(Toronto Sun)   Happy Canada Day to our Northern Neighbor farkers. We'll stand on guard for thee   (torontosun.com)
24
    More: Cool, Toronto, City of Toronto, Happy Canada Day, City of Toronto fireworks bylaws, CITY POOLS, Swimming pool, Alexandra Park, Health officials  
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 8:03 AM



Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What americans think of Canadian National Anthom from Talking To Americans
Youtube x6bwQAUFLWk


Happy Canada Day, hosers.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perucanadacc.caView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks America. Please stand on guard on *your* side of the border, if that's okay.

Sorry.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take off, you hoser.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby!
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd kiss you, but I have puke breath.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Blame Canada - South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut (3/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD
Youtube bOR38552MJA
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Happy Canada Day! Enjoy and celebrate safely 🎉💥🎇🇨🇦
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about you control your plague rats so they dont come infect Canada and restart a pandemic here?

is that too much to ask?
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Thanks America. Please stand on guard on *your* side of the border, if that's okay.

Sorry.


*wipes nose and extends hand while grinning masklessly*

MURICA!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What about you control your plague rats so they dont come infect Canada and restart a pandemic here?

is that too much to ask?


Screw that.  Soon as the strip clubs open, we're swarming Montreal.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Canada Day fellow Canadian farkers!
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Cheers* I shall throw a couple more prawns on the barbie.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was a proposal to Queen Elizabeth that filling North America with English subjects would for a meat factory to fight their wars. It took a few centuries, but we seem to have filled that role.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Take off, you hoser.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


:P
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x755]


Canada's 255,0,0 red laughs at Peru's weak 217,16,35 color.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Thanks America. Please stand on guard on *your* side of the border, if that's okay.

Sorry.


Seriously. We're in the twilight zone with Chump as toddler-in-chief.

Good call.

/Happy Canada Day
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Byron MacGregor - Americans
Youtube Lw2ysu1RWLA


Back from 1973
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: There was a proposal to Queen Elizabeth that filling North America with English subjects would for a meat factory to fight their wars. It took a few centuries, but we seem to have filled that role.


??
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby!  Happy Canada Day everyone!  Stay safe!
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Break out the hockey sticks, genuine Saskatchewan sealskin bindings, timbits, maple syrup and let the great beaver hunt begin!
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Canada song
Youtube 4RHVoFpncgA


Just where the hell does Canada get off sharing a border with countries far superior to it?
Why you lousy, stinkin, francophonic speaking, bacon loving bastards..
Your country's just a giant piece of shiii...

/I kid, I've quite enjoyed my visits to Canada
//also, wtf Fark, I am disappoint
///from the best episode ever!
 
