EU Aviation Safety Agency suspends Pakistani International Airlines from operating in Europe for 6 months. Recommends teaching pilots to slow down and lower landing gear before landing
    Pakistan International Airlines, European Union, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan, EU Aviation Safety Agency, United Kingdom, Pakistan's aviation minister  
145 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 11:27 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably trained by Saudis
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the airline with the guys that land gear up, take off again anyway, then run out of fuel and crash.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And all of the pilots should be...pilots.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How the flying fark can it take 14,500 employees to run 31 planes?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: That's the airline with the guys that land gear up, take off again anyway, then run out of fuel and crash.


They had plenty of fuel, the engines just didn't feel like burning it after being used as improvised landing gears.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: How the flying fark can it take 14,500 employees to run 31 planes?


Errr..  you do realize that the pilots and cabin crew are the only visible aspects right?

Techs and mechs make up a good chunk.  Admin staff.  Janitorial.  Purchasing.  HR.  Client services.  The list goes on and on.

Keep in mind that these are *planes*.  The associated paperwork, assuming they are in compliance, is insane.  Every bolt and rivot on each of those planes has a paper trial from the manufacturer, through every reseller, to the guy who picked it out of the bin, and installed in hole 1896-J9-13A on part AB-386-L3, on Jan 12, 2019, at 10:14am.

Think about the staff your u need to keep track of that.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: That's the airline with the guys that land gear up, take off again anyway, then run out of fuel and crash.


That particular detail about the Pakistan Airlines crash really pissed me off. They'd already landed gear up! The plane was already scraped up, plus there was no way to know how bad the damage was. Did they think a go-around would allow them to fix that mistake, or let them keep their jobs? A prime example of extremely poor airmanship all around.

The correct response would have been to accept that they had joined the club of dumbasses who neglected to lower the landing gear, keep the damn plane on the ground and wait for it to grind to a halt. Sure, they would have had a brutal ass-chewing for the plane needing to be written off, and their commercial flying careers would probably have ended there, but they and nearly a hundred people would likely have lived to see another day.
 
