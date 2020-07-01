 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   And our next contestant for bad tattoo mugshot of the year is:   (whio.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He seems nice
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More white-on-white crime. 'Those people' are thugs.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: More white-on-white crime. 'Those people' are thugs.


Good thing we'll have an army of unarmed social workers to combat these monsters when Biden wins.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In before that one guy ironically tries to explain how facial tattoos in certain cultures are an indicator of virtue without realizing they are also validating our own views on how they are equally capable of signalling an individual's lack of virtue in a different culture like mine or likely yours.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That guy just has bad decisions written all over him.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?


We did indeed, rumour has it there was some fall out regarding of the more popular shiny lower faces and how fark latched onto him, I believe litigation may have been involved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never understood how these idiots can afford all those tats. I don't have any myself but from what I understand I don't think they're cheap.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that a Kurt Vonnegut butthole above the brick wall tat?
 
bigfire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
McCoy unavailable for comment.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, Orlando Bloom has really gone downhill.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"During the pursuit, Hatfield was seen throwing evidence out of the window, including the disassembled murder weapon."

This guy is bright enough to work for Trump, it seems. Expect a full pardon.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How could they possibly id him?
 
Todd300
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All and all it's just another brick below his jaw.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?

We did indeed, rumour has it there was some fall out regarding of the more popular shiny lower faces and how fark latched onto him, I believe litigation may have been involved.


There was that, and considering the sheer volume we posted, there were probably more than a few never charged, never convicted, or exonerated.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His eyebrows are wonky. The tattoos can't hide that messed up shiat.
 
Safari Ken
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: That guy just has bad decisions written all over him.


It doesn't matter what your face tattoo says, because what it really says is "don't hire me under any circumstances."
 
romanmike_27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
can someone explain to me what " one count of having weapons while under disability." like if im a coyboy fan im not allowed to have a gun?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He looks like a new Batman villain - Neckface
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's guilty.
 
funk_soul_bubby [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...probably me soon.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Elegy: propasaurus: More white-on-white crime. 'Those people' are thugs.

Good thing we'll have an army of unarmed social workers to combat these monsters when Biden wins.


You a bootlicker bro?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: regarding of the more popular shiny lower faces


*eye twitch*
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Elegy: propasaurus: More white-on-white crime. 'Those people' are thugs.

Good thing we'll have an army of unarmed social workers to combat these monsters when Biden wins.

You a bootlicker bro?


Only if the boots have been stepping on a brother's neck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: In before that one guy ironically tries to explain how facial tattoos in certain cultures are an indicator of virtue without realizing they are also validating our own views on how they are equally capable of signalling an individual's lack of virtue in a different culture like mine or likely yours.


Yeah that's not racist.
(Small R)
I have a neck tattoo. Only got one assault conviction, from childhood.
It's been 20 years since a cop even looked in my direction.
I'm a law-abiding citizen, for the most part. I'm even anti gun.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: In before that one guy ironically tries to explain how facial tattoos in certain cultures are an indicator of virtue without realizing they are also validating our own views on how they are equally capable of signalling an individual's lack of virtue in a different culture like mine or likely yours.


Actually, I was going to comment about how it isn't so much the presence of a tattoo, but the presence of multiple colors in a tattoo, that seems to be a key indicator of the relative socioeconomic status of the person sporting it.

Face & neck covered in dead black tattoos? Pass the vodka.
Face & neck covered in that nasty "I ♥ HEP-C" prison-Bic shade of blue? Don't drop the soap.
Face & neck covered in brightly colored, spilled-a-box-of-Prismacolor tattoos? Order the venti.

/ I keed, I keed.
// Mostly.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
whio.comView Full Size

"What the f)(k are you looking at?"
"Sorry, I was trying to read your forehead."
"Read my fist, friendo"
...crap
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: I never understood how these idiots can afford all those tats. I don't have any myself but from what I understand I don't think they're cheap.


I'd be very surprised if paid more than a bag of ice for his ink.
I have 3K in ink. But it took 29 years to acquire.
No face ink. But I do have a neck tat
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?


traditions mean nothing around here. surprised we still have caturday
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: .

There was that, and considering the sheer volume we posted, there were probably more than a few never charged, never convicted, or exonerated.


I really think mugshots should be private until conviction and appeals are exhausted.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [whio.com image 336x420]
"What the f)(k are you looking at?"
"Sorry, I was trying to read your forehead."
"Read my fist, friendo"
...crap


"...wait... does that say 'The Doors of Durpin', Lord of Morons. Speak, friendo, and enter.'?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

romanmike_27: can someone explain to me what " one count of having weapons while under disability." like if im a coyboy fan im not allowed to have a gun?


