Nextlix, so I can't say.  I never watched it.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why on Earth is Michigan on the list??
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Podna: ISO15693: Down here in NZ they are talking about renaming the Americas Cup to something else, because they worry that with the current name no one is going to take it seriously.

How did America become such a global joke in just 3-4 years?

Oh...right.

Its been on decline since the aughts 1980

.


FTFY.
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: ColonelCathcart: General Grabaston approves...

[Fark user image 425x283]

I heard that was a flop.  Like a lot of people wanted it to be good, but it wasn't AS good as people thought it would be...

I don't have Nextlix, so I can't say.  I never watched it.


I stopped after about 6 episodes because it was awful. Not awful because of politics, just not funny enough.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eiger: Kirablue42: Tests in Oklahoma are coming back with 100% positive rates.

but yeah, travel through ok is fine.

i saw that. How is that even possible, just from a "how the world works" standpoint?


From what I read they release the positive result count first.  I wonder if its still sitting at 100% a few days later.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile the US-Canada border is still quite open... 200 000 americans crossed into canada last week.

Great farking job Trudeau, you dumbfark.... letting the plague rats in.


US/Can border is closed. There is such a thing as essential traffic and AK residents communing between AK and the lower 48 is one of them, as well as truckers carrying goods so you dipshiat have something to eat besides poutine and flapjacks

FFS - if you had a functioning brain you'd know that 200k Americans in a week is nothing. There used to be far more than that in a single day crossing BC and into Quebec
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Michigan? Texas and Oklahoma are OK, but Michigan is on the no-go list?


That woman from Michigan is a Democratic governor.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ISO15693: Down here in NZ they are talking about renaming the Americas Cup to something else, because they worry that with the current name no one is going to take it seriously.

How did America become such a global joke in just 3-4 years?

Oh...right.


The US has been in deep decline for decades.  We've been putting new paint over the termite infested siding, and over that water spot that keeps appearing in the living room ceiling.  We've never addressed the termites or drainage or attic mold problems because that takes real investment, which America is not capable of collectively doing.  The last three years is where the slumlord decides they'd rather just take as much cash for the next couple years and torch the place for insurance money.  Had the building been properly cared for prior, a few years of slumlord neglect wouldn't have taken it down.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.