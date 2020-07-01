 Skip to content
(JSOnline)   Only in Milwaukee will you find a group of nuns hosting a drive through beer garden raising money for charity. Stop by for some Ale Mary Hefe Wiesen   (jsonline.com) divider line
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with Ale Mary Elephant.  It has a very strong finish.

thank you.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in America would someone be at all surprised by nuns brewing beer.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hefeweizen
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Not to be confused with Ale Mary Elephant.  It has a very strong finish.

thank you.


SIster Mary Elephant - Claaass - wake up
Youtube dSQ40d8uoOI
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is what happens if you don't wear a mask....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Only in America would someone be at all surprised by nuns brewing beer.



Yeah, next thing they will be shocked to see Monk's making wine.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ale Mary. That's good.
Right up there with Harry Baals stout.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Only in America would someone be at all surprised by nuns brewing beer.


Lots of nuns make beer elsewhere?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm picturing Nuns holding beers like in Oktoberfest.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Madison we're calling them Drive-Thru Taprooms, but yeah, churches and breweries teaming up with farmers markets to keep everyone afloat.

https://www.facebook.com/events/62940​8​957658576/
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: Here in Madison we're calling them Drive-Thru Taprooms


I scanned that as Drive-Thru Tampons. I'm going to flagellate myself for a while.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p51d007: phalamir: Only in America would someone be at all surprised by nuns brewing beer.


Yeah, next thing they will be shocked to see Monk's making wine.


What a drunk Monk on wine may look like:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ukexpat: hefeweizen


Gesundheit.
 
mojuba
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, so drinking and driving is legal in WI?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mojuba: Okay, so drinking and driving is legal in WI?


When was it ever ILlegal with the way we drive?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: ukexpat: hefeweizen

Gesundheit.


Comes out loose.
 
