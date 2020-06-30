 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Diplomacy 101: Entertain all your allies by deliberately cornering the market in a critical drug during a global pandemic   (theguardian.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're going to let one country buy it all up then f*ck your patents, compulsory license time.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The first 140,000 doses, supplied to drug trials around the world, have been used up. The Trump administration has now bought more than 500,000 doses, which is all of Gilead's production for July and 90% of August and September.

....

The drug, which was invented for Ebola but failed to work, is under patent to Gilead, which means no other company in wealthy countries can make it. The cost is around $3,200 per treatment of six doses, according to the US government statement.

Sooo ... 640,000 doses at $3,200. How much is our Government going to charge us to use it?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Its worth noting two things here:

One, the U.S. govt shelled out $70 million in reseasrch funding
and two, the "cost" is actually in the range of $10.  They're CHARGING $3200
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: If you're going to let one country buy it all up then f*ck your patents, compulsory license time.


It's a biatch to make, even with an optimized approach, but if Gilead was able to scale up, I don't see why Roche couldn't figure it out too.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is all about kick backs and money for donors .. What other reason would Trump have ? He's certainly not doing it in our interest ..
 
jekfark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 850x560]


He's kicking himself right now
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1) we don't have any allies left
2) everyone else was able to figure out how to reduce infection rates by listening to science, having actual central leadership, and societal cooperation. The rest of the world knows that will never happen in this country, so they'll let us slide on this, like a parent letting a 6-yr-old win a game of chess.
 
squirrelinator [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yeah this is definitely "sue us later" territory.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL.
1776
Yo let's leave the monarchy

2020
Yo we're a damn empire, bro
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Jared Kushner gets to play god and decide where that medication goes? There's no way that could backfire. Nossir.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If another country gets the vaccine first, I don't think America should be placed at the bottom of the recipients ..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
