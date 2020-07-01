 Skip to content
(Science Magazine) Only 50% of Americans plan to get the Coronavirus vaccine once it's available. Also, here's the Venn diagram of those Americans and Trump supporters: ●
42
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So many circle-like charmap.exe options and you go with the solid dot, subby.

/ok i still chuckled but you make me very angry with your life choices
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God these people are dumb.

But that's not enough. I fully suspect to see trump dummies fire-bombing or blockading whatever places are storing the vaccine.

Can we stop pretending they have ANY valid political ideas or grievances snd they really just want to induce/increase suffering of every human, especially Americans.

Also, f*ck them.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What I would be leery of is a vaccine that came out too soon. For example, if Vice President Mike Pence abruptly convened the White House Coronavirus Task Force in October and announced that you can all get your Covid-19 vaccines now, would you hesitate?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I'm in no way, shape, or form an anti-vaxxer (flu shot every year, current on all others - I think, perhaps need a booster from a childhood shot lo those many decades ago), but there's also no way I'd be rushing to get this/a vaccine without waiting for a few months after it came out to see if those that did get it suddenly sprouted another arm or something (which might actually be useful for getting to that one spot in the middle of your back that you can't easily scratch...).
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's even a worse number than my family doctor suspects, and he's got a very dim view of humanity based on the 1/3 of people he sees who flat-out refuse a flu shot every year.

And, to echo farkers upthread on getting the vaccine:
The Oxford vaccine administered by a major hospital and available in, say, mid-January? I'll set up a tent and camp out. The more morons who want to skip it means shorter lines for me. Vaccines are real, vaccines work, and that's that.

The Jesus Freedom Eagle F-150 vaccine manufactured by Jared Kushner's frat buddies Chad, Tad & Skidmark's hedge fund and only available with purchase of a "Joe Biden Caused 9/11" hat while submitting your signed blank absentee ballot, and administered via red Solo cup at a Trump "Save the Columbus Statue" rally in October 2020? Yeah, I might let someone else go first.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper vaccine trials take 3 years.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. The COVID vaccine is how the 5G towers know where to find you and beam the chem trails from George Soros's planes and the Microsoft mind control chips directly into your skull. Avoiding all vaccines and being sure to breathe pure oxygen, unfiltered by face masks, are the best methods of prevention.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS. Make it mandatory. Or add a substantive tax for those that decline vaccination to encourage participation. Sorry, but if your population is too stupid to save itself such measures are needed for the hood of the rest of the world.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan on getting it and screw people who don't get it.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The yearly flu vaccine is less than a year old.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am also not an anti-vaxxer (though I don't get the flu shot because "this year's flu shot didn't match this year's flu" seems to happen every year) but count me in this boat.  I have lots of family in the pharmaceutical industry and it takes a LONG time to get something to market for a reason.  If they do come out with it SUPER early, I am considering either delaying the whole family or at least my kids, lest it come out 6 months later that everyone that gets it has to have a hysterectomy or something.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You've hit on pretty much everything, well done. Extra points for the soros mention. 9/10 with only 1 point withheld for not mentioning flat earth.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, myself and the people I know should get it quicker with those declining.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only hesitant on if one is rushed into production for reasons beyond bettering us as a whole. That's the only thing that worries me. Other than that, I'll have a chat with my doctor and if he says we good, then we good.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

he's the guy who told my parents that hilary invented AIDS, right?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't worry we can send in the social workers we get from the defunded police to deal with them.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i would wait until it is proven safe , never trust a medicine when it first comes out.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It would depend on the information I got from trusted authorities like the Institut Pasteur provided on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, nice headline.

For the people who refuse to take the vaccine:

gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know 50% of America didn't vote for Trump, so some of you idiots have some explaining to do.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it comes out during this term expect Donnie to push his supporters to get it. They will then do an about face. He wants this "win". He's putting all his chips in that basket.
I'll wait for the next version.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Come up with a vaccine first.

If it's even possible.

F*cking reactionary clickbait.


"RNA viruses constitute an important threat to human health around the globe. Several RNA viruses are pandemic and infect hundreds of millions around the world leading to the death of millions of people every year. These viruses include the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), Ebola virus, Zika virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza viruses, yellow fever virus, dengue virus, rhinoviruses (common cold), human T-lymphotropic virus type 1 (HTLV-I), poliovirus, and measles virus. Currently, no vaccine or specific treatment is available for many of these viruses and some of the available vaccines and treatments are not highly effective." - https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jir/​2​018/5473678/
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a person with limited access to health care (small business employee in a red state with worthless ACA plans), I strongly suspect I'll either be priced out of access to such a vaccine in the short term or that supply will be limited to the essential and the wealthy anyway.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't believe that one bit. A poll isn't exactly a scientific study. But hey, makes for a much scarier headline.

Those clicks don't click themselves.
 
havocmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm 100% pro-vaccine.

Well, let me rephrase.

I'm 100% tested, effective, proven, well researched and thoroughly vetted vaccines that weren't developed during a dystopian nightmare.

I'mma let ya'll take this one first, wait a bit and see how you do.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will be shocked if Trump doesn't announce a vaccine in time for the election. There won't be one but he'll promise that there will be one arriving on November 5th.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Liberal half of the anti vaxxers are going to just jump on it.

If the antibodies only last 3 months when you get it, you may need to get the vaccine 4 times a year to be fully covered.

I'll get it, but the people who need it more that I do can go first...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, then.  When this all shakes out, maybe - one way or t'other - we'll be left with a population that believes in the efficacy of vaccinations!
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You missed the obvious fact that Parler is a tracking app that will help 5G triangulate your position. Is that true? People are telling me that.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: I plan on getting it and screw people who don't get it.


Do you think you can pass it on that way?
 
Gramma
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So much for Black Lives Matter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Glass half-full, subby. Only 50% of Americans plan to get the Coronavirus once a vaccine is available.


TheGreatGazoo:
If the antibodies only last 3 months when you get it, you may need to get the vaccine 4 times a year to be fully covered.

Even so, it wouldn't take long to practically eradicate it in a low-idiocy population.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

After November 3rd, there is no political expediency in a vaccine for anyone.

Besides, it's not thalidomide. It's a vaccine. Vaccines generally have two side effects. A sore arm and a fever.  The worst thing about a new vaccine is that it might not be as effective as you'd like.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It won't matter.
There will be no vaccine for Covid 19.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In fairness, it is completely possible the other 50% will have had the disease at that point, the way this is spreading.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I think anti vaxer the version that comes to mind is the rich liberal vegan living in Orange County or the unwashed masses of vegans living in the North West.  But subby searched hard and found the one conservative on Google.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

To be fair, that's a fairly direct effect of a historical medical research context in which black lives didn't sufficiently matter.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stupidity doesn't discriminate.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Besides, it's not thalidomide. It's a vaccine. Vaccines generally have two side effects. A sore arm and a fever. The worst thing about a new vaccine is that it might not be as effective as you'd like.


That's because the really dangerous vaccines don't make it through testing. A botched vaccine is more than capable of killing you within minutes or giving you horrible lifelong side effects--like permanent narcolepsy.

A SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that's been adequately tested will be reasonably safe if not necessarily as effective as we'd all hope. A vaccine that's been rushed to give Trump a victory has no such guarantees and, especially after the bleach debacle, should be treated with extreme caution.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks, but I'll wait... don't want to suffer from premature inoculation.
 
