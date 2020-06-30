 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Oklahoma mail boxes are getting an 8-page pamphlet from "Christian Citizens for Truth." It says lockdowns are communist and kill people, vaccines cause autism, hydroxychloroquine is a success, & John Birch Society is helpful. Full scans in thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one hell of a tract
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess they got tired of waiting for the Rapture and decided to create their own.

They will not be missed.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smart people will not be fooled.

Stupid people already believe this shiat.

Recycle it and go on about your day.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm actually a little disappointed; I thought for sure that a section-numbered footnoted manifesto like that would be accompanied by a similarly sectioned, footnoted manifesto about how the resurrection of Jesus is the best documented event in history so only an idiot wouldn't believe it. Instead, they finish off with a weaksauce "Actually, the real disease we have to worry about is sin, and the cure is Jesus." It's almost like that part was written by someone else.

/ "Communist-style lockdowns" and vitamin C cures. Good job, idiots
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I put a lot of time into those!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, highly unlikely, and absolutely not.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense!  I was told that William F. Buckley denounced the Birchers back in the 60s, and that they were never heard from again.

/Never heard from again, I said!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prove them wrong, libs.
 
fargin a
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Please ask Coke and Verizon to block the Christians!!!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This one is so bad I can't believe that people who are sufficiently functional to put a twelve-page brochure together would actually believe the BS that the scans show.

I'm calling BS.  It's a practical joke.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Religious people believe an imaginary god created the universe in 6 days.
Is this really that surprising?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got a similar or the same pamphlet. They really do not like people wearing masks. It encouraged me to wear a mask MOAR....
 
Uzzah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Murflette: That's one hell of a tract


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


"My tract!"
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And here y'all were a few months ago weirded the post office would close.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DAYUM!

I gotta get me some o' that Blood of Christ, 'cuz I been goddamn SURE I've done me some sinnin' in this lifetime.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fortunately for me, I don't need to be reborn, since my mom got it right the first time.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fundamental Christians believe in math now?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: This one is so bad I can't believe that people who are sufficiently functional to put a twelve-page brochure together would actually believe the BS that the scans show.

I'm calling BS.  It's a practical joke.


In small print at the very bottom: "Dictated but not read."
Maybe a few honest mistakes crept in, like it was originally supposed to say "hydroxychloroquine is a sauce."
These things happen.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"truth"

Fark user imageView Full Size


These people sound a lot like all those self-professed Constitution activists who are good at quoting the Constitution but are blithering morons when it comes to actually understanding it. Case in point, I recently had someone tell me that Supreme Court rulings are not Constitutionally binding, because they are not amendments to the Constitution itself!
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, if you're going to compete with The Watchtower and Chick Tracts, you're going to need more pictures and fewer words. And no math at all.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The real question is who's money was spent to produce and mail them?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Prove them wrong, libs.


Why on earth would anyone want to do that?

Besides, I can't wait until months, or even years from now when the few survivors of these people look back on propaganda like this with eyes drained of all tears wept for their dead, and scream out in horse voices barely audible from all the crying and wailing they did at the graves who they blame for all of this...

...and it'll be the libs! They'll say it was the libs that lied to them about the dangers, and will never take responsibility for the blame they should hold themselves accountable for.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whitroth: The real question is who's money was spent to produce and mail them?


PPP
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Religious people believe an imaginary god created the universe in 6 days.
Is this really that surprising?


They also believe that Donny is a Christian and has read the Bible...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is formatted the exact same way as Freeperville is, and the content is exactly what they always push. Someone just lifted a bunch of posts from their archive and compiled them.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Perfect for a Pandemic Time Capsule.

"Yes Virginia, people really were - and still are, don't fool yourself - that damned stupid."
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, the communist thing is correct, so... one in five is better than Christians can normally manage?  Good for them I guess?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trvth: I'm sorry, if you're going to compete with The Watchtower and Chick Tracts, you're going to need more pictures and fewer words. And no math at all.


My family bought Chick tracts and comics because they believed in them. As a kid, I read them ironically. They were good stories filled with fantastical events and conspiracies around every corner. I bet my grandpa still has them.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully xians go extinct first.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's pretty much the same type of garbage that's in the Epoch Times.  there was an edition of that in our
mailbox last month.  i was not pleased.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: This one is so bad I can't believe that people who are sufficiently functional to put a twelve-page brochure together would actually believe the BS that the scans show.

I'm calling BS.  It's a practical joke.


8 pages, not 12.

And would it not be a bit expensive for a practical joke?    If you think this thing has not been mailed, think again.  I live in Oklahoma.  I received a copy of it in the mail.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Fundamental Christians believe in math now?


Only when they make it up to match their beliefs.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Religion is a sign of a mental defect.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd describe these people as deeply disturbed but that feels like a massive understatement.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Hopefully xians go extinct first.


Lighten up, edgelord.
 
joker420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The V is Mother Nature's way of combating climate change and the more anti maskers want to help out the better and I say Bravo!
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's disturbing. It's very similar to what I'm sending out from my group, Atheists for Hilarity.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

haknudsen: RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Fundamental Christians believe in math now?

Only when they make it up to match their beliefs.


I've heard about state legislatures considering laws to make pi exactly 3.14 to make life easier for people who use it.

Think the Hagia Sophia dome would work as well as it has since it was built in 537 AD, if the Greek geometers Isidore of Miletus and Anthemius of Tralles had used 3.14?  How about the Pantheon, built under Hadrian in 127 AD, still the largest un-reinforced concrete dome?

/Nobody actually passed such a law.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Smart people will not be fooled.

Stupid people already believe this shiat.

Recycle it and go on about your day.


You forgot about "intellectually febrile fools who believe whatever they last heard."

If most of those can be kept aboard, between them and not-insane people it's possible to get enough masks on to make a huge dent in covid's infection rate.

Without them you may as well give up.
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am shocked postage was paid rather than a missionary illegally stuffing the boxes in the wee hours.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Makes me nostalgic for reading the paper edition of the Weekly World News.
 
Qaiwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Were these actually mailed with postage or just deposited into mailboxes like a rash of out of control mail fraud?

"No part of a mail receptacle may be used to deliver any matter not bearing postage, including items or matter placed upon, supported by, attached to, hung from, or inserted into a mail receptacle. Any mailable matter not bearing postage and found as described above is subject to the same postage as would be paid if it were carried by mail."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmmm with the half-life of Coronavirus: 133 years after the original, Sooners v2.0 in 2022.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: That's pretty much the same type of garbage that's in the Epoch Times.  there was an edition of that in our
mailbox last month.  i was not pleased.


I don't know why Google still lets those idiots advertise on YouTube.
 