Sounds like DUI, but a with a catch all twist.
High with a gun.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?

traditions mean nothing around here. surprised we still have caturday


Oh, I had an admin answer my Farkback about the "coontil" filter.  It's tradition so it stays.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SansNeural: .

You a bootlicker bro?

Only if the boots have been stepping on a brother's neck.


Fark is not your personal erotic zone
 
Gilligann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to know, if they could have all their tattoos just go away, would they do it?
Are these bad decisions that escalated, or is this something they really want?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BumpInTheNight: In before that one guy ironically tries to explain how facial tattoos in certain cultures are an indicator of virtue without realizing they are also validating our own views on how they are equally capable of signalling an individual's lack of virtue in a different culture like mine or likely yours.

Actually, I was going to comment about how it isn't so much the presence of a tattoo, but the presence of multiple colors in a tattoo, that seems to be a key indicator of the relative socioeconomic status of the person sporting it.

Face & neck covered in dead black tattoos? Pass the vodka.
Face & neck covered in that nasty "I ♥ HEP-C" prison-Bic shade of blue? Don't drop the soap.
Face & neck covered in brightly colored, spilled-a-box-of-Prismacolor tattoos? Order the venti.

/ I keed, I keed.
// Mostly.


Slightly more accurate than a stereotype
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?

traditions mean nothing around here. surprised we still have caturday


BOOBIES
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: romanmike_27: can someone explain to me what " one count of having weapons while under disability." like if im a coyboy fan im not allowed to have a gun?

Sounds like DUI, but a with a catch all twist.
High with a gun.


"They's sumpm wrong wit that boy.  Write it down 'no guns for Hatfield'."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SansNeural: .

You a bootlicker bro?

Only if the boots have been stepping on a brother's neck.

Fark is not your personal erotic zone


Hey, now.  Quote the whole thing if you gonna do that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was the victim tatted up as well? Was this some sort of Highlander face tat showdown?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [whio.com image 336x420]
"What the f)(k are you looking at?"
"Sorry, I was trying to read your forehead."
"Read my fist, friendo"
...crap


Respect loyalty
Respect loyalty.
Respect. Loyalty.
Respect and loyalty.
Respect (and) loyalty.

I was this many days old when I finally understood punctuation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?

traditions mean nothing around here. surprised we still have caturday


Meow
 
schubie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Is that a Kurt Vonnegut butthole above the brick wall tat?


Wal-Mart logo. Which is the Kurt Vonnegut butthole.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mugato: I never understood how these idiots can afford all those tats. I don't have any myself but from what I understand I don't think they're cheap.

I'd be very surprised if paid more than a bag of ice for his ink.
I have 3K in ink. But it took 29 years to acquire.
No face ink. But I do have a neck tat


We found Mr. Cool Ice's Fark handle.
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I might consider getting some facial tattoos in a post-apocalyptic setting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gilligann: I've always wanted to know, if they could have all their tattoos just go away, would they do it?
Are these bad decisions that escalated, or is this something they really want?


I'm 46. Some of my ink, I'd like change. But not most it.
If anything, if I could time travel, I'd go back and get bigger ink, but, way later in life.

Also, it be nice to get have ink only be from a handful of Artist.
Paul Booth, all 3 Bob Shaw's, Kat Von D, Mister Cartoon, and Stephanie "Huss Baby".
I'd want Paul to do my left arm. Kat my right arm. Cartoon my back. And the Shaw's my chest.

Odd thing is. To do all that is I'd have to start early. But go the pace of a glacier.  So ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: some_beer_drinker: Mugato: Didn't we used to have a mugshot roundup every week? Did that offend some people or something?

traditions mean nothing around here. surprised we still have caturday

BOOBIES


how I miss them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SansNeural: waxbeans: SansNeural: .

You a bootlicker bro?

Only if the boots have been stepping on a brother's neck.

Fark is not your personal erotic zone

Hey, now.  Quote the whole thing if you gonna do that.


🙃😆😂🤣
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: waxbeans: Mugato: I never understood how these idiots can afford all those tats. I don't have any myself but from what I understand I don't think they're cheap.

I'd be very surprised if paid more than a bag of ice for his ink.
I have 3K in ink. But it took 29 years to acquire.
No face ink. But I do have a neck tat

We found Mr. Cool Ice's Fark handle.


I'm not German bro
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like he has the elvish of the one ring tattooed around his forehead.
 
