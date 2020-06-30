 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Delaware, the last to abolish state whippings, will remove its public whipping post Wednesday due to recent events   (msn.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, Prison, Wilmington, Delaware, New Castle County, Delaware, whipping post, last state, New Jersey, DELAWARE NEWS JOURNAL, tall concrete post  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The Allman Brothers Band - Whipping Post - 9/23/1970 - Fillmore East (Official)
Youtube FUvxRjYqjEQ
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Devo | Whip It | Official Video
Youtube RidtrSCogg0
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Why remove it?  Take the ass wipes who refuse to wear masks and give them something to think about.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?


I think you may have misused the word "logic."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Geez, that's gonna hurt MBNA collections.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

I think you may have misused the word "logic."


"By the same logic, should every plate be set with three forks?"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now children will never learn the history of the Allman Brothers.  I just hope they leave alone the Tomb of the Unknown Midnight Rider.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it still being used?
 
floydw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?


I do always love when someone mentions logic, but they have never actually understood how it works. Please go on.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat. There goes my bucket list.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?


No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?


There are those who are calling for the removal of statues of Christ that portray Him as "Westernized" so you're not too far off.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I suppose that leaves Singapore and the Arab world.
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we move them to Washington DC?  I can think of a number of people who need public lashings followed by a naked walk through the streets chained and motivated by cattle prod.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

floydw: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

I do always love when someone mentions logic, but they have never actually understood how it works. Please go on.


Whipping post : torture device
Cross : torture device
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

There are those who are calling for the removal of statues of Christ that portray Him as "Westernized" so you're not too far off.


I'm keeping my statue of Jesus dressed like Bill Gates.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?

No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.


I was going to ask whether you'd prefer a few lashes to five years in jail.

You could make the argument that it would be a better form of punishment for the criminal as well as for society in some cases.

If the criminal would get a choice, and decides to take the whipping, he could go back into society and be able to work, be a father, etc. Taxpayers won't have to spend money on keeping him locked up. We could spend money on better things than guards.

Of course, it wouldn't be offered in cases where we need to separate the criminal from society for society's safety. May work better for white collar crimes.

Just something to think about.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long before one can no longer use the public whipping post?

Asking for a friend....
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?


That always perplexed me - one of the beliefs of Christianity is that, someday, Christ will return to Earth. Presumably, Christians want him to come visit their religious places, or them specifically. But then they put up a symbol of the torture/execution devise on which Christ was supposedly killed (or wear it on a chain around their necks!).  Is that supposed to attract Christ? Or repel him?

At least the people with the Jesus fish on their car have a better idea.

Although...now that I think about it, maybe the Jesus fish cars are trying to lure Christ in (naturally, he's going to be pretty hungry, and if you provide the fish, he can provide the wine). Get him to follow, head to your church, then BAM! Put that commie bastard back on the cross where he belongs. He doesn't believe in the Prosperity Gospel, he's a friggin' heathen.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: floydw: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

I do always love when someone mentions logic, but they have never actually understood how it works. Please go on.

Whipping post : torture device
Cross : torture device


The Romans had Jesus whipped before crucifying him; that's why you can sometimes see in Christian iconography a pillar alongside the Cross.  The former never caught on as a meme like the latter though; to a Roman being whipped was terrible but not an unspeakable disgrace like being nailed to a cross to die.

If you want to be "logical" about it, move the post to a churchyard.  It'd fit right in.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fancy_Bear: PapermonkeyExpress: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

There are those who are calling for the removal of statues of Christ that portray Him as "Westernized" so you're not too far off.

I'm keeping my statue of Jesus dressed like Bill Gates.


Why yes, I do have a silicone latex mould for making chocolate Jesuses. I can also make frozen fruit Jesuses. Put that guy in a mason jar with some ice, seltzer, vodak and relaaaaaax.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Destructor: PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?

No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.

I was going to ask whether you'd prefer a few lashes to five years in jail.

You could make the argument that it would be a better form of punishment for the criminal as well as for society in some cases.

