Navy to sailors: Please stop buying LSD online
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can buy LSD online?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: You can buy LSD online?


Yes, and and the reason that it is so popular in the military is it dosen't show up on regular urinalysis.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maddog2030: cretinbob: You can buy LSD online?

Yes, and and the reason that it is so popular in the military is it dosen't show up on regular urinalysis.


Oh,I know it doesn't show up on UA. The old story was you had to have a spinal tap to get tested. Not sure if that is true.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, trippin' in that scene would be a bad one.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Wow, trippin' in that scene would be a bad one.


I didn't know of anybody that was on it during a duty or watch period but while on shore duty you have normal weekends. Fryday we called it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the prevalence of synthetic analogs the odds of getting actual LSD from some online seller are slim at best and the risk far outweighs any potential benefit, IMHO. Buyer beware.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sailors do love their hallucinogens.

Which branch would the meth guys gravitate towards, I wonder.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yellow submarine indeed.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok, so where do you want us to buy it?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: Ok, so where do you want us to buy it?


www.notacop.gov
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I had some good LSD back around 2000, everytime I ran in to it since then is was "mild tracers" and probably fake diluted shiat.

/I miss the old stufff. :(
//2 paper tabs should beat a mild shroom trip.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You can buy LSD online?


My thought, exactly.

But I may, or may not, have a solid bit in the freezer.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maddog2030: TheHighlandHowler: Wow, trippin' in that scene would be a bad one.

I didn't know of anybody that was on it during a duty or watch period but while on shore duty you have normal weekends. Fryday we called it.


Followed by hot mess Sunday.
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LSD - Testing On British Marines (1964) (Misc.) [HD]
Youtube KWodyapGNxI
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Come on, Navy! It's 2020. Having acidheads guarding nuclear silos is one of the milder things we're doing this year.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Drugs purchased via the dark web are often laced with other substances in dangerous combinations that can lead to death,"

The tiny piece of paper that LSD usually comes on can't hold enough of any other substance to affect you.  That's why the strychnine myth is so dumb.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "Drugs purchased via the dark web are often laced with other substances in dangerous combinations that can lead to death,"

The tiny piece of paper that LSD usually comes on can't hold enough of any other substance to affect you.  That's why the strychnine myth is so dumb.


Agreed. That is why I do liquid. :D
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You can buy LSD online?


Yes, but stay away from the brown acid.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 minute ago  

in flagrante: [YouTube video: LSD - Testing On British Marines (1964) (Misc.) [HD]]


Sounds about right. Loved the bit about the one in the tree. I'd climb about anything whilst tripping, just to see the sights.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

in flagrante: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KWodyapG​NxI]


They tested it on children in the USA as well in the 1960s. Even put some in baby bottles.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Wow, trippin' in that scene would be a bad one.


My thoughts exactly. Imagine wandering around a boat for 12 hours holding your belly, wide-eyed
 
