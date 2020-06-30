 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The second wave explained   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We are at the first bump
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I intend to survive this

/Just to piss off a few people
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With luck they will have a vaccine before the second wave so it just kills off the anti-vacers.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RishiDesaiMD: Here's a quick visual summary of what got us here: https://t.co/1laEqsONvb


From the replies:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fixed it pic.twitter.com/6llu391Jr3
- barbara rettemnier (@respbarb) June 30, 2020
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 329x378]
We are at the first bump



We didn't make a hump, we just slowed it down briefly .

All of the work and sacrifice done by many people in this country was tossed out the window by assholes that can't be inconvenienced.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just a reminder that the rush to reopen began very shortly after scientists and physicians realized that black people are more likely to get covid-19 than white people, and less likely to survive the illness.

Oh, and also that the rush to reopen was led by Republican politicians and Nazis.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/and no, I did not repeat myself
//it's a squares and rectangles thing
///not all Nazis are Republican politicians
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RishiDesaiMD: Here's a quick visual summary of what got us here: https://t.co/1laEqsONvb


Is that other line up there Brazil?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We are at the first hump.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Just a reminder that the rush to reopen began very shortly after scientists and physicians realized that black people are more likely to get covid-19 than white people, and less likely to survive the illness.

Oh, and also that the rush to reopen was led by Republican politicians and Nazis.


Yeah, it was almost immediate. Doors flung open. The press didn't notice, but a lot of people did.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone interested, as the second peak was starting to crest, the "Summer of Blood" began. After it dissipated, the Klaan marched on Washington and they 'rose up' again.

That's what we have to look forward to.

Also, I'm guessing most of you have never read/heard about the Summer of Blood, but basically it follows a pattern in American history. When white people suffer and/or feel anxiety, that suffering/anxiety can only be soothed by the suffering of non-whites. When the Spanish flu and post WWI recession hit the whites, they robbed, raped, burned, and pillaged dozens and dozens of black neighborhoods in America.


How do I impress this upon you guys?  White America is the alcoholic, abusive dad/husband. If he had a bad day at the office or whatever, snd you know someone is gonna suffer when he gets home. That's America.

Right now... they are still at the bar. Around labor day you can expect them to arrive at home and start easing some of that stress.

If you're a minority and you're not armed, you need to wake tf up.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that a bunch of people need to die needlessly because a not-insignificant percentage of Americans are selfish, stupid and cruel.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass on that one thank you very much for playin da game!!!!
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid caged animals having stupid, caged reactions.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: With luck they will have a vaccine before the second wave so it just kills off the anti-vacers.


A vaccine is well over a year away if not longer.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: We are at the first hump.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 521x592]
Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!


billy corgan rides a rollercoaster
Youtube azhgpelu0vY


/couldn't resist.
 
havocmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I said it the other day, I'll say it again:

Everyone agrees - opening back up will lead to more cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths. Only a few fringe weirdos think it's fake.

The disagreement is that a significant number of people are more okay with that than others and believe it's the cost of society.  You can't keep schools, businesses and life in lockdown forever. You have to open the door at some point.

Now, why they're not wearing masks or taking precautions, that's what makes them stupid, but even masks and social distancing are not possible 100% of the time, so what can be done beyond that to slow this down? I'm all ears.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First, the media told people to stay indoors so as to not get sick or spread the virus.

Then George Floyd got killed.

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.

Well which one is it? Look what happened.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It's sad that a bunch of people need to die needlessly because a not-insignificant percentage of Americans are selfish, stupid and cruel.


But think of the short term profit. The investors are going to be so happy for this quarterly earnings report
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
America's handling of COVID-19 is woefully negligent. You saw the rest of the world struggle with COVID-19 and saw countries winning against it. But still put greed first. While that is sad, what makes me angry is that the rest of the world are likely to suffer due to your selfishness (prolonged global presence, and perhaps prevention of global eradication of COVID19). Is a similar selfishness that China exhibited early on by hiding the initial situation.
/ not angry at the regular Americans that are also angry at what their country had done.
// lives in a state that has beaten the virus
/// three beers in to match third slashie (apologies if I'm all beery-ranty)
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreenSun: First, the media told people to stay indoors so as to not get sick or spread the virus.

