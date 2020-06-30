 Skip to content
(KWCH Wichita)   Kansas decides to go forward with the coronavirus petri dish known as its State Fair   (kwch.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Kansas, Hutchinson, Kansas, Kansas Stair Fair Board, Tuesday afternoon's meeting, Copyright, Oklahoma, Kansas State Fair, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman  
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
With the hot spots we already have and the Mt. Rushmore event about to kick off, we are well and truly boned.
Now Kansas wants to help make it all turn to shart faster.  Gee, thanks Kansas.

I really fail to understand what people don't understand about this pandemic.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blender61: and the Mt. Rushmore event about to kick off, we are well and truly boned.
Now Kansas wants to help make it all turn to shart faster. Gee, thanks Kansas.

I really fail to understand what people don't understand about this pandemic.


Well, it's clear. Let's look at the word: Pandemic. What's that right in the middle? That's right, DEM. Clearly that means it's all a Democratic hoax, because they just have to be in the middle of everything, like they're in the middle of the pandemic.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you wanted to create a way to efficiently and effectively spread COVID I'm not sure you could do much better than a state fair.  Thousands upon thousands of people of all ages gathered in crowds and lines, over the course of a week, from all over the state.

/ #1 would be a pole licking championship, #2 is a some sort of choir competition where they're all in a room together, face to face... #3 is a political convention, #4 sporting events.  #5 is state fairs.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Again, the Red Hats took away Gov. Kelly's authority to make mask orders compulsory. She can give advice; but, she's been forced to leave it up to the counties.

/ before, the Red Hats had given the Governor wide latitudes; assuming no Democrat would ever win again
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, can you blame them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I haven't been to many state fairs, and none in a decade, but I've been to a few. Do they still rely heavily upon Port-O-Potties?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I also believe they should rethink allowing the Fraternal Order of Police to judge the livestock competition...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: I mean, can you blame them?

[Fark user image 850x647]


That isn't set in Kansas.
All I Owe Ioway - State Fair 1945
Youtube UdcPF9-fPws

Do you know how I know that?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's where the tall corn grows
Youtube zeRr0d0Akco
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They've obviously determined that the best way to get over the pandemic is to get everybody infected at once so it burns out fast.

Why do I see a Twilight Zone episode where they take the healthy people and infect them for the good of all mankind.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: I mean, can you blame them?

[Fark user image 850x647]


An all-time great among fiveheads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kiss - Psycho Circus (Official Music Video)
Youtube BWIW6Ti0PbE
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New England cancelled their "state" fair, The Big E. But thenwe aren't stupid.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: They've obviously determined that the best way to get over the pandemic is to get everybody infected at once so it burns out fast.

Why do I see a Twilight Zone episode where they take the healthy people and infect them for the good of all mankind.


Star Trek did it; it was called "The Mark of Gideon."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BWIW6Ti0​PbE]


that video game was fun af
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's first in line for the deep fried cotton candy corpses?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go to a fair, it will be with two rules:

1. if I can whip you with my flag, you're too close.
2. if I can shoot ghost pepper sauce into your mouth...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...you should have worn a mask.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I also believe they should rethink allowing the Fraternal Order of Police to judge the livestock competition...
[Fark user image image 384x512]


I would love to know the story behind that picture...
 
TheLopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I haven't been to many state fairs, and none in a decade, but I've been to a few. Do they still rely heavily upon Port-O-Potties?


Well, yeah. How else are they gonna sell corn dogs?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My area's big summer fair hasn't been cancelled yet but it doesn't happen until September.  I guess they're still hoping Jesus will pop in and perform a miracle.  So far, they're talking about eliminating open livestock shows and making other stuff drive-thru.  Not sure how TF that's supposed to work.  I'm gonna miss walking around chomping on an elephant ear.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Kansas, suicide is redundant.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dr. Lee Norman advised against having the fiar this year.

F*cking spellcheck, how does it work??
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cmon kansas carny food ain't that good
 
wademh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eddingsinger: If you wanted to create a way to efficiently and effectively spread COVID I'm not sure you could do much better than a state fair.  Thousands upon thousands of people of all ages gathered in crowds and lines, over the course of a week, from all over the state.

/ #1 would be a pole licking championship, #2 is a some sort of choir competition where they're all in a room together, face to face... #3 is a political convention, #4 sporting events.  #5 is state fairs.



s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republicans are into global human population reduction.  Who knew?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: In Kansas, suicide is redundant.


It's the point of no return.

No return.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Going to the Fair
Youtube AsZJNPn58oc


Ever feeling down about yourself? Go to a state fair and just look around, boy. (Now with COVID-19)
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Dr. Lee Norman advised against having the fiar this year.

F*cking spellcheck, how does it work??


Die In A Fiar

(them, not you)
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Compared to all these gatherings of maskless wonders, pants on head stupid seems mildly intelligent. Might actually get some filtration out of them.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wyalt Derp: fusillade762: Dr. Lee Norman advised against having the fiar this year.

F*cking spellcheck, how does it work??

Die In A Fiar

(them, not you)


Looks like an epic fial.
 
