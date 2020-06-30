 Skip to content
(Legacy.com)   When your obit states "He was the last person prosecuted in Massachusetts for illegal possession of a ferret" you know the deceased lived a full life   (legacy.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, New York City, Merrill's Marauders, Gary Drake Hughes, adult life, expansive life, Associate Degree, gregarious person, Rockland County, New York  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice marmot
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a strange obituary.  I'm guessing two people collaborated on it.   Half of it is lighthearted and almost admiring and then (needle scratch):


"A lifetime of alcohol and drug addiction destroyed all his relationships, his health and whatever human potential he possessed. He spent half his adult life incarcerated, and the rest of the time hustling and conning to support his habits. "
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Come and get them, coppers! You aren't going to sell my ferret into sex slavery.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: That's a strange obituary.  I'm guessing two people collaborated on it.   Half of it is lighthearted and almost admiring and then (needle scratch):


"A lifetime of alcohol and drug addiction destroyed all his relationships, his health and whatever human potential he possessed. He spent half his adult life incarcerated, and the rest of the time hustling and conning to support his habits. "


Yeah, what you said.  Weird.  I was ready to laugh, but I didn't.
 
