 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Yeah, yeah, but your politicians were so preoccupied with whether or not they *could* reopen that they didn't stop to think if they *should*. Also, viruses, uh, find a way   (theatlantic.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, United States, Leadership, United States surge, local governments, Nancy Koehn, health experts, hardest hit, recent Washington Post interview  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jul 2020 at 5:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Adam64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least the virus cares about us.

I mean, in its' own way.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The GOP mindset - short term gains outweigh the benefits of long term stability.

Con artists have the same mindset.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have been avoiding other people like the plague.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is one big pile of shiat.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.