If the criminal would get a choice, and decides to take the whipping, he could go back into society and be able to work, be a father, etc. Taxpayers won't have to spend money on keeping him locked up. We could spend money on better things than guards.

Of course, it wouldn't be offered in cases where we need to separate the criminal from society for society's safety. May work better for white collar crimes.

Just something to think about.


Based on the fact that the US seems set up economically to disadvantage minorities, and they appear suffer higher rates of incarceration and mistreatment, your system would lead to a situation in which minorities were being disproportionally physically...let's say "disciplined", by the State.

Given the context of your history to this point, that seems like a regressive move.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We, as a species, have failed.

Zeus, if you'd be so kind...one apocalyptic-event asteroid, please. We're done.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ostman: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Destructor: PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?

No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.

I was going to ask whether you'd prefer a few lashes to five years in jail.

You could make the argument that it would be a better form of punishment for the criminal as well as for society in some cases.

If the criminal would get a choice, and decides to take the whipping, he could go back into society and be able to work, be a father, etc. Taxpayers won't have to spend money on keeping him locked up. We could spend money on better things than guards.

Of course, it wouldn't be offered in cases where we need to separate the criminal from society for society's safety. May work better for white collar crimes.

Just something to think about.

Based on the fact that the US seems set up economically to disadvantage minorities, and they appear suffer higher rates of incarceration and mistreatment, your system would lead to a situation in which minorities were being disproportionally physically...let's say "disciplined", by the State.

Given the context of your history to this point, that seems like a regressive move.


It would be an alternative to the sentence. The convict would get a choice.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good example of something that deserves a plaque describing it.

Once it's not there, people will forget this was a thing.

Honestly:  how many of you knew that there were public whippings in that state until 1952?  How many of you realized that whippings were something that occurred as part of our legal system outside of slavery?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Why remove it?  Take the ass wipes who refuse to wear masks and give them something to think about.


I like this idea, and sell tickets
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?

No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.


Lashes please
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

There are those who are calling for the removal of statues of Christ that portray Him as "Westernized" so you're not too far off.


That's why I like the Eastern Orthodox Jesus. Maybe just needs a little tan, but looks Middle Eastern enough:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be an alternative to the sentence. The convict would get a choice.


Honestly: It would depend on what the "Jail" is like. What of the current day hell pits? Lashes. That's easy.

But if the jail was more of a dormitory on a (locked down) campus, and there were classes that would help me obtain a career? Jail.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Made sure to send that to my parents that live in Delaware and welcome them to the 21st century. I have driven by that post before in Georgetown DE but never knew what it was for.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?


Not since the 60's.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd take delight in traveling to one of my childhood homes and burning down the switch bush that produced so many of the stripes across my legs in the mid 70s.

Yeah, I had to go get my own, and it better be a good one.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Destructor: PapermonkeyExpress: Was it still being used?

No.

Would you accept a $5000 zoning violation or 3 lashes?

Yeah, our snowflake culture answers that question for us.


The correct answer is : both are cruel and unusual-why should rich people get spared the lash in preference to poor?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: mr_a: So by the same logic, we should remove crosses from churches?

There are those who are calling for the removal of statues of Christ that portray Him as "Westernized" so you're not too far off.


Dude, you can just say "White." And yeah, it's racist AF.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'd take delight in traveling to one of my childhood homes and burning down the switch bush that produced so many of the stripes across my legs in the mid 70s.

Yeah, I had to go get my own, and it better be a good one.


I knew the 70s were a time of unruly pubes...but damn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about whuppings?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well,

Delaware DID have a senator that supported a law that "does everything but hang people for jawywalking".

I mean, disregard the mass incarceration, the three strikes laws, and "super predator" comments and just consider the optics of hanging someone for what is essentially a traffic ticket.

I mean, there's no connection in former slave states between hangings, lynching's, and systemic racism.

Things that were said in 1992 when someone that smart either should have known better, or knew better and pandering to the racist white vote in his state.

How is this guy NOT considered a racist?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.