(Guardian)   The UK is about to become an oven   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Climate change, Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research, likelihood of the UK, Climate model, carbon emissions, Global warming, medium emissions scenario, deadly 40C temperatures  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's cool - now that they've left Europe, they're free to move to milder climes.

Besides, BoJo did a few push-ups the other day, so pip pip and cheerio. Keep calm and keep drinking the Kool-Aid.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previously this only happened in the Netherlands.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: That's cool - now that they've left Europe, they're free to move to milder climes.

Besides, BoJo did a few push-ups the other day, so pip pip and cheerio. Keep calm and keep drinking the Kool-Aid.


That's OK, you'll all be dead by then from exercising your "freedums from masks". shooting all the brown people and not being able to afford healthcare. Toodles old chap, what what.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, nobody cares about climate change anymore. That's a long slow process, and I'm not sure any of us are really sure we're going to live long enough to see it.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This will be particularly bad now with Covid. It will drive even more people outside. No just the beach people, but the people whose homes will simply become ovens in temperatures like this.
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're all in ovens soon if world governments don't pull their sh*t together.

I can only read climate science to a certain point before I start banging my head against my desk.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: This will be particularly bad now with Covid. It will drive even more people outside. No just the beach people, but the people whose homes will simply become ovens in temperatures like this.


Being inside is the WORST scenario for covid. There's a reason that almost all the huge outbreak clusters involve things like bars, restaurants, nightclubs and call centers: trapped, recirculated air.

Outside = continual neverending flush with clean air.
 
Quaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erik-k: BafflerMeal: This will be particularly bad now with Covid. It will drive even more people outside. No just the beach people, but the people whose homes will simply become ovens in temperatures like this.

Being inside is the WORST scenario for covid. There's a reason that almost all the huge outbreak clusters involve things like bars, restaurants, nightclubs and call centers: trapped, recirculated air.

Outside = continual neverending flush with clean air.


Granted, but I think that inside and isolated from other people > outside and around other people.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great time to get into the HVAC field in the UK. Question is if their electrical grid is capable of supporting millions more air conditioners during heat waves line this.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be the excess heat from all the COVID-19 dead they're cremating.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
January 2021 we assume a leadership role again.  Biden will end coal and fracking.  We will go green and slow climate change.  We will have a growing green economy
 
sleep lack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As long as it's not a Dutch oven, we're all good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: That's cool - now that they've left Europe, they're free to move to milder climes.

Besides, BoJo did a few push-ups the other day, so pip pip and cheerio. Keep calm and keep drinking the Kool-Aid.


Over 100k Americans dead from Covid, a President who lets Russians put bountys on US soldiers, police teargassing and killing anyone they don't like, plague rats going out determined to keep the pandemic rolling through America and an election that is not going to be free or fair.
"Temperatures are going to soar in the UK due to climate change."

Ha Ha ThIs Is BeCaUsE oF bReXiT!

Right, which nation is pulling out of international agreements on climate change again?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MegaLib: January 2021 we assume a leadership role again.  Biden will end coal and fracking.  We will go green and slow climate change.  We will have a growing green economy


Only if you survive the period from Nov. 4th until then...
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chawco: Come on, nobody cares about climate change anymore. That's a long slow process, and I'm not sure any of us are really sure we're going to live long enough to see it.


Their kids are gonna save many bladders for their tombstones. Until the oceans rise enough. Then they'll just piss in the seas.
 
