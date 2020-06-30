 Skip to content
(CNN)   Another side effect of COVID-19 appears....Dad bod   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat, I should get tested.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looked like a freak.  Out of shape he looks normal.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"but it's just the flu!  healthy people won't even know they had it!"

and people who say that will ignore this guy's story or dismiss it as a 1 in a million, and go blissfully on their dumbass way
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like every diet pill's fake before and after pics.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule of thumb is that, for every day spent in a hospital bed, a week of rehabilitation & activity is needed to recover.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Looks like every diet pill's fake before and after pics.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: duckpoopy: Looks like every diet pill's fake before and after pics.

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


is that for something real? some supplement he was hawking? it can't be. he got a tan and a belt, nothing else.

its hilarious either way.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stay at home has led me to start having popcorn and cookies for dinner, and it's starting to show.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: duckpoopy: Looks like every diet pill's fake before and after pics.

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Before: relaxed, 220lbs.
After: Flexing slightly, 220lbs.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: The stay at home has led me to start having popcorn and cookies for dinner, and it's starting to show.


I am both amazed and appalled at how many carbohydrates we have in our house.  And they are all delicious.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He tested positive for the flu AND coronavirus?  Wow, talk about a double whammy.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy


There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you say I have an excuse besides pizza and beer
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Father figure
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.



The crows only tried to peck his eyes out, nothing else
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. So know that we know what causes it, do we have an explanation for "middle aged woman who is upset at a service sector employee"-bod?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  Then I must've got the 'rona in 2004.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


But in all seriousness, 25 days in a coma will trash anyone's body.

Also, abrupt stoppage of steroid intake.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Floor Wax AND a Dessert Topping.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


Bedridden for a month and only getting enough calories to not die will strip muscle mass pretty damn quick.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy

There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.


that's an option?

jk

just started to do my back exercises a few days ago and getting my butt kicked since I put it off so long.

I do miss going to the gym, but not enough to risk getting the cough-cough.  Been trying to work in the yard a bit more, but rain is thwarting that.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy

There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.


Ironmaster (legit nice modular dumbells) notified me that they had stock in a couple weeks ago.  you would sign into their site, then get a random number in line.

I was in the 8000's.  a few minutes they posted that they only had a few hundred sets and apologized.

our gyms in indy reopened late may, but I want a set of high end adjustable dumbells this summer just because i'm terrified we'll go back under lock down, and I freaking enjoy working out.  I realized it would be nice to have something around, and dumbells that go from 10-120 for around a grand would be worth it.

turns out everyone else did, too!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the before pic it looks like he wants to eat the phone it also looks like the pic was taken by someone else with a separate phone. Maybe the person who took the after pic?

He's got some unfortunate discoloration around the waist area. That may be due to taking grape drink baths, supposed to add mass.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.

Bedridden for a month and only getting enough calories to not die will strip muscle mass pretty damn quick.


i'd be wary of his thoughts...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Can someone explain to me why this is even remotely warranted for this virus? I get it, it's like a new magical Asian flu like Sars or mers or the swine flu, but state of emergency?"
 
Butlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


the article says influenza and coronavirus.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Totally normal thing for a not-engineered virus to be doing.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It really annoys me that it takes many months of great effort to create a fit and muscular physique, but only a mere few weeks for it all to go back to square one. It could at least take as long to destroy it as it took to build it.

Also, I wish everything was as easy as getting fat.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nidiot: It really annoys me that it takes many months of great effort to create a fit and muscular physique, but only a mere few weeks for it all to go back to square one. It could at least take as long to destroy it as it took to build it.

Also, I wish everything was as easy as getting fat.


Focus on strength, not "physique".

Strength is useful, and you're less impacted by minor setbacks.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


It's amazing how quickly you lose muscle ig you don't use it. I had surgery on my shoulder and had my arm bandaged in place for the 6 weeks recovery. I'm nothing like the guy in the story, but I lost a lot of muscle mass within that time. Luckily you put most of it back on pretty quickly too.
 
toejam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got tested yesterday. I've been very careful about distancing but a couple days ago started feeling very fatigued, achy, headachy. So I'm anxiously awaiting the results. Whee.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bad: A virus puts you in a coma, robbing you of months of hard work at the gym.

Worse: When you woke up from the coma, it was still 2020.
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nidiot: It really annoys me that it takes many months of great effort to create a fit and muscular physique, but only a mere few weeks for it all to go back to square one. It could at least take as long to destroy it as it took to build it.

Also, I wish everything was as easy as getting fat.


The thing is, your body really remembers.  so don't let that be an obstacle for you.  Even with at home exercises and some bands, between anxiety and reverting to old horrible eating habits during lockdown I felt like I was starting over when the gym reopened after 2 and a half months off.  as well I messed up my rotator cuff somehow in march.

the first two weeks were brutal, the second two weeks clearly improving.  dropped a few pounds in a month, and getting back into the game.   All of my lifts have suffered, but ive got a newfound appreciation for things like form and function & grateful to do it again.  Can even see a some of the muscles.. a little.   My guess is that it will take another 2-3 months of right diet and weights to get that 15lbs off that i put on while... convalescing.

anyways. just trying to say that if you've been in the habit for a while, you can get back to it without months of struggle.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


Seriously, even if we leave out things like crows and viruses, have you never had a limb in a cast, and noticed the lack of muscle when it came off? No movement, like when you are in a coma, means muscle wasting.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's a farking incredible amount of muscle mass to lose. I'm skeptical it's from corvid alone.


Try spending almost a month literally not moving at all; we atrophy a lot faster than you think
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Totally normal thing for a not-engineered virus to be doing.


I think we found the account of the woman who interrupted Governor Inslee's press conference today to rant about how the Illuminati are behind COVID
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy

There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.


The prices on home weight sets are ridiculous now.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Totally normal thing for a not-engineered virus to be doing.


>_<

The farking virus binds to the ACE2 receptor.

Practically everything in your whole damn body has ACE2 receptors. Including your blood vessels and intestines.
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: duckpoopy: Looks like every diet pill's fake before and after pics.

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Is that Alex Jones?  Hard to tell without reptilians chasing him.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Boo_Guy: Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy

There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.

The prices on home weight sets are ridiculous now.


Yeah, cheapest set of decent adjustable dumbbells I see when I look online is easy $550+.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time for him to get back on the bike.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Boo_Guy: Hyjamon: where is he working out to get back in shape?  A gym?

/dude makes me feel lazy

There was and maybe still is a run on workout equipment.

Everyone that had the money but couldn't go to the gym anymore was buying stuff to exercise at home.

The prices on home weight sets are ridiculous now.


Yeah they are, even on places like Craigslist. On the other hand of the Covid economy, I was able to get an American Fender P Bass a few weeks ago (with a Gator case) for $800. Totally worth the ferry ride.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lost 25 pounds working from home. No fast food. I could work out here and there during the day without looking like a psycho in public. It was nice.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He got so sick because there was plenty of free testosterone floating around in his system.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Crewmannumber6: I lost 25 pounds working from home. No fast food. I could work out here and there during the day without looking like a psycho in public. It was nice.


People never believe me when I tell them how successful the Bachelor Stuck at Home Diet can be.  They think hot dog soup and PB&J sandwiches doesn't sound like a good diet, but they've never tried eating it for a month straight.
 