Then George Floyd got killed.

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.

Well which one is it? Look what happened.


Yeah, its always that evil "The Media"

States locked down, the economy tanked, then Trump* and GOP governors panicked over his reelection, said the virus was a hoax, blamed the Media, (ahem) and the reopened way too soon.

Look what happened.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: America's handling of COVID-19 is woefully negligent. You saw the rest of the world struggle with COVID-19 and saw countries winning against it. But still put greed first. While that is sad, what makes me angry is that the rest of the world are likely to suffer due to your selfishness (prolonged global presence, and perhaps prevention of global eradication of COVID19). Is a similar selfishness that China exhibited early on by hiding the initial situation.
/ not angry at the regular Americans that are also angry at what their country had done.
// lives in a state that has beaten the virus
/// three beers in to match third slashie (apologies if I'm all beery-ranty)


Ot's as though politics matter and can have a significant impact on people's lives.

But if that were true then the people who refuse to participate "Because it doesn't matter" would be enormous idiotic assholes too lazy to do the barest minimum to keep our society semi-sane.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreenSun: First, the media told people to stay indoors so as to not get sick or spread the virus.

Then George Floyd got killed.

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.

Well which one is it? Look what happened.


Shhh, that doesn't fit the narrative. It's Karen's at the hair salon, dang it.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: GreenSun: First, the media told people to stay indoors so as to not get sick or spread the virus.

Then George Floyd got killed.

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.

Well which one is it? Look what happened.

Yeah, its always that evil "The Media"

States locked down, the economy tanked, then Trump* and GOP governors panicked over his reelection, said the virus was a hoax, blamed the Media, (ahem) and the reopened way too soon.

Look what happened.


Your events are out of sequence.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bfh0417: brainlordmesomorph: GreenSun: First, the media told people to stay indoors so as to not get sick or spread the virus.

Then George Floyd got killed.

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.

Well which one is it? Look what happened.

Yeah, its always that evil "The Media"

States locked down, the economy tanked, then Trump* and GOP governors panicked over his reelection, said the virus was a hoax, blamed the Media, (ahem) and the reopened way too soon.

Look what happened.

Your events are out of sequence.


What? Trump* called it a hoax first? That's your problem??
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boudyro: LiberalConservative: America's handling of COVID-19 is woefully negligent. You saw the rest of the world struggle with COVID-19 and saw countries winning against it. But still put greed first. While that is sad, what makes me angry is that the rest of the world are likely to suffer due to your selfishness (prolonged global presence, and perhaps prevention of global eradication of COVID19). Is a similar selfishness that China exhibited early on by hiding the initial situation.
/ not angry at the regular Americans that are also angry at what their country had done.
// lives in a state that has beaten the virus
/// three beers in to match third slashie (apologies if I'm all beery-ranty)

Ot's as though politics matter and can have a significant impact on people's lives.

But if that were true then the people who refuse to participate "Because it doesn't matter" would be enormous idiotic assholes too lazy to do the barest minimum to keep our society semi-sane.


Yeah but humans are generally selfish arseholes. Even helping others is often just to make themselves feel as though they are better people. The key difference is that some countries have done really well while others intentionally chose not to AND had a population who did not, or were unable, to pressure their government into appropriate action against Covid19.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GreenSun:

Then the media told people that joining protests is ok.


This did not happen.

They did cover the news as they happened. As always. Showing the protests. That is their job. The protesters believe that ending the history of police violence and fascism is something worth exposing themselves to the risk. The protests are happening at a bad time. But some things are worth fighting for. The soldiers at Normandy knew the risks too. They did not want to be there. And now the GOP and some posters are pissing on their graves.
 
