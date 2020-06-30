 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Coronavirus brings American decline out in the open. Sorry, admins, there's no way to snark this   (bloomberg.com) divider line
66
    More: Obvious, International Monetary Fund, United States, U.S.'s decline, Country music, United States dollar, Humid subtropical climate, waning of U.S. hegemony, general effectiveness of U.S. institutions  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 9:33 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.


Cocktail?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?


I'll take two.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with


There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.


Time for new leaders it is then!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this country is completely corked. Empire in decline, all that.

Mainly due to conservatism and other right wing stupidity.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if coronavirus wouldn't dress so slutty American decline might have stayed in the shadows.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a pretty wordy way to say the GOP is the greatest threat facing the USA today.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Covid has really done is make it more visual how little many people care about their fellow citizens.  If they truly cared at all simple things like social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings would be second nature.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm giving it until this election, if Trump wins again. All bets are off.
 
flondrix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Without fixes for infrastructure, education, health care and government, the U.S. will resemble a developing nation in a few decades.

"Developing" would imply improvement.
 
Pick13
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing a few tax cuts can't fix
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a shiatty article.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It won't be in our lifetime, but the US will not continue on many more decades as it is. Any country that refuses to care for the people that make it can't last. That's what we have become. People are expendable and worthless.
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.


The more insidious enemies that our leaders are collaborating with are domestic, and their entire goal is to make sure that all of the money in this country is in the hands of a few dozen people.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

parasol: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

Time for new leaders it is then!


Doesn't work, will end up the same.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

The more insidious enemies that our leaders are collaborating with are domestic, and their entire goal is to make sure that all of the money in this country is in the hands of a few dozen people.


Those insidious domestic enemies are actually collaborating our enemies abroad too. Palantir and Cambridge Analytica were/are trading data with Russian intelligence.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA "resemble a developing nation"?  We (I live in the USA) hasn't resembled a developing nation in years.  Just a nation in a decline too divided to fix it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?


not sure how a Tom Cruise movie helps out, but sure, throw some dreams in there too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.


I agree, decades of Dem leadership and the final overthrow of the Dem party by the progressives have been devastating across the nation, especially to the cities and educational systems .
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: What a shiatty article.


Yet it is the wad of tissues that so many blast into.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?


you'll be drinking them out of country in a decade or two because you won't be safe here.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pxlboy: parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?

I'll take two.


I'll take one of each.
 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pxlboy: parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?

I'll take two five.


/adjusted for realism
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

I agree, decades of Dem leadership and the final overthrow of the Dem party by the progressives have been devastating across the nation, especially to the cities and educational systems .


Man I hope you never have to visit a conservative state.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cbuhler: What Covid has really done is make it more visual how little many people care about their fellow citizens.  If they truly cared at all simple things like social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings would be second nature.


you comment reminds me of stories from my grandmother about the depression and world wars.


Could this generation be bothered with rationing, victory gardens, turning off lights on coastal cities to thwart subs (she grew up in SF area)?

What if we had Karen the Riveter instead of Rosie the Riveter?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Pretty sure this country is completely corked. Empire in decline, all that.

Mainly due to conservatism and other right wing stupidity.



the Dems have their hands in the wall street cookie jar too.  the Republicans are just more brazen about it.

the only groups that matter in Murca now are the richest 1% and the sit on their asses at home and live off Labor company stock owners.

the rest are politically irrelevant.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.


This is literally the least of our problems and, ultimately, a distraction from them. Our real enemies are the super-wealthy who won't rest until they have all the money and the rest of us are serfs. Jeff Bezos has done more damage to more Americans than the Russians could ever dream of.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

I agree, decades of Dem leadership and the final overthrow of the Dem party by the progressives have been devastating across the nation, especially to the cities and educational systems .


last time i checked, the Repugs were the ones pushing for public money for private schools.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

parasol: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

Time for new leaders it is then!


Comradical!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pxlboy: parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?

I'll take two.


I'll have what Kermit is having.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snorkel the Animals
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least we already have the soundtrack.

