(Military.com)   Space Force units to be called Deltas but that might change over time
24
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
[Golf Clap]
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thank heavens the only important issue in America has now been taken care of!

The next issue is to determine why the "Space Force" series on Netflix sucks so much.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: The next issue is to determine why the "Space Force" series on Netflix sucks so much.


It's named after a thing Trump created.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: Thank heavens the only important issue in America has now been taken care of!

The next issue is to determine why the "Space Force" series on Netflix sucks so much.


It tried too hard, and never telling me why the general's wife was in prison just bugged the hell out of me.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sucks that we can't afford free healthcare for all, but seem to have extra cash laying around for this.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I always want this to be a joke.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Del Taco should sue for copy right infringement too.
 
Quaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: The next issue is to determine why the "Space Force" series on Netflix sucks so much.


It couldn't figure out what kind of show it wanted to be- goofy/satirical episodic comedy or heartfelt serial drama. I thought the first few epsidoes (the more goofy episodic ones) were good.

Also, the jokes about the personnel being called "spacemen" were funny. They should have gone with that.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Beta's and Gammas have too much to do
And Alphas have to think things through,
I'm glad I'm a Delta"
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It'd make more sense to split a theoretical space-bound military branch off of the Navy than the Air Force, honestly, given what space operations are actually expected to be and what the Navy actually does.

... okay, I'm done pretending that the decision to do this wasn't literally the president asking which military branch has the fewest black people and the highest concentration of white supremacists now.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I always want this to be a joke.


Oh, it is.
 
Victoly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they have their own theme already

Alan Silverstri - Delta Force Theme
Youtube KXELfd3jaWA


/ Why Indy
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abacus9: FleshFlapps: I always want this to be a joke.

Oh, it is.


No, haha funny joke. Not we have all of the branches of government full of imbeciles joke.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Quaker: NotCodger: The next issue is to determine why the "Space Force" series on Netflix sucks so much.

It couldn't figure out what kind of show it wanted to be- goofy/satirical episodic comedy or heartfelt serial drama. I thought the first few epsidoes (the more goofy episodic ones) were good.

Also, the jokes about the personnel being called "spacemen" were funny. They should have gone with that.


It just started jumping over too many sharks around the time of the Captain taking botany lessons during lunch to qualify instantly for flying a moon mission. The general flying a helicopter in the last episode to save his daughter before also picking up his escaping wife and her guard was particularly bad.

If "Cats" is ever turned into a television series, this is what it would look like. I greatly enjoyed removing the series from"My Stuff".
 
Usernate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: [Fark user image image 367x750]


I see what you did there with "Space Chief", but you also needed to add a "Prince of Space".
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"StarCom"?
Lame. The Shadow Force had way more biatching looking rides.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: [Fark user image 367x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Delta Delta Delta can I help ya help ya help ya_
Youtube x13HJJwP62Y
 
Abacus9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Found this on a GIS some months ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotCodger: Steampunk Gallagher: [Fark user image image 367x750]

I see what you did there with "Space Chief", but you also needed to add a "Prince of Space".


Jared's busy.
 
