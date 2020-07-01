 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Why would a high tech spy tool be gathering alleged intelligence from the shores of Florida during a pandemic? Are there huge gatherings of intelligent people on the beaches right now? Who thought this was a good idea? And where are my pants?   (thedrive.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ocean, Sonar, Sea surface temperature, Unmanned vehicles, Wave Glider, Anti-submarine warfare, World War II, electronic intelligence-gathering systems  
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Babe watch?
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably trying to get raw data on the people who are at the beach spreading Coronavirus all over the place.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hazard to Navigation
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Invisible Obama: Probably trying to get raw data on the people who are at the beach spreading Coronavirus their butt cheeks all over the place.


Just as likely in Florida...
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Hazard to Navigation


Are there any special carve outs in the CG ROTR or SOLAS for unmanned vessels adrift? How would a boater determine if this thing was NUC as the Nav lights don't seem compliant at first glance?

I think they could have just taken it as a legal salvage...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol.
I would have tied a line to it and towed it in as a hazard to navigation.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would be a shame if it got caught up in a loose fishing trawler net and dragged down to the bottom
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sleze: Sexy Jesus: Hazard to Navigation

Are there any special carve outs in the CG ROTR or SOLAS for unmanned vessels adrift? How would a boater determine if this thing was NUC as the Nav lights don't seem compliant at first glance?

I think they could have just taken it as a legal salvage...


I said in the thread the other day that it just a matter of time before Florida Man drags one of these things ashore and dismantles it in a fit of methamphetamine fuelled ennui.

Imma guess that the minute you start farking with it a DD or a cutter will be headed your way.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or...

Maybe it's keeping an eye out for the ultra silent Russian submarines they they are fielding.

maybe...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Article is fairly interesting, especially the confirmation at the bottom
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sleze: Sexy Jesus: Hazard to Navigation

Are there any special carve outs in the CG ROTR or SOLAS for unmanned vessels adrift? How would a boater determine if this thing was NUC as the Nav lights don't seem compliant at first glance?

I think they could have just taken it as a legal salvage...


I wonder if it is broadcasting AIS, at least during 'friendly ops'.

If it's not and you happen to crash into it who's gonna pay to fix your boat? It's got no obvious markings.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bongon247: Or...

Maybe it's keeping an eye out for the ultra silent Russian submarines they they are fielding.

maybe...


That they are...

FTFM
 
