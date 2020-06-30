 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Tehran goes boom again   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 5:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok,one was not a thing to pay attention to.
Two may be.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A couple better videos in the thread. Possible BLEVE. Hospitals have big oxygen tanks.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are no ventilators on the roof
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They really aught to shut down that taco bell
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A feel good story.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stop pissing off Israel you idiots.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Terrorist cell taking its time, hitting random targets?

/jk
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gas is a funny way to spell bomb
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Breaking news on the wire
Mossad has declined to claim responsibility for the clandestine detonation of explosives at the Sina Athar Medical Center believed to be part of Iran's ongoing chemical weapon proliferation plans.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
INTERVIEWER Do you think that the government is winning the battle against terrorists?

MINISTER OF THE INTERIOROh yes. Our morale is much higher than theirs, we're fielding all their strokes, running a lot of them out, and pretty consistently knocking them for six. I'd say they're nearly out of the game.

INTERVIEWER But the bombing campaign is now in its thirteenth year ...

MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR Beginner's luck.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Stop pissing off Israel you idiots.


It's funny because the Jerusalem Post talks about the fire and then calls it an attack
It wasn't an attack.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So is this some deliberate state-sponsored attack, some sort of militia terrorist operation, or just standard corporate incompetence come to bite someone in the ass?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: A couple better videos in the thread. Possible BLEVE.


I want to BLEVE.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yousad
Mesad
Mossad
 
smunns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great now a Tehran smoke cloud to go with my Saharan dust cloud.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (let's go back to my room) Lyrics
Youtube ohCgzlZ-lR4
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe Donnie is looking for a distraction from Bountygate?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this the Iran bashing thread?

Why do Americans hate Iran, again? Were they responsible for the Twin Towers?
 
Kazan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something smells funny here
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ten bucks this is on Rump and his Rump Rangers. The equivalent of 'smoke bomb' in light of all the BS he's dealing with there.

Dumb attempt to distract is dumb and exactly his speed.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hopefully it's not a moron in the u.s government funding a terrorist group to bombing iran.

when is the last time iran did like real terrorism ? 90's ?? if it's organised and start a retaliation campaign hold on to your hat's flying over the middle east.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kazan: Something smells funny here


Sorry, that's the beans talking.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is this the Iran bashing thread?

Why do Americans hate Iran, again? Were they responsible for the Twin Towers?


We hate Iran's government because they're one of the most corrupt, backwards theocracies on the planet. The same reason a vast swath of Iran's population hates their government.

But you knew that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you blow up your hospital, you decrease the death rate from COVID.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Is this the Iran bashing thread?

Why do Americans hate Iran, again? Were they responsible for the Twin Towers?

We hate Iran's government because they're one of the most corrupt, backwards theocracies on the planet. The same reason a vast swath of Iran's population hates their government.

But you knew that.


Nice glass house you have there
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is this the Iran bashing thread?

Why do Americans hate Iran, again? Were they responsible for the Twin Towers?


Something, something, embassy attacked, 52 hostages held in violation of international law for 444 days. Led to the election of Ronald Reagan, something, something, support of terrorism


Who knows?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that'll teach em to swear out an arrest warrant for Der Fearless Furor
 
Kazan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Nice glass house you have there


unfortunately it was remodeled into being a glass house rather recently
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jfclark27
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like Iran is on high alert for incoming US missles again...

/I'm going to hell
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Is this the Iran bashing thread?

Why do Americans hate Iran, again? Were they responsible for the Twin Towers?

We hate Iran's government because they're one of the most corrupt, backwards theocracies on the planet. The same reason a vast swath of Iran's population hates their government.

But you knew that.

Nice glass house you have there


Aw, someone who doesn't know what a 'Theocracy' is.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.