NOFX - The Decline Live at Red Rocks w/ Baz's Orchestra (Official Video)
Youtube oWhy8PCuGsk
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

we good
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eiger: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

This is literally the least of our problems and, ultimately, a distraction from them. Our real enemies are the super-wealthy who won't rest until they have all the money and the rest of us are serfs. Jeff Bezos has done more damage to more Americans than the Russians could ever dream of.


the richest 1% want it all, including the revolution that will run their dumb asses to their homes in Europe because they won't be safe here.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 227x222]
we good



the only letters he needs to know are U, S, and A!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
              Your help is needed. For only 20 yuan a month you make a difference in                               the lives of these two brave American Kids. Wont you help, Please.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meet Kyle, he needs new pants and money for his family to finally be able to afford a refrigerator to avoid becoming sick on spoiled food that the family tries to go out and scavenge everyday. For just 20 yuan a month you can provide food, clothing and a head start on a scholarship to Liberty University.
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"A developing nation in a few decades".  I can't speak for everyone here subby, but a second term of President Trump will be more than enough to accomplish that GOP goal.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are a lot of problems. The first and foremost is the massive partisan division in this country and the absolute refusal a growing number of people seem to have to compromise or rational discussion. If you support BLM and want reforms to policing in this country, you are a whiny commie lib. If you know a few cops who are decent people and you refuse to declare acab, you are a bootlicking fascist. You can be called both of these things in the span of 5 minutes depending on which sentence of your well thought out dissertation on the complexities of the matter the name caller bothered to skim before jumping to their assumption about you.

The breakdown of the ability to communicate is not doing anyone any good. I don't think the November election will end well no matter what the outcome is.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

parasol: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

Time for new leaders it is then!


New leaders same as the old ones.... we discarded honesty, integrity and moral values..  without them, we're toast.  The few that still care are overwhelmed by those who don't.  Would say "last one out, turn off the lights", but they're already out because the bill didn't get paid.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Your help is needed. For only 20 yuan a month you make a difference in                               the lives of these two brave American Kids. Wont you help, Please.
[Fark user image 800x533]

Meet Kyle, he needs new pants and money for his family to finally be able to afford a refrigerator to avoid becoming sick on spoiled food that the family tries to go out and scavenge everyday. For just 20 yuan a month you can provide food, clothing and a head start on a scholarship to Liberty University.


Kyle should have spent the money on food instead of highlights.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Belligerent and Numerous: pxlboy: parasol: capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.

Cocktail?

I'll take two five.

/adjusted for realism


You're not wrong
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Pretty sure this country is completely corked. Empire in decline, all that.

Mainly due to conservatism and other right wing stupidity.


This attitude is a prime reason we are in decline..  one group thinks they are smarter than everyone else, but they aren't.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To quote the group Midnight Oil, "The rich get richer and the poor get the picture." 

Nothing will be done to stop this decline. This nation is farked.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Been trying to tell people for over 40 years that this was the GOP's agenda as soon as Reagan seized power.

And worse yet, they're still not done wrecking America yet.

But, nobody listens to poor AAAAGGGGHHHHthras
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: This country has lost its way on so many levels but I still think we could evolve past that but I am losing faith each day I think. I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with but I do believe we can't afford to allow them to continue.


At least we haven't lost our way on our military spending. We spend more than any other nation on the planet, and under donnie's superior leadership it has grown even more. We can blow the hell out of the rest of the world, but we cannot house our homeless, feed our hungry, cure our sick without sending them to the poorhouse, and worst of all, we cannot provide a decent education in equal measures to all our young people regardless of their skin color and/or social stature.

Yeah, the answer to all our problems is to build the best bombs while we let our people starve.

F*ck this sh*t. We suck.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: parasol: youncasqua: capt_sensible: I'm at a loss on how to peacefully eliminate the repugnant mindsets and belief systems that got us here to begin with

There's no way they're going away when our leaders collaborate with our enemies abroad for propaganda to promote repugnant mindsets.

Time for new leaders it is then!

New leaders same as the old ones.... we discarded honesty, integrity and moral values..  without them, we're toast.  The few that still care are overwhelmed by those who don't.  Would say "last one out, turn off the lights", but they're already out because the bill didn't get paid.


I'm in favor of an age cap on being able to run for office.  There comes a time you hand over the keys to the younger folks.  I'm 62 and I'd cap it around 60.  Folks my age didn't fix things.  Pass it over to younger folks to get us out of this mess.  We failed.  Hopefully they won't.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unless there's a huge push to turn things around -- to bring back immigrants, sustain research universities, make housing cheaper, lower infrastructure costs, reform the police and restore competence to the civil service -

Whelp, we're boned.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Pretty sure this country is completely corked. Empire in decline, all that.

Mainly due to conservatism and other right wing stupidity.


the south will rise again
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, we've had a good run. Are we going with slow, soviet decay? Or just entering the launch codes?
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.